Brea Benson
Mahomet-Seymour
Junior midfielder
➜ Why she made he first team: Benson tied fellow first-teamer Cayla Koerner for most assists — both on the 2021 Bulldogs and in program single-season history — by notching 30, and Benson added 19 goals for a 15-3 squad that won a Class 2A regional title.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Thomas Rhett.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... an apple and a chocolate rice cake.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be the CEO of a big corporation.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Patrick Mahomes.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Manifest.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Princess Diana, Jesus Christ and my great-grandmother.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... traveling to Greece, traveling to Bora Bora and traveling to Australia.
Nyah Biegler
Mahomet-Seymour
Senior midfielder
➜ Why she made he first team: Our Player of the Year’s efforts benefited the Bulldogs in all three sections of the field and garnered her all-state status for a Class 2A sectional semifinalist. The future Eastern Illinois athlete bagged 19 goals and 19 assists to end her prep career, as well.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... The Weeknd.
➜ Before she competes, she drinks ... a 5-Hour Energy.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an anesthesiologist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bruno Fernandes.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Queen’s Gambit.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Jurgen Klopp and David Beckham.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... to become my dad’s boss, go to Europe to see a Champions League game and go to Lollapalooza.
Tatum De Vriese
St. Thomas More
Senior forward
➜ Why she made he first team: DeVriese guided the Sabers to a 7-5-2 record and the area’s lone Class 1A regional championship and regularly was the team’s top scoring option. She wound up with 16 goals and contributed six assists, as well.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Justin Bieber.
➜ Before she competes, she drinks ... a 5-Hour Energy.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an interior designer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... art.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Andrew McCutchen.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Justin Bieber, Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, swim at the edge of a waterfall and take the world’s fastest zipline.
Emmie German
Monticello
Junior goalkeeper
➜ Why she made he first team: Returning to the first team after making it as a freshman in 2019, German largely overcame a hand injury that forced her into the field during the playoffs and posted four shutouts while also saving around 50 percent of the penalty kicks she faced.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... anything on Broadway.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... nothing.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... help others.
➜ Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... history and English.
➜ Her favorite athletes are ... my senior defenders — Grace, Kendall, Sophie and Katie.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “WandaVision.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel around the world, own a classic convertible and see every show on Broadway.
Cayla Koerner
Mahomet-Seymour
Junior forward
➜ Why she made he first team: Koerner established a new M-S record for most goals in a season with 49 and tied fellow first-teamer Brea Benson for a new single-season assists record with 30 as the Bulldogs won 15 of their 18 matches and were shut out just twice all season.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Da Baby.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... scrambled eggs.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... teach younger kids soccer and in the classroom.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mia Hamm.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Juice WRLD, Michael Jordan and Mia Hamm.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... meet all the famous athletes, go skydiving and become a soccer coach for a professional team.
Claudia Larrison
Champaign Central
Junior midfielder
➜ Why she made he first team: Larrison stands just 4-foot-11 but came up big for the Maroons at numerous times this season with her ability on the field. She wound up producing 12 goals and 13 assists for a 14-win Central outfit that won a Class 2A regional plaque.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Khalid.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... I don’t eat before I play.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an FBI agent.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... psychology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mohamed Salah.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If she could have dinner with anyone from any time period, she would pick ... my future self.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to Greece, see the Northern Lights and go skydiving.
Milly Machinchy
Monticello
Senior midfielder
➜ Why she made he first team: Taking over for Mia Maupin as the Sages’ top scoring threat, Machinchy generated 30 of her 45 career goals as a senior to go with six assists, with the future Parkland College player tying for the Illini Prairie Conference lead in goals.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... The Weeknd.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... I can’t eat before I play, but after my games, I eat either pasta or some kind of salad.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a neurosurgeon.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... biology or English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Dele Alli.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Tyler the Creator, Cassandra Clare and Andy Warhol.
Three items on her bucket list are ... cliff diving, riding in a hot air balloon and visiting Greece.
Nancy Robey
Arthur Christian School
Senior forward/midfielder
➜ Why she made he first team: Another future Parkland College soccer athlete, Robey was the Conquering Riders’ go-to scoring threat with 13 goals alongside six assists this spring as she finished her two-season prep tenure with 31 goals and 10 helpers.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Brad Paisley.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... something light and high in protein.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a traveling nurse.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Christen Press.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Gilmore Girls.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Morgan Brian, Alex Morgan and Taylor Swift.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Greece, go to a Women’s World Cup game and roadtrip out West to visit national parks.
Kitty Rossow
Champaign Central
Senior midfielder
➜ Why she made he first team: Only the fourth player in program history to be selected for the all-state team, Rossow locked things down defensively from the midfield while also contributing with eight goals and four assists for the Class 2A sectional semifinalists that ended up winning 14 matches this spring.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... J Cole.
➜ Before she competes, she drinks ... a smoothie.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... travel the world.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... world history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Meg Rossow.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “New Girl.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandma, Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Jordan.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Greece, skydive and get courtside seats for a Detroit Pistons game.
Lainey Somers
Champaign Central
Junior midfielder
➜ Why she made he first team: Somers finished just one goal behind freshman Sophia Adams for the team lead, with Somers securing 14 tallies on top of seven assists for a squad that boasted three or more goals in a match on 11 occasions.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Giveon.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... fruit snacks.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... travel the world and get paid for traveling.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandpa, Chadwick Boseman and Jackie Robinson.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, scuba diving and traveling to different countries around the world.
Felicity Tuan
Judah Christian
Senior midfielder
➜ Why she made he first team: Tuan concluded her time with the Tribe as its all-time leading assist-getter with 46. She accounted for seven of those this year to go with a team-leading nine goals on a 13-player roster with eight underclassmen.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... a One Direction reunion concert.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Cheez-Its and an iced caramel macchiato.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a pediatric dentist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my family (my mom, my dad and my sister).
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... adopt a dog, open up a cafe and build my dream house with inspirations from Joanna Gaines.
Maxine van der Donk
Uni High
Junior midfielder
➜ Why she made he first team: Setting things up in the midfield for new program-leading scorer Mikayla Blanke (24 goals), van der Donk still found her way onto the score sheet numerous times with 10 goals and seven assists for the 8-6-1 Illineks.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Kenshi Yonezu.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... bananas and/or dark chocolate.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a best-selling novelist.
➜ Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... chemistry and history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yuzuru Hanyu.
➜ Her favorite TV shows are ... “The Umbrella Academy” and “Gilmore Girls.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... N.K. Jemisin, Brandon Sanderson and J.R.R. Tolkien.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... try street food in at least five countries I haven’t been to before, go on a road trip with my friends and learn horseback riding.