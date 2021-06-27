coy soc
Jeremy Davis made quite the impression during his first full season coaching the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer program as The News-Gazette’s Coach of the Year led the Bulldogs to a 15-3 record, an undefeated run to an Apollo Conference championship and a fifth consecutive Class 2A regional title for the program.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Why he’s Coach of the Year: Davis’ first full season coaching the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ team — he’s overseen the Bulldog boys’ team since 2017 and took over the girls before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign — was a rousing success for the program. M-S recorded a 15-3 record and undefeated run to an Apollo Conference championship before capturing its fifth consecutive Class 2A regional championship. The Bulldogs outscored their opponents 116-9 across their victories and posted eight shutouts on the season.

Season highlights: “The first game, just getting back with the girls after a year and a half of working toward something. We didn’t have a season last year, so I think just getting together again and seeing the girls compete on the field after such a long wait was great.”

A sporting event he needs tickets to see is ... a World Cup game. My son and I have been talking about 2026 — he graduates that year — so I think that’s something I’m looking forward to.

If he wasn’t a coach ... I would be doing something with kids. I enjoy the interactions with them. Maybe helping with the Cunningham Children’s Home.

His favorite motivational tactic is ... I think that’s someplace I’m still struggling. Talking with different people about different things, I do struggle to motivate negatively and get them real amped up. I guess I try to be a little more cerebral as opposed to vilify.

His favorite subject to study in school was ... history. I enjoy history, which is weird because I teach science. But I don’t like to write as much, so I think that’s why I went down that path.

His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan. I can remember going back, growing up, falling asleep watching the Bulls with my dad on our couch.

His favorite movie is ... “Office Space.” My daughter loves it. We’ve watched it a lot.

If he could choose any three people to have dinner with, they would be ... George Washington — because he’s a historical figure, different timeframe — the Pope and Brandon Sanderson, who’s probably my favorite author.

What he enjoys most about coaching is ... just the interactions with the kids. Working toward a goal — maybe you get there, maybe you don’t. But even in setbacks, talking to kids and helping them through different points in their lives of working toward being a better person.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

