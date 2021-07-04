Kate Ahmari
Uni High sophomore, distance
Why she made the first team:
- One of the local girls’ cross-country leaders for each of her first two high school seasons, Ahmari’s success continued on the track as she placed fifth in the Class 1A 3,200-meter run (11 minutes, 41.83 seconds) and 11th in the 1,600 (5:33.43).
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Dua Lipa.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- oatmeal with peanut butter and banana.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be an entomologist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- biology.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Emma Coburn.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Parks and Recreation.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Katherine Johnson, Emma Abrahamson and Prue Leith.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- run a marathon, visit Europe and make sourdough.
Olivia Birge Salt Fork junior, throws
Why she made the first team: Birge continued the strong tradition of Salt Fork throwers making a significant impact at the state meet, as she placed fifth in the Class 1A discus competition (123 feet, 1 inch) and seventh in the shot-put event (37-61/2
- ) for a Storm squad that took third in the small-school team chase.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Cardi B, Mac Miller, Luke Combs and Olivia Rodrigo.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a protein bar, and drinks a cotton candy Bang Energy drink.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a sports physician in a hospital or work in an ER setting.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history (shoutout to Supe!).
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Carlie Thompson.
Her favorite TV shows are ...
- “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Criminal Minds.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Grandpa Birge, Emily Moudy and Tupac Shakur (even though I’m pretty sure he’s still alive).
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- learn how to do a backflip, get famous on TikTok at least once and be able to give back to my community/family one day for everything they have done for me.
Mabry Bruhn Monticello sophomore, distance/pole vault
Why she made the first team:
- Our reigning All-Area girls’ cross-country Runner of the Year was a distance star on the track, too, helping the Sages’ 3,200-meter relay to a Class 2A runner-up finish (9 minutes, 39.82 seconds) before placing eighth in the 3,200 (11:31.48) and ninth in the 1,600 (5:18.31). She also qualified for state in pole vault.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Luke Combs.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- fruit and a granola bar, and drinks a Gatorade.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a large-animal vet.
Her favorite subjects to study in school are ...
- history, science and ag.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Serena Williams.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Grey’s Anatomy.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Abraham Lincoln, my great-grandpa (who was a vet) and Jesus.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- cliff jumping, go to Bora Bora and go to Greece.
Gracie Cox Unity senior, throws
Why she made the first team: The future Eastern Illinois thrower was dominant in the ring for the Rockets, establishing and re-breaking the school discus record multiple times (leaving it at 140 feet, 43/4
- inches) before claiming third place in the Class 2A state meet with a heave of 135-11.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Blake Shelton.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- toast.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a wildlife biologist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- biology.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Serena Williams.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Castle.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- my uncle, my great-grandma and Taylor Swift.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- travel to all 50 states, go underwater diving and go on a cruise.
Brianna Dixon Rantoul
sophomore, sprints/hurdles/high jump
Why she made the first team: Dixon became Rantoul’s first track and field state champion since 1899 when she won the Class 2A 100-meter hurdles race in 14.78 seconds. She added a third-place state high-jump showing by clearing 5 feet, 41/2
- inches.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- BTS.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a banana or Go-Gurt.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be an anesthesiologist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- math/algebra.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Allyson Felix.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Sweet Home.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Michael Jackson, Jungkook and Steph Curry.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- skydiving, snowboarding and going to Korea.
Atleigh Hamilton St. Joseph-Ogden
senior, sprints/long jump
Why she made the first team: The future Illinois State athlete finished her storied prep career by taking second in both the Class 1A long jump (17 feet, 101/4
- inches) and 400-meter dash (58.00 seconds) while also placing third in the 200 (25.80) and sixth in the 100 (12.56).
Before she competes, she eats ...
- Veggie Straws and drinks a smoothie.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a surgeon.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- Spanish.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Nolan Arenado.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “The First 48.”
Cadi
Hu Uni High junior, sprints/hurdlesWhy she made the first team:
- Hu turned in three all-state performances for the Illineks during the Class 1A meet, leading off a fifth-place 1,600-meter relay (4 minutes, 14.11 seconds) and a ninth-place 400 relay (51.88) on top of ranking sixth in the 300 hurdles (48.35).
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Taylor Swift.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a granola bar or muffin.
In her dream career, she would ...
- fight climate change using artificial intelligence.
Her favorite subjects to study in school are ...
- math and chemistry.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Allyson Felix.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Michelle Obama, Lana Condor and Jesse Owens.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- become fluent in another language, watch the Olympics in person and see the Northern Lights.
Gracie Jessup Salt Fork s
enior, sprints/hurdles/long jump
Why she made the first team: Another soon-to-be Illinois State athlete, Jessup left IHSA action a state champion by winning the Class 1A 100-meter hurdles (14.81). She also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.01), fifth in the long jump (17 feet, 61/4
- inches) and 20th in the 200 (27.15).
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Khalid, Polo G or Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- Cuties, Goldfish or any type of granola bar.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a dermatologist assistant.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- anatomy.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Keni Harrison.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Outer Banks.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Simone Biles, Keni Harrison and The Rock.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- skydiving, traveling around the world and visiting all 50 states (halfway there!).
Trix
ie Johnson Paxton-Buckley-Loda
sophomore, middle distance/distance
Why she made the first team:
- Johnson used a strong final 100 meters to snag sixth place in the Class 2A 800-meter run (2 minutes, 21.83 seconds) and reset her own school record in the event. She also won four events in the Twin Valley Conference Meet (800, 1,600, 3,200 and 1,600 relay).
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Ariana Grande.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- yogurt, a banana and a bagel with butter.
In her dream career, she would ...
- become an interior designer and have my own TV show, like Chip and Joanna from “Fixer Upper.”
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- English.
Her favorite athletes are ...
- Colleen Quigley and Athing Mu.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Friends.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Florence Joyner, Kevin Hart and my grandpa, Rob Schwartz.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- go to the Summer Olympics, skydive and run a marathon.
Brynlee Keeran Salt Fork junior, jumps/pole vaultWhy she made the first team: A rare athlete who participated in four field events during the postseason, Keeran managed to balance her duties. She took second in the Class 1A triple jump (36 feet, 2 inches), third in the pole vault (11-41/2), eighth in the high jump (4-113/4) and 11th in the long jump (16-73/4
- ).
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Scotty McCreery.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- an Italian wrap.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a veterinarian to exotic animals.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- math.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Kerri Strug.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “The Big Bang Theory.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Ryan Upchurch, Katie Nageotte and Amelia Earhart.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- skydiving, seeing the Northern Lights and paragliding.
Rose Talbert Monticello
sophomore, sprints/middle distance
Why she made the first team:
- Talbert surprised herself by placing fourth in the Class 2A 400-meter dash (58.70 seconds) and setting a school record in the process, and she also took on a leg of Monticello’s seventh-place 1,600 relay (4:10.59).
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- “Hamilton,” again.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- apples, peanut butter and jelly and fruit snacks, and drinks a Gatorade. Basically not fast food — other than that, it depends on the day.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be a chemical engineer.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- math.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Rachel Koon.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “NCIS.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- skydiving, swimming in the Dead Sea and traveling to Egypt with a friend.
Hallee Thomas Danville senior, sprints/hurdles/pole vault
Why she made the first team:
- Thomas is heading to Eastern Illinois and gave the Panthers something to be excited about when she secured runner-up status in the Class 3A 300-meter hurdles (44.02 seconds) to go with a fifth-place effort in the 100 hurdles (14.90).
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Taylor Swift.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- a banana and a granola bar.
In her dream career, she would ...
- teach first grade and coach track and field.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- history.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Sydney McLaughlin.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “The Vampire Diaries.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- my grandpa, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Princess Diana.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- learn sign language, travel the world and make a positive impact on other people’s lives.
Annabel Thorstenson Centennial senior, throwsWhy she made the first team:
- The area’s top big-school thrower all season long was one of just two local athletes to qualify for the Class 3A state meet. The future North Dakota State thrower competed in the discus at state, placing 18th with a top throw of 106 feet, 11 inches.
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Lil Durk.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- applesauce and drinks a ton of water.
In her dream career, she would ...
- be an FBI investigator.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- sociology.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Jayson Tatum.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “Regular Show.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- Eleanor Roosevelt, Jane Austen and Jesus.
Three items on her bucket list are ...
- make it to the NCAA championships, travel to Sweden and own a beach house.
Alyssa Williams Tuscola junior, sprints/long jump
Why she made the first team: Our Athlete of the Year dazzled spectators at O’Brien Stadium when she won a trio of Class 1A state championships. She started in long jump (18 feet, 31/4
- inches), then moved on to the 100-meter dash (12.10 seconds) and closed with the 200 (25.32). She also led off a sixth-place 800 relay (1:49.67).
She needs concert tickets to see ...
- Doja Cat.
Before she competes, she eats ...
- Taco Bell or pancakes.
In her dream career, she would ...
- help people overcome their struggles and weaknesses.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ...
- English.
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Sha’Carri Richardson.
Her favorite TV show is ...
- “SpongeBob Squarepants.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ...
- my grandmother, Usain Bolt and Harriet Tubman.
Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, visit Australia and make someone’s life better.