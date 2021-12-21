Madalyn Booker
Sullivan
Junior
➜ Why she made the first team: Booker was the fastest swimmer of a small but potent Sullivan lineup, turning in a pair of runner-up finishes during the Urbana Sectional — in the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 10.36 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:00.78). She also led off a sixth-place 200 medley relay and anchored a seventh-place 200 freestyle relay at the sectional.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Adele.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... eggs, yogurt and trail mix.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a strength and conditioning coach or an Olympic swimmer/runner.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Gilmore Girls.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Katie Ledecky, Julia Roberts and Heath Ledger.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to Europe, scuba diving/snorkeling and skydiving.
Babette Bradley
Champaign Central
Freshman
➜ Why she made the first team: The latest newcomer to make an instant splash for the Maroons, Bradley became a top option for the program as it won a sectional championship. On that front, Bradley won the Urbana Sectional’s 100-yard breaststroke race (1 minute, 6.58 seconds) and swam on state-qualifying units in the 200 medley relay (1:52.68) and 400 freestyle relay (3:43.09).
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a balanced breakfast with lots of protein, and I eat gummies and drink Gatorade before I race.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... work as a pediatric surgeon and help kids.
➜ Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... chemistry and biology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... my teammate, Sam Cook.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “On My Block.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my family members.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to more countries in South America and learn more about cultures around the world, attend junior nationals and visit Australia.
Samantha Cook
Champaign Central
Junior
➜ Why she made the first team: Now a three-time All-Area first-team selection, Cook continued to lead the Maroons as they secured the area’s sectional team championship. Cook’s efforts toward that included a 500-yard freestyle victory (5 minutes, 24.69 seconds) and state advancements in the 200 medley relay (1:52.68) and 400 freestyle relay (3:43.09).
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a Panera Bread breakfast sandwich.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... work in the pediatric emergency room as a physician. I love kids, and the fast pace of the ER seems like a fun challenge.
➜ Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... math and biology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Babette Bradley.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Survivor.” I’ve been watching it since I was little, and it never gets old.
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Taylor Swift, Aaron Rodgers and Michael Phelps.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... compete on “Survivor,” get floor tickets to a big concert and see the Olympics live.
Emily Hettinger
Champaign Central
Senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Hettinger went out on a high note for the Maroons, assisting their push to a sectional group title by taking a leg on a state-qualifying 400-yard freestyle relay foursome (3 minutes, 43.09 seconds). Hettinger also ranked second in the sectional’s 500 freestyle (5:33.90) and fourth in its 100 backstroke (1:02.92).
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Jennifer Lopez.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... rice cakes or fruit snacks.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be constantly learning something new.
➜ Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... biology and physics.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lydia Jacoby.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Downton Abbey.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Alice Walker, my grandma and Leslie Jordan.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel outside of the country, play a game of paintball and hug a redwood tree.
Sally Ma
Uni High
Senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Our two-time Athlete of the Year returned to the prep ranks after opting for a club-only route as a junior, and she showed she was still the local swimmer to beat. Ma won sectional championships in the 50-yard freestyle (23.06 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (50.87), then went on to rank second and sixth in those events at the state finals.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Playboi Carti.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... meet and help people.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Reed Broaders.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Lucifer.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Nicki Minaj, Karl Radnitzer and Zoey Muller-Hinnant.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, scuba diving and visit 10 more countries.
Marin McAndrew
Centennial
Junior
➜ Why she made the first team: McAndrew garnered her second career All-Area first-team honor as she paced the Chargers all season long. That included in the Urbana Sectional, from which she advanced to state in the 50-yard freestyle (runner-up in 23.91 seconds) and 200 freestyle relay (winner in 1 minute, 41.08 seconds).
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a Little John Turkey Tom without mayo or tomato.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a doctor.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Regan Smith.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Angelica Schuyler, Stan Lee and Regan Smith.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go to the Olympics, travel Europe and win an event at state.
Olivia McMurry
Mahomet-Seymour
Senior
➜ Why she made the first team: McMurry was at the forefront of a Bulldogs outfit that more frequently contended with some of the area’s more-recognized programs, as shown in the Bulldogs’ fifth-place sectional ranking. McMurry placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (25.58 seconds), fifth in the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 3.36 seconds) and top-five in a pair of relays (200 medley and 200 freestyle).
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Jimmy John’s and Starbucks.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... own a business.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Missy Franklin.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Gossip Girl.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber and my grandpa.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydive, watch the Olympics live and meet Morgan Wallen.
Natalie Porter
Danville
Senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Porter was the Vikings’ standout performer throughout the fall and created a fair portion of the team’s 58 sectional points. She placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 22.40 seconds), sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.65) and eighth in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Justin Bieber.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... bagels.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a film director.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Robert Finke.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Emma Chamberlain, Robin Williams and Will Smith.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to New York, skydive and travel out of the country.
Lexie Seten
Centennial
Senior
➜ Why she made the first team: Seten’s last prep campaign brought her onto the All-Area first-team for the first time. She was part of a state-qualifying 200-yard freestyle relay (1 minute, 41.08 seconds) for the Chargers, who rated third in the Urbana Sectional, and she also led off a third-place 400 freestyle relay and placed eighth in the 100 butterfly.
➜ She needs tickets to see ... The Neighbourhood.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... an egg sandwich my dad makes.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a sports medicine physician and get to work with athletes and help diagnose and treat different injuries.
➜ Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... anatomy and physiology, as well as AP physics (when I understand what we are doing).
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “American Horror Story.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Harry Styles, Emma Chamberlain and Claudia Sulewski.
Laura Taylor
Champaign Central
Sophomore
➜ Why she made the first team: Taylor is another underclassman doing big things for the Maroons, including helping them to the Urbana Sectional team title. Taylor’s stake in that was fronted by a first-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3 minutes, 43.09 seconds) and also involved finishes of third in the 100 backstroke (1:01.97).
➜ She needs tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
Before she competes, she eats ... fresh fruit.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... love to do something with psychology and mental health.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English, but the last couple years I’ve been enjoying science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Grimes.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Fixer Upper.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my Great-Grandma Hoge, Jackie Hill Perry and Gary Ricketts.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... go skydiving, drive all the way across the U.S. with my friends and swim with dolphins and sea turtles.