TUSCOLA — Alyssa Williams is a popular figure in Tuscola these days.
Earning three first-place medals and four medals overall at the Class 1A girls’ track and field state meet grants a different type of attention.
“People were sending me pictures of articles and gifts and other things that were really cool,” Williams said. “They were saying how proud the town is of me, how well we’ve done this year, and they’re really happy. One of my friend’s dads, he made me a custom state necklace. So I can’t wait to start showing that off.”
The Warriors junior is the 2021 News-Gazette girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year. Williams dominated the local scene during the regular season for Tuscola before placing first in the 100-meter dash (12.10 seconds), 200 (25.32) and long jump (18 feet, 31/4 inches) and leading off a sixth-place 800 relay unit (1 minute, 49.67 seconds).
That doesn’t completely account for Tuscola residents’ love of the high school athlete who arrived in their city less than three years ago.
Nor does it entirely explain Williams’ love for her Douglas County home and the numerous individuals she’s befriended within it.
Williams could have wound up in another American city after originally living in Jamaica with her mother. And Williams might have experienced athletic success elsewhere, too.
But the story of Williams’ rise is that much sweeter because of her deep connection to Tuscola.
“It’s like a family here,” Williams said. “We’re really close and I love it, and I wouldn’t want to run track anywhere else.”
★ ★ ★
Williams’ prior link to east central Illinois is fairly tenuous, by her own admission.
Her mom, Lisa Smith, has “some family connections here I’m not too familiar with.”
When Williams’ mother informed her one day in 2018 that they were moving to the United States, though, Williams was along for the ride.
“This town was heavily recommended to us,” Williams said. “It has a great sense of community. She thought it would be a good environment for me, which I completely agree with.”
Williams knew two items about the U.S. before arriving inside its borders.
“Hot dogs and football,” Williams said.
She was most familiar with the NFL’s New England Patriots initially but now is a fan of the Cleveland Browns. She indulged in her first hot dog at a family cookout, although that wasn’t her biggest food-related concern upon moving to a new country.
“I had a mission specifically. ... First thing I said I was going to do when I got here (was) buy a chocolate bar, and I did. A Hershey’s chocolate bar,” said Williams, describing the bar’s size by stretching out her hands. “Serving sizes here seem to be very huge for some reason.”
Williams recalls getting to Tuscola in time for the high school’s Week 4 football game versus St. Teresa on Sept. 14, 2018.
It was one of just two games the Warriors lost that season against 10 wins, but the experience inspired Williams to join the team.
Next month she’ll start her third season as a receiver and defensive back in addition to serving as the girls’ basketball team’s manager.
“It was just a whole different vibe, because all the students were out and we were having fun,” Williams said. “We were talking, cheering for our teammates. It was awesome.”
Unlike some kids who struggle to adapt to a new school, Williams relished the chance to make new friends.
“The girls who I talked to the first day I came here, they’re some of my best friends now: Sophie Kremitzki, Maddie Stahler, Taylor Musgrave, Kate Dean,” Williams said. “They’re still here with me, and we’re going to finish it out together.”
Williams views knowing one person as similar to knowing 50. Connections can keep branching from a single friendship. And that’s especially true in a close-knit community like Tuscola.
Many of these ties have done more for Williams than simply better her social life.
Williams credits weight room time spent with recently-graduated softball standout Kaitlyn Reifsteck, among other Warriors athletes, for encouraging Williams to improve her own habits.
“It was definitely one of the best experiences that I had because Kaitlyn’s a hard worker,” Williams said of the future Eastern Illinois pitcher. “She just goes after it day after day after day, and she pushes all of us to get better.”
Brynn Tabeling and Laney Cummings are two outgoing seniors who joined Williams and sophomore Mia Hausmann on that all-state 800 relay. And Williams said the upperclassmen always pushed her to perform better.
“I definitely think they saw (my potential) more than I did, because I am my biggest critic,” Williams said. “I’m very sad they won’t be joining us next year.”
Williams has approached Jalen Quinn, the 2021 N-G boys’ basketball Player of the Year, to discuss handling bad days in the athletic realm.
“I never see him waver. He’s just an amazing athlete, amazing talent,” Williams said. “He definitely helped me, and obviously we had a great result.”
Earlier in the pandemic, Williams worked out with current Tuscola football player Peyton Armstrong and former Warrior CJ Picazo. She also utilized the in-garage gym of Brandon Douglas, another Tuscola alumnus.
And none of this mentions the older presences around Williams, especially her coaches.
“I feel like there’s really a family connection here,” Williams said. “We see (coaches) every day in school. We talk in the hallways about our sports and our goals and our dreams.”
★ ★ ★
Tracy Hornaday’s first exposure to Williams left the impression of a “very polite, very pleasant” girl who “was excited for the first snow” after coming from Jamaica.
From an athletic standpoint, however, the Tuscola track and field assistant coach first heard about Williams from Warriors girls’ basketball coach Tim Kohlbecker and Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday, Tracy’s husband.
“We knew she was fast, and she’d verbalized, ‘I’m really excited for track,’” said Tracy, herself a three-time IHSA state track and field champion for Tuscola as a relay runner in 1993 and 1994.
“Right out the gate (as a freshman) at indoor at the U of I Armory, she came really close to being on the heels of our upperclassman jumper, McKinlee Miller,” Tracy continued, referencing a 2018 Class 1A long jump state qualifier. “On long jump, (Williams) jumped really far and about 2 feet behind the board. ... And I think in that time she was pretty high up in the state rankings in the 60 and obviously the 200.”
Williams’ freshman campaign ended courtesy a hip injury before she even had a chance to qualify for outdoor state. It left Williams feeling “unfinished,” by her own description, and Tracy knew a healthy Williams would be out to impress down the road.
“She would ask Ryan all the time, ‘Can I go into the shed and work on my starting blocks?’” Tracy said. “Every once in a while you get that true athlete who is a hard worker, and she’s that. She will outwork anyone in the gym and in the weight room and on the track.”
Drew Sterkel resumed coaching Tuscola girls’ track and field this season after previously overseeing the Warriors between 2012 and 2016.
Williams was in one of Sterkel’s conditioning classes this school year, and he came away impressed after watching Williams in the weight room for the first time.
“From Day 1 ... we had these really, really long talks about what I thought she could do,” Sterkel said. “How she has the expectation she’s going to run on the blue track (at O’Brien Stadium) in hopefully not just one event but two.”
Or three.
With a field event on top.
“Every single day we had expectations and goals of what we wanted to do at the end of the year, and she achieved them all,” Sterkel said. “Especially after that first meet, it really opened up her eyes to the ability she has, and then the confidence started to come out.”
★ ★ ★
Before addressing Williams’ first meet as a junior, it’s worth noting an interaction she experienced just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the U.S.
A pretty impactful one at that.
For as much as Williams has benefited from her Tuscola connections, the conversation she had with 2020 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate Kenli Nettles was equally important.
Nettles won three Class 1A state championships as a Knights junior in 2019 (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump). So she has a good idea of what track and field talent looks like.
“She said I was further ahead than she was when she was my age and that I could do a lot,” Williams said. “I thought she was kind of trying to make me feel better about being injured last year.”
Williams wasn’t so sure of her potential. As a sophomore at that time, nor heading into her junior season.
“I wanted to qualify for the state meet. I had no intention of winning anything,” Williams said. “I did want to get better because I knew I was better. I knew I was going to go under 13 (in the 100 dash). I knew I was going to jump at least 16 feet. I knew I was going to do something to make my 200 a little faster. But I just didn’t know how.”
So she went to work, putting in a significant amount of time earlier in the pandemic. Both alongside some of her aforementioned Warriors friends and by herself.
Before Williams even could see how her training gains were paying off in the sprints and long jump, she recognized their benefits off the track.
“I had little more security and confidence,” Williams said. “I saw my maxes go up and up and up. I saw myself getting stronger. I’d wake up and I’d look different. I’d feel stronger, I’d feel taller and I’d just feel better. I’d wake up every day with a little bit more confidence, and I definitely think that helped me.”
Then April 29 rolled around.
Williams and her teammates traveled to Maroa for a season-opening meet. In it, she won the 100 (12.62), 200 (26.74) and long jump (17-51/2).
“My first jump of junior year was 1 inch away from the school record. That’s when I knew we had come far — and we could go further,” Williams said. “And then I had the school record (on my third jump). ... Then I also had the 100 school record, and by three-tenths of a second I missed the 200 school record the first meet. Got it the next meet.”
Williams proceeded to keep surpassing her prior times and distances in later meets. She got to test herself May 21 in Tolono by squaring off against St. Joseph-Ogden senior Atleigh Hamilton, the two-time 1A long jump champion.
Williams staved off Hamilton in the 100 (12.16 versus 12.63) and 200 (25.46 versus 25.75), but Hamilton picked up the long jump victory (18-53/4 versus 17-9).
“She really set the standard for what I wanted to achieve this year,” Williams said of Hamilton, who’s continuing her track and field career at Illinois State. “That was one of the greatest track meets of this season. ... I only ran a little bit faster at state.”
★ ★ ★
That’s the thing. Williams did fare better at state. Posted her career best in the 100 and 200, and finished half an inch off her top mark in the long jump.
“I just caught a unicorn because I can almost guarantee I’ll never see that ever again,” Sterkel said. “I hope she can do it again next year. You catch lightning in a bottle one time, and the goal is to get downstate obviously and then you might want to hopefully get top nine. That’d be great in one event, nonetheless three. You just don’t see it.”
Tracy Hornaday said it “blows my mind” that Williams was able to score in four events on the state’s highest stage.
“I knew she could win the 1 and 2, but I didn’t know about the long jump. I think Drew and I both knew with her times going in that she could do it,” Hornaday said. “Then you talk about, ‘You’re going to do this.’ And then you don’t talk about anything other than her doing it.”
Williams’ state performance on June 10 in Charleston still drums up emotions for her coaches.
What strikes Sterkel is that Williams was willing to potentially sacrifice her outcomes in other events so she could aid her 800 relay partners.
“I’m 99.9 percent sure that relay medal means maybe a little bit more than those state championship medals because she got to do that with her best friends,” Sterkel said. “That shows a lot about her character. She’s not all about herself. She wants to be part of a team.”
Coaches aren’t allowed on the track during the state meet, but Hornaday gained access as a school photographer for both the girls’ and boys’ showcases.
That gave her a front-row seat to Williams’ big day.
“Every time she’d come down the (final) straightaway, the first time she did it it was pure elation. I could see the coaches in the stands, and we were almost in tears,” Hornaday said. “It was awe-inspiring. By the time she ran her open 2, it was very emotional.”
At the conclusion of Williams’ 200 dash triumph, she embraced Hornaday just off the track in a moment captured by N-G photo editor Robin Scholz.
“It’s a great picture. I love it so much,” Williams said. “I wanted to give her a hug because I was really happy, but I was also just falling at the same time. So we kind of ended up in a squat at the end. It was pretty funny. That was actually the first time I smiled the whole day because the job’s done. That’s it right there.”
★ ★ ★
Williams’ track and field career is far from finished. She recently visited Illinois Wesleyan for her first college glance. She’s planning trips to Illinois State and Murray State.
“I had three Division I institutions contact me 42 hours after the state meet,” Williams said.
When it was pointed out to her that none of the schools she mentioned bear gold and black in their color schemes, Williams shrugged it off.
“I don’t have to be wearing black and gold. It doesn’t matter,” Williams said. “It’s all in the heart, you know.”
So many in Tuscola seem to have found a place in their hearts for Williams. Her impressive junior season only inflated their enthusiasm for the youngster.
“We have people that have no affiliation with track … they were down (at state) to watch her and the relay team,” Sterkel said. “You think about it, they’re going to spend six hours sitting in the sun so she can run a matter of less than a minute. That just says a lot about this town that they came out to support her.”
The Warriors could have even more fun next season.
Lia Patterson — who lives cross the street from Williams — will join the fold as a freshman. She dazzled as a sprinter, hurdler and long jumper this year for East Prairie Middle School and broke multiple team records.
Perhaps Williams and Patterson are starting a trend in Tuscola. Who knows how many more athletes might try to follow in those footsteps.
“We had kids being like, ‘I want to be like Alyssa Williams,’ so we’re trying to capitalize on that,” Hornaday said. “She knows the importance of the way she conducts herself because there’s so many little girls that look up to her. ... She’s strong and beautiful and kind and an awesome role model.”
By the way, this is being said about an individual who participated in two or three track and field meets per year back in Jamaica.
The events often were too far away for Williams to attend. So she chose to swim instead. Something she couldn’t carry over to Tuscola, which doesn’t have a swimming and diving program.
“So, hey, track’s the next best thing. Let’s do that. I’d definitely say it paid off,” Williams said. “I said I was going to do track. I was going to do it for the culture. But I could’ve never pictured this.”