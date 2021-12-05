Houpt’s third season at the Vikings’ helm saw the majority of the previous season’s roster carry over into 2021. That, plus Houpt’s leadership, equaled strong results for Danville throughout the late summer and early fall. The Vikings captured the Big 12 Conference championship for the first time in seven years before winning the
local Class 1A sectional team title and advancing all of their sectional entries to state — Lexi Ellis and
Brooklynn Behrens in singles and the duos of Josie Hotsinpiller/Ava Towne and Reese Rundle/CiCi Brown in
doubles. Houpt’s program proceeded to record 12 points in the state meet, tying for fifth place overall
in the team standings. We let Houpt, in her own words, explain what made this season so special:
“I could tell early in the season that we were going to have a great season. The team was ready to work hard from the minute we started. They came every day with great energy and pushed each other to work hard while having fun.
“We had a very busy and competitive schedule, which prepared us for the big end-of-the-season tournaments. We accomplished our goal of winning the Big 12 Conference. We won six out of the nine conference titles. We then had the goal of qualifying everyone for state, which we did while winning the sectional title.
“We then, as a team, thought maybe we could finish in the top 10 in the state. We did that.
“I would say our theme of ‘team goals’ took us far. We worked hard as a team, practiced as a team, won and lost as a team and had fun as a team. This team is very easy and fun to coach.”