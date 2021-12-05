Lexi Ellis
Junior
Danvile
➜ Why she made the first team: The two-time first-team selection finished 4-2 in the Class 1A state singles draw, advancing all the way to the consolation quarterfinals. She also placed second in the 1A Danville Sectional singles field, and compiled a 26-13 singles record while helping the Vikings to Big 12 and sectional team titles.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Lauren Daigle.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a banana.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an interior designer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... anatomy.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Sadie Robertson, Lauren Daigle and Roger Federer.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... swim with dolphins, travel around Europe and visit Bora Bora. Josie Hotsinpiller
Junior
Danvile
➜ Why she made the first team: A three-time All-Area first-team choice, Hotsinpiller captured a Big 12 Conference doubles title alongside Ava Towne before the duo repeated that feat in the Class 1A Danville Sectional. Hotsinpiller and Towne went 3-2 in doubles at the 1A state tournament, finished 31-7 in doubles action and posted a 28-5 singles mark.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Adele.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a banana.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an interior designer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Manifest.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kylie Ross, Anna Sitar and Alex Morgan.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel the world, skydive and attend the Olympics.
Maya Jenny
Sophomore
Schlarman
➜ Why she made the first team: Jenny placed third at the Class 1A Danville Sectional after losing just once in regular-season singles play (to Danville’s Lexi Ellis). She only lost twice in doubles, too, before grabbing one win in the 1A state singles draw.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Ariana Grande.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a P3 (portable protein snack pack).
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a pediatrician.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Katherine Johnson, Malala Yousafzai and my grandmother, Doreen Persaud.
Three items on her bucket list are ... attend a Grand Slam final, visit India and go bungee jumping or skydiving. Sandhya Subbiah
Sophomore
Centennial
➜ Why she made the first team: Subbiah picked up right where she left off last season and continued to be the Chargers’ top singles player in her second prep campaign. She and senior Aviv Sagiv finished third in the Class 1A Danville Sectional doubles bracket, and the pairing snared one victory during the 1A state tournament.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... an Indian rice dish.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... travel the world.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Felix Auger Aliassime.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Cobra Kai.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Dmitri Mendeleev, a band member of CNCO and Cleopatra.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to Hawaii, get a cat and see the Northern Lights.
Maddy Swisher
Junior
St. Thomas More
➜ Why she made the first team: Our three-time Player of the Year reached new heights with her first official Class 1A state singles appearance, which came after an unbeaten regular season and a 1A Danville Sectional singles championship. Swisher logged a 4-2 state singles ledger to finish 22-2 for the entire season and added a 9-2 mark in doubles action.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... J. Cole.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a banana.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an emergency room physician assistant.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Coco Gauff.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Chicago Med.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Michael Phelps, Serena Williams and Michael Jordan.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, scuba diving and bungee jumping.
Ava Towne
Junior
Danvile
➜ Why she made the first team: Another two-time first-team pick for the Vikings, Towne formed half of the top local doubles tandem en route to an appearance in the Class 1A state consolation bracket’s fifth round. Towne was a co-Big 12 Conference doubles champion and co-1A Danville Sectional doubles titlist who finished 31-7 in doubles play.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Adele.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... yogurt and blueberries.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be my own boss.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Carli Lloyd.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Albert Einstein, Taylor Swift and Serena Williams.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, traveling to Bora Bora and going to watch Wimbledon.