URBANA — Sally Ma isn’t constantly thinking about the topic. But she can’t and won’t completely avoid it, either.
The Uni High senior is a Chinese-American. Her parents emigrated from China after the birth of Sally’s older sister but before Sally and her younger brother were born.
Uni High is a diverse institution as it pertains to its student attendees, mimicking the surrounding University of Illinois campus.
Sally Ma’s sport of choice isn’t always so diverse.
“It comes up every once in a while,” she said. “You look around and you’re like, ‘Oh, not too many people look like me here.’ Which is OK, I guess. But if you look at it in a different way, it’s like, ‘I’m here. I’m representing my community and that’s all I can do for now.’”
Ma’s representation of numerous communities continued to be stellar during her last IHSA season.
The 2021 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year — repeating as the honoree after receiving the award as a sophomore in 2019 — stood alone locally when it came to her performances in the pool.
After forgoing her junior season with the Illineks amid the school’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ma returned this fall and thrived once more.
She raced to runner-up status in the IHSA state 50-yard freestyle race with a time of 23.18 seconds, taking that event’s podium spot for the second time in her prep career. She also swam to sixth place in the state 100 freestyle with a time of 50.80.
Ma gave Uni High girls’ swimming and diving its 29th and 30th state medals in program history and leaves the Illineks as one of just four girls to garner at least four state medals overall, joining Sheila Findley and former N-G Athletes of the Year Ema Rajic and Reed Broaders.
With such efforts, Ma provides younger Chinese and Chinese-American swimmers a role model. It’s something she’s come to appreciate more and more in recent years.
“It’s just so cool ... seeing how far I’ve come, how much growth I’ve encountered,” Ma said. “But also realizing that the people along the way have helped me get to where I’m at is so important. The communities that I’ve been in, that I’m still part of, they all helped me get to where I am, and I’m forever grateful for everyone.”
★ ★ ★
Ma’s parents have ensured their three children don’t lose touch with their ethnic roots.
Ma was born in Wisconsin. The family eventually moved to Forsyth in Illinois before transitioning to Champaign ahead of Ma starting at Uni High as a sub-freshman.
Ma took Chinese classes in the Decatur area and also has received some Chinese-based art instruction on the U of I campus.
“We are all very proud to be Chinese and Chinese-American,” Ma said. “They really emphasized that it was a big part of my life and something I should be proud of. ... We celebrate the holidays and get together and eat Chinese food at home. We speak Chinese at home.”
How fluent is Ma in the Chinese language?
“I’m trying to get better,” she said with her customary smile. “I can hear it and understand it, but I can’t read and write.”
Ma admitting she struggled to realize her Asian-American identity while living in Forsyth.
Upon moving to Champaign, one formative experience for Ma was the result of a swimming friendship with 2021 Lake Forest graduate Hannah Liu out of upstate Lincolnshire.
“She (created) this whole documentary about what it’s like being Chinese, Chinese culture, and she interviewed me,” Ma said, “asking me about my identity to go with the sport. I just thought that was really cool, and it made me think about my identity more.”
★ ★ ★
Ma’s father gave his middle child another reason to ponder her identity within the swimming realm when he discovered the USA Swimming National Diversity Select Camp.
According to a description on USA Swimming’s website, the organization “invites 56 athletes from underrepresented populations to participate in a three-day camp program which includes pool training, motivational and educational sessions and team-building activities.”
To go along with ethnic background, camp participants are chosen “based on times swum at USA Swimming sanctioned events,” according to the website.
“My dad just signed me up for it ... They actually had a virtual one last year that we applied for,” Ma said. “For everyone that went to the virtual one, they could have a chance to apply for the in-person one (this year).”
Ma again was selected to be involved in 2021. Instead of sitting in on multiple Zoom sessions over the course of two days — like she did in 2020 — Ma received an all expenses paid trip to Chula Vista, Calif., for three days of swimming and learning.
“It was (a big deal) because I had never flown by myself before,” Ma said. “My parents were texting me, ‘You need to get to your terminal right now. Your flight’s going to leave.’ I was like, ‘I’ve got this. I’m already there.’”
One of Ma’s multiple flights to the West coast was delayed, making her among the final athletes to arrive at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center that serves Olympic and Paralympic athletes.
“Then we’re late to practice,” Ma said. “Right when we got there, we had to put our stuff down and go to practice.”
Ma was assigned three roommates, hailing from Texas, Oregon and Minnesota. She actually saw one of them again earlier this month at the USA Swimming Speedo Winter Junior Championships in Austin, Texas.
“It was a little bit terrifying because I don’t know who these people are or how fast they are, but I know their names and I’m just here to train with them,” Ma said. “All the practices were challenging, but the pool was so nice, so I can’t complain.”
Each of the three days comprised of a morning practice, a post-workout meeting, lunch, another out-of-pool meeting, a short break, another workout, dinner and a third out-of-water gathering.
“In the moment, you’re surrounded by so many talented people,” Ma said. “This is the future of USA Swimming. These are the people who I’m going to be racing with, hearing about in the news. It’s so cool.”
Ma said the gatherings typically involved guest speakers and were focused on “empowering (athletes), technique, mental health and wellness.”
One speaker’s message in particular resonated with Ma.
“Maritza McClendon, she was the first Black woman to make it to the (U.S.) Olympic swimming team,” Ma said. “She was talking about how she didn’t have a lot of people who looked like her in the sport growing up and people looked at her differently. But she was so strong. She had so many things to get through.”
Camp teachers made use of the phrase “lane blazer,” a play on trailblazer that’s more swimming-centric.
“It was really inspiring and empowering that if (McClendon) can do it, I can do it, too,” Ma said. “She’s leading the way for these athletes and inspiring them and made me want to do it, too.”
★ ★ ★
The diversity Ma has been enveloped in at Uni High will only increase when she begins college during the next calendar year.
Ma will attend the Ivy League’s Columbia University in New York City and will swim for coach Diana Caskey’s Lions program.
Ma hasn’t been able to physically step foot on the Columbia campus just yet because of COVID-19 concerns, though she has her first in-person trip planned for April 2022.
But a Zoom call with team members sold her on a future with the Lions.
“It just seemed so welcoming,” Ma said. “They were willing to answer so many questions. I was on there with them for like an hour. ... I love talking with them, and they seemed happy to talk with me, too.”
Ma actually is bouncing back from an ankle injury sustained prior to the early-November IHSA state meet. She’s building toward the March-April YMCA nationals meet, expected to be her big finale with the local Champaign Heat club squad, while also keeping on eye on numerous smaller contests leading up to nationals.
“I just really need to get back to training and getting in the pool,” Ma said.
Ma isn’t 100 percent certain what she wants to study at Columbia just yet, so that’s another point of emphasis for these next several months along with numerous swimming-related tweaks.
“More intentional swimming (is my focus),” Ma said. “More swimming with purpose and making sure my stroke is solid. And getting my starts down — I feel like my starts are very choppy right now.”
Attending Columbia also will allow Ma to keep sending positive messages to those with an ethnic background similar to hers.
“I’m just really excited,” she said. “There’s a million opportunities for me out there. ... Especially because my parents, they emigrated here, and growing up they didn’t have the privileges that I did. So it just means so much that I can move onto this next step in my life because of all their help and the communities around me and embracing my identity.”