Gagne’s fourth season running the Bulldogs gave the program something it hadn’t won since 2014: a piece of IHSA postseason hardware. M-S placed atop the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional field as a group behind an individual medalist result from Ainsley Winters, and the Bulldogs displayed consistent balance around Winters throughout the season courtesy performances from girls like Kayla McKinney, Emma Dallas, Gaby Davis and Maddy Clark. We let Gagne, in his own words, explain what made this season so special:
“I’m really proud and blessed to have the opportunity to coach such a great group of ladies. There is nothing more exciting to me than sharing the game I love and watching the ladies take it in, practice, grow their skills and execute when it counts. While their golf skills are steadily improving, they are also growing as leaders, teammates and people.
“They work so hard both on and off the golf course, they get along well with each other and they have really made every day fun and exciting for me. They are the reason that I am receiving this honor.
“When I look back on this season, I feel like the Apollo Conference Tournament was a real defining moment for both the year and the future of the program. We went into the event having a team goal to place in the top three and came out knowing that we are capable of winning. Several on the team also gained the confidence in themselves to compete at a higher level individually. We had arrived, and they felt it.
“After the conference tournament, we moved into the Class 1A state tournament series and were able to bring that confidence with us, which we turned into a regional team title and several individual all-conference honors.
“The lessons they are learning, and the confidence they are building will serve us well for next season and for all their future endeavors in golf and in life. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for these ladies.”