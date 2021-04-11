Tayler Barry
Senior guard, Tri-County
Why she made the first team: The two-time All-Area first-team selection paced the Titans to a 10-1 record and share of fifth place in the final Associated Press Class 1A rankings. Barry averaged 22.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 6.2 steals for Tri-County, which won two 1A state trophies (fourth in 2019, third in 2020) in her prep career.
She needs concert tickets to see ... The Kid LAROI.
Before she competes, she eats ... Goldfish crackers.
In her dream career, she would ... be an occupational therapist working with students with disabilities.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
Her favorite athlete is ... Trent Frazier.
Her favorite TV show is ... “One Tree Hill.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Chase Stokes, Hilarie Burton and my grandma who passed away.
Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to other countries, go where “One Tree Hill” was shot and skydiving.
Kyleigh Block
Senior guard Villa Grove/Heritage
Why she made the first team: Block attempted to make up for all of the graduation losses suffered by the Blue Devils after last season. She did her part by averaging 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.3 steals for 7-5 VG/H, which experienced a multi-week COVID-19 pause. Her efforts culminated in a 47-point, 15-rebound performance in VG/H’s season finale.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen
Before she competes, she eats ... an apple with peanut butter or Hawaiian roll sliders.
In her dream career, she would ... like to do something with sports. I hope to work for the Big Ten in some way.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... P.E./conditioning.
Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
Her favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Ayo Dosunmu, Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart.
Three items on her bucket list are ... win a national championship, travel to the Bahamas and learn how to surf.
Mallory Cyrulik
Junior forward, Clinton
Why she made the first team: Forming a potent 1-2 punch with fellow junior Kaitlyn Rauch, multi-sport standout Cyrulik was impossible to ignore during the Maroons’ 13-3 season and was bound to record a double-double each game. In fact, she averaged 19.6 points and 13.0 rebounds while also compiling 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots for Clinton, which played nine of its games in a rugged Central Illinois Conference that claimed three All-Area first-team choices.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ... Jimmy John’s.
In her dream career, she would ... become a doctor.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... nursing classes.
Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Donald Trump, Morgan Wallen and Bill Gates.
Three items on her bucket list are ... Skydiving, going to France and going to California.
Erin Houpt
Senior guard Danville
Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year left no doubt as to which athlete led the local girls’ basketball scene this season, putting up numbers that contend for best-in-the-state status, as well. The Mercer signee averaged 27.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.9 steals for the 11-3 Vikings, who upset state-ranked Peoria en route to a Big 12 Conference tournament championship game appearance. A four-year starter, Houpt leaves as Danville’s all-time scoring leader in both boys’ and girls’ basketball with 2,208 career points.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Khalid.
Before she competes, she eats ... fruit and a KIND bar.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... sociology.
Her favorite athlete is ... Luka Doncic.
Her favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Michelle Obama, Sue Bird and Steph Curry.
Three items on her bucket list are ... Play in the NCAA tournament, travel around the world and play basketball professionally.
Alexa Miller
Junior guard Arthur-Lovington- Atwood-Hammond
Why she made the first team: Playing on a balanced team, Miller stood out for the 13-2 Knights. She averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.0 steals for a program that only lost to state-ranked foes Tri-County and Sullivan, knocking off the likes of quality programs in Clinton and Tuscola late in the season.
She needs concert tickets to see ...Cody Johnson.
Before she competes, she eats ... Subway or something small.
In her dream career, she would ... be an athletic trainer for a big sports team.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... anatomy or physiology.
Her favorite athlete is ... Jimmy Garoppolo.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends,” “One Tree Hill” or “Chicago Fire.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Leonardo DiCaprio, John F. Kennedy and Cody Johnson.
Three items on her bucket list are ... travel the world, go to a Cody Johnson concert and go on a hot air balloon ride.
Savannah Orgeron
Sophomore forward, Mahomet-Seymour
Why she made the first team: The versatile Orgeron uses her 5-foot-11 frame to both bull past defenders in the paint and get herself open for a three-point opportunity, and she did both successfully for the 8-8 Bulldogs. Orgeron averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while almost entirely competing against teams in the challenging Apollo Conference.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Eric Church.
Before she competes, she eats ... a Subway sandwich.
In her dream career, she would ... love to be involved with basketball.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.
Her favorite TV show is ... “The Last Dance.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Michael Jordan, Will Ferrell and Kobe Bryant.
Three items on her bucket list are ... go skydiving, meet Michael Jordan and visit Peru.
Mackenzie Russell
Senior forward, Salt Fork
Why she made the first team: Another member of a potent pairing on the court, Russell teamed with fellow senior Carsyn Todd to make the Storm impossible to beat during a 13-0 campaign. Russell did a bit of everything along the way, averaging 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for a team that shared fifth place in the final Associated Press Class 1A vote and won a Vermilion Valley Conference championship.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Lauren Daigle.
Before she competes, she eats ... peanut butter.
In her dream career, she would ... be a Big Ten college softball coach.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
Her favorite athlete is ... Monica Abbott.
Her favorite TV show is ... the “Chicago” series (“Med,” “Fire” and “P.D.”).
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Abraham Lincoln, Monica Abbott and Michael Jordan.
Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Australia, go surfing/scuba diving and hike Pikes Peak.
Natalie Schroeder
Senior guard Watseka
Why she made the first team: Also an All-Area first-team golfer during the fall, Schroeder served as one of multiple threats for the Warriors, who went 17-1 and suffered its only loss in triple-overtime to unbeaten Salt Fork. Schroeder’s role in that success consisted of averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals for a team that won the Sangamon Valley Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ... a McDonald’s cheeseburger.
In her dream career, she would ... be a heart surgeon.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... foods.
Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Criminal Minds.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Dennis Rodman, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.
Three items on her bucket list are ... play top golf courses in Ireland, go skydiving and see the Northern Lights.
Brynn Tabeling
Senior guard Tuscola
Why she made the first team: Tabeling didn’t let her 5-foot-4 frame serve as a hindrance for the 15-3 Warriors, whose only defeats came to state-rated Sullivan and Tri-County, as well as 13-win Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Running the point,Tabeling averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.2 steals and is set to play college basketball at Division II Limestone University in Gaffney, S.C.
She needs concert tickets to see ... The Kid LAROI.
Before she competes, she eats ... a Jimmy John’s sandwich with barbecue chips.
In her dream career, she would ... be a social media specialist for the NBA or WNBA.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
Her favorite athlete is ... Sue Bird.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Stephen Curry, Amelia Earhart and Kobe Bryant.
Three items on her bucket list are ... visit every big city in the United States, get VIP tickets for a concert and scuba dive.
Emily White
Senior guard Sullivan
Why she made the first team: The clear top performer on a stacked Sullivan roster that finished the season ranked sixth in the Associated Press Class 2A poll, White rarely could be slowed by her opponents during a 14-1 run that only received a blemish from state-ranked Paris. White averaged 22.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 4.9 steals and will play in college at Millikin.
She needs concert tickets to see ... One Direction.
Before she competes, she eats ... chicken enchiladas.
In her dream career, she would ... be a nurse practitioner.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... human anatomy.
Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
Three items on her bucket list are ... go on a road trip across the country, travel to as many new countries as I can and go skydiving.