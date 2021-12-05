TOLONO — Maddy Swisher can’t be accompanied by her parents on the tennis court when she competes, either for St. Thomas More or in an offseason tournament.
In other situations, though, Maddy might be joined by Stacy and Mike Swisher in Maddy’s athletic domain of choice.
“We have hit a few times as a family,” the Sabers junior said from inside her home, seated at the kitchen table with her mom and dad.
How do those hitting sessions progress, from the parents’ perspective?
“It’s a lot of laughter,” Stacy said. “When she first started, it was easy. We’d just hit it back and forth. But as she gained more confidence in her ability it was, ‘I might be able to hit one back and that’s it.’ ... She humors us and plays down.”
“I’ve tried to hit with her a couple times, and it’s no fun for her,” Mike added. “She’s like, ‘OK, here’s the ball.’”
Most of Maddy’s opponents no doubt wish she would be as generous during actual matches.
The 2021 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year — for the third time in as many seasons — carried an unblemished record into the Class 1A state singles draw before racking up another four victories on that stage and finishing with a 22-2 mark to go with a 9-2 doubles ledger.
Maddy didn’t lose a singles match until Timothy Christian’s Crystina Lee fended off Maddy in the state championship bracket’s third round. Maddy recovered to wind up within two wins of playing for fifth place in the state.
“You always hope your child will do well and excel in a sport,” Stacy said. “But to see how well she picked it up ... it was just amazing to watch her. It’s really fun to watch her play and see where she’s come from to where she is today.”
Stacy’s attendance record for Maddy’s tennis matches is pretty strong through Maddy’s first three seasons at STM.
“I was traveling for a couple this year that I did miss,” Stacy said. “But I do everything in my power for both of my girls (Maddy and younger daughter Emma). If I can be there, I will be there. It’s got to be pretty important for me to miss one of their events.”
A good way to know for sure if Stacy is present at a Sabers match is checking Twitter, where Stacy shares video of Maddy’s matches and passes along other team information.
“It’s helped me change my strokes and fix little things you don’t normally notice when you’re playing a match,” Maddy said of her mother’s videography. “You don’t notice the super-tiny things you’re doing wrong during a match, so going back and watching them on film definitely helps.”
Stacy said Mike assisted in getting Stacy rolling with a camera at STM events. Nowadays, Stacy stations herself just outside fences surrounding Maddy and her teammates and goes to work filming while Maddy goes to work playing.
“Sometimes those fences are a challenge to work around,” Stacy said. “We have video of the ball coming right at (the camera) and hitting it.”
When Maddy has Stacy and Mike in her corner, as she did for her two days at the state tournament, it helps offset larger support sections offered by some of STM’s foes.
“Definitely in those bigger matches as well, like my away match at Danville,” Maddy said. “Everyone was there for (Danville junior Lexi Ellis), and that’s a far drive. Even having a few people benefits me.”
Maddy didn’t need too many extra advantages in her junior campaign, especially during the regular season and Class 1A Danville Sectional.
She proved nearly untouchable in singles play and rarely was taken to three sets. In fact, she posted the first two-set result in the four-match history between herself and Danville’s Ellis during the October sectional final.
“I did not expect to go as far as I did undefeated,” Ellis said. “The sectional match showed how all my hard work had paid off.”
Maddy’s trip north to state, centered in Buffalo Grove but branching out to 10 other nearby high schools, saw her joined by STM seniors Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley in the 1A doubles bracket.
And by her parents, of course.
“It was so much fun,” Mike said, “... knowing that it’s going to be higher competition for her and to watch how she goes through it.”
This was Maddy’s first state singles appearance. She advanced in doubles as a freshman alongside then-senior Noelle Schacht. Maddy won a sectional singles championship as a sophomore, but the state tournament was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was kind of a super different feel because it was just me this time,” Maddy said. “I didn’t have Noelle. I didn’t have someone else there competing beside me.”
As any tennis player can attest to, singles competition can be a lonely venture. Maddy could turn to former STM coach Scott Weakley or assistant Marshall Schacht, but otherwise she was on her own in even the biggest of moments.
Such as trying to advance through a daunting state field.
“It’s a combination of nerve-racking and really fun,” Stacy said. “You want your child to excel ... and (if) she’s struggling, you want to go help her and you can’t. But it’s also just such a joy to watch her play. Ending up at state, she had such great competition that it was fun tennis to watch.”
Though Maddy couldn’t obtain the first state medal in program history, she did establish a standard to reach for and surpass as a senior in 2022.
“Knowing that I could do that this year helped my confidence and showed that I can compete,” Maddy said. “It just makes my goals for next year even higher.”
Maddy’s current focus is basketball. She’s a post player for the STM, which owns early-season victories over Oakwood and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Springtime is a different story. Maddy doesn’t have a third sport beyond tennis and basketball, so she turns to independent tournaments to keep her tennis game sharp.
She also serves as a coach for a different group of Sabers. Mike is the STM boys’ tennis coach, and Maddy enjoys stepping in to assist.
“I love seeing other people start to pick up tennis,” Maddy said. “That’s why I like helping coach the boys’ team because everyone was brand-new. So it was fun to see people play the sport that I love and have fun playing the sport.”
Maddy can serve as a de facto final boss for the Sabers’ boys during practices.
“I still remember one of the times I had a couple assistant coaches that were there, and I lined it up that I would serve to the kids, the next coach, the next coach and then we had Maddy. And each one was progressively faster and faster,” Mike said. “When they got to Maddy I was like, ‘Just tee off on it.’
“So the boys had so much fun. Some of them would just skip going to the other three (coaches) and just come right back into Maddy’s line so they could just try to touch the ball and see if they could hit it.”
Being there for her dad as a coach is a unique way for Maddy to return the favor when it comes to her parents’ support for her tennis career.
“It’s definitely helped me grow, being able to go to all the coaches I go to and being able to travel for tournaments and camps,” Maddy said. “I’m extremely grateful that they’ve been able to do everything they have for me.”