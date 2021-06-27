➜ Why he’s Coach of the Year: Davis’ first full season coaching the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ team — he’s overseen the Bulldog boys’ team since 2017 and took over the girls before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign — was a rousing success for the program. M-S recorded a 15-3 record and undefeated run to an Apollo Conference championship before capturing its fifth consecutive Class 2A regional championship. The Bulldogs outscored their opponents 116-9 across their victories and posted eight shutouts on the season.
➜ Season highlights: “The first game, just getting back with the girls after a year and a half of working toward something. We didn’t have a season last year, so I think just getting together again and seeing the girls compete on the field after such a long wait was great.”
➜ A sporting event he needs tickets to see is ... a World Cup game. My son and I have been talking about 2026 — he graduates that year — so I think that’s something I’m looking forward to.
➜ If he wasn’t a coach ... I would be doing something with kids. I enjoy the interactions with them. Maybe helping with the Cunningham Children’s Home.
➜ His favorite motivational tactic is ... I think that’s someplace I’m still struggling. Talking with different people about different things, I do struggle to motivate negatively and get them real amped up. I guess I try to be a little more cerebral as opposed to vilify.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school was ... history. I enjoy history, which is weird because I teach science. But I don’t like to write as much, so I think that’s why I went down that path.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan. I can remember going back, growing up, falling asleep watching the Bulls with my dad on our couch.
➜ His favorite movie is ... “Office Space.” My daughter loves it. We’ve watched it a lot.
➜ If he could choose any three people to have dinner with, they would be ... George Washington — because he’s a historical figure, different timeframe — the Pope and Brandon Sanderson, who’s probably my favorite author.
➜ What he enjoys most about coaching is ... just the interactions with the kids. Working toward a goal — maybe you get there, maybe you don’t. But even in setbacks, talking to kids and helping them through different points in their lives of working toward being a better person.