SIDNEY — Taylor Henry never needed to look far for athletic role models.
Her father, Jason, played college football. Her mother, Sindy, competed in college softball. These ventures are why their paths crossed at River Forest’s Concordia University-Chicago.
“I went to school for athletic training, and he got hurt,” Sindy said. “So that’s how we met.”
Even if the two came together in some other fashion, Taylor still would have at least one sports accomplishment to look up to in her own household.
Jason is IHSA football’s all-time interceptions leader, picking off 28 passes for Unity across the 1996 and 1997 seasons. It’s a big reason he possesses a spot in the Rockets’ athletic Hall of Fame.
“It has been a goal since I was very little to be just like my dad,” said Taylor, who will be a senior at Unity beginning next month. “It was almost annoying when I was little because (people) were like, ‘Oh, your dad was such a good athlete. Just an amazing athlete.’ And so I was like, ‘I want that.’”
Regardless of whether she one day joins her dad in that Hall of Fame, Taylor now can lay claim to something Jason never achieved: News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year status.
Our 2021 softball honoree was a bona-fide star for Unity softball’s first-ever state-qualifying team. The Rockets placed fourth in Class 2A and finished 25-4 on the season behind Taylor’s prowess in both pitching (15-4 record, 1.81 earned run average, 180 strikeouts) and hitting (.450 batting average, six home runs, 13 doubles, 30 RBI) as a junior.
Hints of such a performance shone through when Taylor helped Unity Junior High to a 17-1 record and IESA Class AA state tournament appearance in 2017. And when she cracked the N-G All-Area softball second team as a freshman in 2019.
But all of this success traces back even further in Taylor’s life. And all stems from one key theme.
Family.
“Now, as I progress, my grandpa constantly talks about, ‘You are just like Jason when he was little,’” Taylor said. “Softball to me is just family. When I think softball, I think family.”
★ ★ ★
The Henry family is intrinsically linked to Unity softball.
Taylor and cousin Bridget, another Class of 2022 athlete, currently are on coach Aimee Davis’ roster. Taylor’s older sister, Kaitlyn, was a Rockets senior when Taylor was a freshman.
A 7-year-old Taylor saw Kaitlyn trying out for a 10-and-under softball team back in the day and wanted to follow in her sister’s footsteps. Taylor made the squad despite her younger age, playing alongside future Unity teammates Elyce Knudsen, Jalyn Powell and Kyleigh Dubson for multiple years before any of them arrived at the high school level.
“I was really young. My parents always used to joke about I cried all the time,” Taylor said. “I would just cry over random things. One time I was on third base, and then (the opponent) got three outs and I came in sobbing to my mom. And my mom’s like, ‘What’s wrong?’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t get to score.’”
The tears have subsided as Taylor has spent increasingly large quantities of time practicing and playing. Workouts started with Sindy, who taught Taylor and Kaitlyn how to pitch and still does the same for other young athletes in the Unity school district.
“How is it, Taylor?” Sindy asked with a laugh.
“Not crying anymore,” Taylor replied. “More of silence.”
“More of eye rolls,” Sindy countered.
“In a positive way, my mom is probably the one person who is on me the most,” Taylor continued. “When I go to my dad, my dad’s just like, ‘Oh, great job. Great job.’ And my mom will be like, ‘Good job, but you popped up.’
“She always has that one thing I could’ve done better, which honestly made me succeed in so many things.”
One area of the sport Taylor quickly took to was hitting.
“We had this Wiffle Ball bat and a ball, and we would toss to her,” Sindy said. “We were just like, ‘How is she swinging like that?’ She didn’t have any training. She was just 3 years old and swings as hard as she could.”
“That was the one thing we never messed with was her hitting,” Jason added. “She always has a knack for her hitting, and she can always figure it out and she always gets the job done.”
Taylor’s age allowed her to spend four years on that aforementioned 10U team. Athletes like Knudsen, Powell and Dubson had to move on after Taylor’s first two seasons.
That allowed for a new influx of talent. Though that talent had yet to be fully realized.
“Bailey Rice, Ally England, Hailey Flesch, Grace Frye, Grace Renfrow,” Jason said. “All those girls that you’re seeing playing now, they all played together.”
That list plus Taylor constitutes a strong portion of Unity softball’s Class of 2022. Another key player showed up during the group’s middle school years.
“Maddie Reed came in seventh grade,” said Taylor, referencing another N-G All-Area first-team selection. “From then on, me and Maddie played all of our varsity sports together (also volleyball and basketball). We have a really close connection ... and we just knew (in) high school we were going to get it done.”
★ ★ ★
Alongside her blood relations, Taylor now was part of a growing Rockets softball family.
“They mean everything to me. I would do anything for those girls,” Taylor said. “No matter what, we all like each other.”
Davis had the opportunity to coach Taylor and her cohorts at the junior-high level before unleashing Taylor on Unity’s high school opponents.
“She’s just an athlete all-around, so I don’t think her best has shown yet,” Davis said. “She has a lot of potential, and I’m excited to see that her senior year.”
Taylor’s first two years of high school softball were a mixed bag — for reasons out of her control.
Her freshman season brought about positive results. The Rockets finished 25-6 and advanced to a sectional final for the first time in program history. Taylor was the lineup’s No. 2 hitter and finished with a .423 batting average, six home runs, 34 RBI and 13 pitching victories.
“I was a freshman, so I was like, ‘Really, I shouldn’t stand out. Like, I am just a freshman. I’m new to this,’” Taylor said. “So I played relaxed in all my games. So really what I took from (freshman) year is just playing relaxed and believing in myself and believing in my team.”
Then, sophomore year.
The COVID-19 pandemic struck down the IHSA softball season. A potentially state-bound Unity roster had to watch Knudsen, Powell and Dubson graduate without getting that one last chance to break through.
Sindy was kept home from her job with Unit 7 Schools earlier in the pandemic, so she got to witness firsthand how Taylor was affected athletically by this sudden change to her life.
“They would do Zoom calls and she would be excited to get on, and then afterward you could tell she was so let down,” Sindy said. “It was just hard because I knew they had unfinished business from freshman year.”
Taylor kept that thought tucked away in her mind as the Rockets began preparing for their 2021 season.
“It was a tribute to them, because we were supposed to do it last year for them,” Taylor said. “Unfortunately, we never got to do that.”
With Knudsen and Powell often looking on from the other side of the fence — especially as Unity’s season progressed deeper into the playoffs — the Rockets found a way to sufficiently represent their graduated friends.
“Hopefully (the older girls) were kind of living through this class a little bit,” Sindy said.
Taylor used a combination of speed and movement in the circle to keep opponents off-balance at the plate all season long. While her contributions as Unity’s No. 3 hitter shouldn’t be overlooked, it’s Taylor’s pitching that more often kept the Rockets in games or bailed them out of tight situations.
She fired a two-hit shutout in a regional semifinal versus upset-minded Westville. Held a potent St. Joseph-Ogden lineup to four runs in the regional title game. Tossed a two-day no-hitter against Mt. Carmel in the sectional semifinals. Recorded 11 strikeouts in the rugged sectional championship win versus Paris. And gave Unity enough breathing room to rally past Normal U-High in the super-sectional.
“I probably surprised myself with my pitching the most,” Taylor said. “It was hard on me, because I threw a lot of games. And I really didn’t want to throw a lot of games, and I was worried about that.”
★ ★ ★
Taylor also had critical moments with a bat in her hands. Speaking strictly about the postseason, the biggest may have been her two home runs and four RBI in the 8-4 regional final victory against SJ-O.
“That morning before the St. Joe game, I could tell that she was on edge,” Sindy said. “I told her, ‘(Your teammates) have been by your side for years. They have been behind you when they didn’t know very much ... and now they’re excellent at their game. And they’re going to be behind you, and you need to go out and do what you know how to do.’
“First at-bat, she hits one out. And I was like, ‘OK.’”
Taylor said that pep talk set her at ease before facing a rival team that had defeated the Rockets 11-9 during the regular season.
“I flipped a switch,” Taylor said. “I’m normally very serious when I play, and when I showed up to our warmups I was smiling, I was dancing, I was laughing. Maddie Reed walks up to Coach Davis and goes, ‘We’re going to win this game.’”
Davis said it’s hard for her to pinpoint a specific game or moment in which Taylor most stepped up during Unity’s monumental run.
“She understands the game, and she understands her spot on the team,” Davis said. “She’s just a gritty player, so she has a lot of highlights — which I think speaks to why she’s the Player of the Year.”
★ ★ ★
Even with all of this talk about Taylor’s efforts, anyone who followed the Rockets this spring is aware they were far from being a one-girl show. And Taylor doesn’t view herself as the program’s top dog.
“We’re all equal. We all pick each other up. We’re all each others’ leaders,” Taylor said. “A lot of the girls, they’re like, ‘Taylor, you’re always doing this. You’re always providing for us. You are our leader.’ But looking at our team, I think we all just do things that make each other our own leaders.”
Taylor’s softball support contingent actually grew in size thanks to the pandemic.
Increased live streaming of games allowed for more family members and friends to watch Unity softball from afar.
“We have a family Facebook group, and we posted the links on there,” Jason said.
“And then we have family that save all the (newspaper) articles for us, and they just dropped them off a few days ago,” Sindy added.
“It’s nice to see these girls get treated like the rock stars they are,” Jason continued. “They accomplished a big feat.”
Taylor’s immediate family is a significant source of her in-person backing. Especially older sister Kaitlyn.
“I can always hear her when I’m pitching or I’m hitting because she’s just so ...” Taylor began.
“She squawks,” Sindy interjected.
“Constantly showing me off,” Taylor finished.
★ ★ ★
How Taylor will be featured for her final high school season remains to be seen. She doesn’t believe she’ll log quite as many innings as she did in 2021, with incoming freshman pitcher Lindy Bates joining the roster and incumbent players Rice, Frye and Ashlyn Miller capable of taking the ball. An injury limited Rice’s availability this year.
Taylor actually works with some of the district’s younger players as a result of their time spent under Sindy’s pitching tutelage.
“Taylor and Lindy have been close since they were little. ... Lindy’s been pitching since she was 7, just like Taylor,” Sindy said. “I hope Lindy’s as comfortable as Taylor’s freshman team was.”
Even with a lighter pitching workload, Taylor still should factor heavily into the Rockets’ next attempt at state glory. They graduate just one athlete, Taylor Joop, from the team that placed fourth in Class 2A.
“I don’t know (what’s next), but I’m glad she’s on our team,” Davis said with a laugh. “Pitching-wise, she’s only going to get stronger. I think she can probably gain a little bit of velocity, really hone in on some of the pitches for movement purposes. ... Defensively with the pitching but then also offensively, she’s going to come back stronger and wanting it more next season.”
There’s college to consider, as well. Taylor said she quickly began hearing from coaches once the NCAA’s longstanding recruiting dead period ended June 1.
She looks to her family when pondering that future as well.
“I am very interested in playing in college just because both of my parents were college athletes,” Taylor said. “And, for some reason, I just think if I go to college for a sport, because they met in a coincidence, I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll find my (spouse).’
“It’s always been a dream for me to play softball, and I just love it so much.”