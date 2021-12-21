The repeat recipient of this honor continued to get her athletes trending in the right direction. The Maroons captured the Urbana Sectional team championship with 297 points, far outpacing runner-up Charleston (162) behind a quartet of first-place finishes. Samantha Cook and Babette Bradley were individual-event winners at the meet (in the 500-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectively), and Central also placed first in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay with combinations involving Cook, Bradley, Laura Taylor, Emily Hettinger, Olivia Terry, Caroline Hartmann and Olivia Dempsey. And the Maroons experienced all of this success with just four seniors on their roster. We let VanHootegem — in her own words — explain what made this season special:
“This is my fifth year as head coach for the girls’ swim team. I have spent the past four years working on creating a culture that was uplifting and a place that all swimmers felt they wanted to belong. This season it all came together, and everything we worked on building catapulted us into greatness.
“My favorite meet every year is when I get to take the girls to the Galesburg Invitational because I get to bring my girls to my hometown. They get to swim in the pool where I learned to swim, and they get to be immersed in a place that helped shape who I am today. I love being able to share my family with them and spend some time bonding as a team.
“The best meet of my coaching career was this year’s sectional meet — not because we won, but because each girl had personal bests and made the podium. It was a team effort, with each girl stepping up and swimming the fastest times of their whole career. The joy and happiness that was radiating from my athletes that day made my heart so happy.
“The icing on the cake was that the entire sectional team qualified for state. As a coach, you feel as if you have prepared your athletes to do their very best and want that for them, but it’s also up to them to decide how their season will end and our season ended in the best possible way. I am so proud of each and every one of the girls on the team because of all they achieved this season.
“This season was one for the books, and our motto ‘we over me’ took us places. I am humbled and honored to be awarded the Coach of the Year, but it wouldn’t be possible without this great group of girls.”