2021 All-Area girls' cross-country: Meet the first team
Kate Ahmari
Junior
Uni High
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Runner of the Year is a three-time All-Area first-team selection. Ahmari made it to the local mountaintop this season by winning all but two of her races — including regional and sectional championships — and clocking 17 minutes, 29.24 seconds at the Class 1A state meet to finish as individual runner-up for the ninth-place Illineks.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Dua Lipa.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... oatmeal with banana and peanut butter.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an entomologist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Great British Baking Show.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Malala Yousafzai, Emma Abrahamson and Beyonce.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to Europe, learn how to crochet and make perfect macarons.
Mabry Bruhn
Junior
Monticello
➜ Why she made the first team: A former Runner of the Year and another three-time All-Area first-team pick, Bruhn frequently was the Sages’ No. 1 finisher once more. She won a Class 1A regional individual title as Monticello took a team championship, then Bruhn ranked third in her sectional and ninth in the 1A state meet (17 minutes, 56.13 seconds) for the sixth-place Sages.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Hardy.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... brown-sugar oatmeal and a banana for breakfast, then applesauce right before the race.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be either a large-animal vet or a labor and delivery nurse.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... human anatomy or horticulture.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tara Davis.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Abraham Lincoln, Jesus and Athing Mu.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... cliff jumping, run a Disney marathon and go to New York City during Christmas.
Savanna Franzen
Freshman
St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Why she made the first team: Franzen burst onto the local high school distance-running team and formed a potent 1-2 punch with senior teammate Ava Knap. The younger Spartan finished fourth in her Class 1A regional, second in her 1A sectional (in which SJ-O placed second as a group) and sixth in the 1A state field (17 minutes, 51.72 seconds) for the fourth-place Spartans.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Machine Gun Kelly with my team.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... peanut butter or peanut butter toast.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an anesthesiologist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Patrick Mahomes.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandpa, Luke Combs and my great-grandma.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Venice, Italy, meet a famous singer and go on the tallest roller coaster in the world.
Ava Knap
Senior
St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Why she made the first team: Knap concluded her prep career with numerous strong performances for the Spartans, including the team’s fastest time (17 minutes, 48.51 seconds) at state. Knap took 12th place in her Class 1A regional, claimed fourth place in her 1A sectional and slotted into fifth place in the 1A state meet as SJ-O snagged fourth place in the team chase.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Machine Gun Kelly.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... an Acai bowl.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a professional athlete.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... calculus.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Craig Engels.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Tiny Pretty Things.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Queen Elizabeth, Jack Black and Danny DeVito.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... run a marathon, explore more of Colorado and skydive.
Rachel Koon
Senior
Monticello
➜ Why she made the first team: Koon got healthy for her last prep cross-country campaign and put together a good string of efforts for the Sages. She notched second place in her Class 1A regional as Monticello won the team title, then Koon raced to sixth place in her 1A sectional and 13th place in the 1A state showcase (18 minutes, 13.37 seconds) as the Sages ranked sixth overall.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Lauren Daigle.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a banana, bagel and applesauce.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a physical education teacher and athletic trainer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... human anatomy.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Deena Kastor.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Fred Rogers and Natalie McDowell.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit more national parks, go on a mission trip to Mexico and run a marathon.
Olivia Shike
Sophomore
Unity
➜ Why she made the first team: A key performer all season long for the Class 1A state-champion Rockets, Shike helped Unity win a 1A regional title by placing ninth in that race and ran to 11th place in her 1A sectional as the Rockets won that event’s team trophy also. Shike then paced Unity at state with a 19th-place clocking of 18 minutes, 23.01 seconds.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Lauren Daigle.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a peanut butter bagel for a 9 a.m. race, and a couple handfuls of Goldfish if the race is midday or later.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... spend my days working in agriculture.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... definitely math, especially algebra.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Voice.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Sadie Robertson Huff, my Grandma Jane and Martin Luther King Jr.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to the Fort Worth Stock Show, go to a foreign country and judge a livestock show with my dad.
Erica Woodard
Sophomore
Unity
➜ Why she made the first team: Already a two-time All-Area first-team pick, Woodard again provided some important outcomes for the Rockets on their way to a Class 1A state team championship. She placed runner-up in her 1A regional and seventh in her 1A sectional — both of which Unity won as a team — before taking 26th at state in 18 minutes, 30.88 seconds.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Phil Collins.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... bagels, Goldfish or pretzels, depending on the day.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... look forward to going to work every day.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Desiree Linden.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Good Luck Charlie.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Desiree Linden and Nick Symmonds.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... to see the Northern Lights, run in the Boston Marathon and complete an Ironman.