Leaman’s seventh season in charge of the Unity girls’ distance-running program added to her ever growing legacy as the Rockets’ leader. Unity captured its third Class 1A state championship in Leaman’s tenure, with the Rockets’ 126 points better than the total of runner-up Winnebago (138) and 28 other programs.
Leaman used a balanced lineup throughout the season, and it paid off during the state meet. Unity’s scoring five consisted of Olivia Shike (19th place, 18 minutes, 23.01 seconds), Erica Woodard (26th, 18:30.88),
Harper Hancock (30th, 18:39.30), Raegen Stringer (33rd, 18:43.02) and Malia Fairbanks (57th, 19:04.82), with Emily Decker (122nd, 19:50.39) and Caelyn Kleparski (123rd, 19:53.79) providing further support.
We let Leaman — in her own words — explain what made this season so special:
“I think it’s safe to say student-athletes that have persevered through the last year and a half truly love what they do and/or the people they do it with. The team I had this fall was no different. And this team was special in many ways.
“Our seniors were strong leaders, and each one brought different gifts to the group. They demonstrated how to laugh, love and work hard together. Both our sophomores and freshmen were experiencing a normal racing season for the first time, and their capacity for racing with intention and purpose grew as the season progressed.
“We started the season in pouring-down rain and mud in Chrisman, and the mental toughness required that day was a nice preview of what this team might be capable of when circumstances are less than ideal. Then the Spartan Classic was one of those magical races where the plan was executed with precision and almost the whole team ran a personal record. That really helped them start to believe in themselves at a different level.
“In the last month of the season, the varsity squad ran so tightly together that, thankfully, when one person was having a bad day, they could point to a teammate who got them through it.
“We always say that anything can happen at the state meet; just keep believing in what we have and bring it and our best selves to the line. We were fortunate to have the opportunity to give everything we had and end up on top. It was a joyful day.
“They have such respect for each other, and those that weren’t lacing up were the best support crew out there. I hope these bonds of friendship will be valuable anchors, even if in distant memory, for a lifetime.”