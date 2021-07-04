- Why he’s Coach of the Year: Trompeter’s first full season in charge of the Salt Fork girls saw them flash back to the 2016 Class 1A state-championship season under former coach Gail Biggerstaff. Trompeter’s Storm claimed 1A’s third-place trophy with just four scoring athletes and five state qualifiers: senior Gracie Jessup (200-meter dash, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump), juniors Brynlee Keeran (high jump, long jump, triple jump, pole vault) and Olivia Birge (shot put, discus), sophomore Shelby McGee (100 hurdles, triple jump) and freshman Macie Russell
- (800).
Season highlights:
- “Obviously bringing home a trophy was the number one highlight. I think at the end of the day it was just, and I think the girls would agree with me, having a season was probably the (biggest thing). We didn’t know what was going to happen with our season and even know if we were going to have a postseason, and once we found that out, we knew we had a chance (to place). These girls coming back, a few of them were already all-state, so I knew we had a pretty good team. But getting the season started and finishing it the right way was awesome.”
A sporting event he needs tickets to see is ...
- the 2021 Chicago Bears game in Las Vegas. That’d be the ideal (game), but I’ve already looked into those tickets. They’re pretty pricey.
If he wasn’t a coach ...
- I would be playing golf. I love to golf, so I still do that with my free time. But I don’t have as much free time.
His favorite motivational tactic is ...
- being a little disappointed in the athlete. Especially on the track, that usually gets them going. The nice thing with this group is I didn’t have to be disappointed too much. Usually that’s my way to get them going.
His favorite subject to study in school was ...
- history. I didn’t mind history class. It was interesting. You learn about what happened in the past, and we always learn from our mistakes, and I think history’s interesting.
His favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan. I grew up close to Chicago, and can’t go wrong with that one.
His favorite TV show is ...
- “SportsCenter.” That’s probably my thing.
If he could choose any three people to have dinner with, they would be ...
- Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Bo Jackson.
What he enjoys most about coaching is ... the look on the girls’ faces when they have success (after) all the hard work that they put in. I just remember the moment — I didn’t see it live because of the angle — but watching the video of Gracie winning the 100 hurdles, that look on her face was just amazing. All the hard work she put in, and all the other girls and the success they had, that’s the joy of coaching right there is everything pays off in the end.
hot
2021 All-Area girls' track and field Coach of the Year: Salt Fork's Steve Trompeter
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.