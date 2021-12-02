Amelia Birge
Sophomore
Salt Fork
➜ Why she made the first team: Birge secured the Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament title with a round of 96 — better than half the VVC boys’ field — and went on to place sixth in the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional with a 96 before finishing in the top half of the 1A Auburn Sectional field with a 105.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... oatmeal.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a golf pro and instructor at a country club in Hawaii.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alison Lee or Nelly Korda.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Stranger Things” or “Outer Banks.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Emma Watson, my Grandpa Birge and Abraham Lincoln.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, scuba diving and live in Europe.
Brooke Erhard
Senior
St. Thomas More
➜ Why she made the first team: One of the area’s top two performers all season long and a former All-Area first-teamer, Erhard averaged 40 strokes per nine holes and 82 strokes per 18 holes. She was medalist in eight events on the season before placing second in the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional (77), 10th in the 1A Auburn Sectional (87) and tying for 34th in the 1A state tournament.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Justin Bieber.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... strawberries and a protein bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... become a business owner.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Audrey Hepburn, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Aniston.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to Greece, see the Aurora Borealis and fly in a hot air balloon.
Kayla McKinney
Junior
Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why she made the first team: A solid No. 2 option for the Bulldogs alongside Ainsley Winters, McKinney helped the program to its first regional title since 2014 with a 48-stroke nine-hole average. She placed fifth in the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional with a 92 before notching a share of 37th in the 1A Auburn Sectional.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Luke Combs.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Goldfish and a granola bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an interior designer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javier Baez.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Nana, Donald Trump and Juice WRLD.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Hawaii, go skydiving and visit England.
Adelynn Scharp
Junior
Iroquois West
➜ Why she made the first team: Scharp was the Iroquois County Tournament champion with a nine-hole 42 and averaged just over 46 strokes per nine holes on the season. She also advanced from the Class 1A Seneca Regional with a seventh-place 93 and fired a 94 in the sectional round.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Rihanna.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a granola bar and grapes.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a manager at a hospital.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... sociology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Nelly Korda, Arnold Palmer and Helen Keller.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, traveling to Italy and moving to Hawaii.
Ashlyn Voyles
Senior
Blue Ridge
➜ Why she made the first team: A steady presence for the Knights throughout her prep tenure, Voyles pushed her nine-hole average to 46.6 strokes en route to the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament individual title this season. She also helped Blue Ridge advance from the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional as a group, placing 11th with a 101 total.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... strawberry Pop-Tarts.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a lawyer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... physics of motion.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Abby Akers.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Patrick Dempsey, Taylor Swift and Anna Sitar.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Bora Bora, go whale watching and see the Eiffel Tower.
Ainsley Winters
Junior
Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Golfer of the Year really turned on her game at the Apollo Conference Tournament, in which she placed first. From there, Winters won the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional with a 75, propelling the Bulldogs to a team championship, and she went on to finish ninth in the 1A Auburn Sectional (86) and tied for 13th in the 1A state tournament.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Blake Shelton.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a hot breakfast beforehand, then Scooby Doo fruit snacks, veggie straws and Boomchickapop Popcorn on the course.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a third-grade teacher.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bryson DeChambeau.
➜ Her favorite T.V. show is ... “NCIS.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Donald Trump and Martin Luther King Jr.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... swim with dolphins, go to space and play Augusta National.