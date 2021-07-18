Makenzie Brown
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Pitcher
Why she made the first team: The future Tulsa athlete led the Knights to the Class 1A semifinals with an 18-1 pitching record — built on a 0.18 earned run average and 274 strikeouts across 116 1/3 innings — and contributed a .548 batting average, four home runs and 32 RBI before the Knights placed fourth at state, during which Brown smacked her fifth homer of the year.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ... anything.
In her dream career, she would ... be an FBI agent.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
Her favorite athlete is ... Monica Abbott.
Her favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Michael Jordan, Monica Abbott and Morgan Wallen.
Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, getting a boat and becoming an FBI agent.
Baylee Cosgrove
Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior
Shortstop/catcher
Why she made the first team: The DePaul signee’s first eight games were called off as the Panthers dealt with COVID-19 issues, but Cosgrove went on a season-long tear as soon as she was able and finished with a .698 batting average, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 12 walks for a 13-4 team.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Justin Bieber.
Before she competes, she eats ... a turkey sandwich.
In her dream career, she would ... be a college sports team’s dietician.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
Her favorite athlete is ... Javier Baez.
Her favorite TV show is ... “This Is Us.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jennie Finch, Odicci Alexander and Mike Candrea.
Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, traveling to every state and attending the Women’s College World Series.
Allison Deck
Urbana junior
Pitcher
Why she made the first team: Deck played a significant role in the Tigers winning their first regional title since 1987, posting eight pitching wins, an 0.83 earned run average and 192 strikeouts against just six walks across 89 innings in the circle. She added one home run, three triples and six RBI at the plate.
She needs concert tickets to see ... SZA.
Before she competes, she eats ... nothing; I eat after.
In her dream career, she would ... go into nursing.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
Her favorite athlete is ... Giselle Juarez.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Rick and Morty”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my great-grandma, Bad Bunny and Paul Walker.
Taylor Henry Unity junior
Pitcher/utility player
Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year thrived at the dish and in the circle for Class 2A’s fourth-place team, compiling a 15-4 pitching record with a 1.81 earned run average and 180 strikeouts and producing a .450 batting average with six home runs, 13 doubles and 30 RBI for the 25-win Rockets.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ... fruit.
In her dream career, she would ... be a principal.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
Her favorite athlete is ... Javier Baez.
Her favorite TV show is ... “The Vampire Diaries.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Javier Baez, T.J. Wheeler and Matt Reed.
Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Mexico, go to a Cubs game and go to a Bears game.
Shayne Immke
St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore
Second base/shortstop
Why she made the first team: Immke picked up where graduates Bailey Dowling and Hannah Dukeman left off in the home run department, smacking 17 longballs as part of her .608 batting average while adding eight triples, 11 doubles, 60 RBI, 64 runs scored and 39 stolen bases for the 27-8 Spartans.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ... popcorn.
In her dream career, she would ... be a therapist.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
Her favorite athlete is ... Christian Yelich.
Her favorite TV show is ... “The Vampire Diaries.”
If she could have dinner with any people from any time period, she would pick ... Michael Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and my grandpas.
Three items on her bucket list are ... snorkel in Bora Bora, go to Paris and live in Tennessee.
Leonila Liong
Centennial senior
Pitcher/infielder/outfielder
Why she made the first team: The future Southern Illinois player formed a potent 1-2 punch with fellow senior Leah Luchinski for the 7-7 Chargers, turning in a .488 batting average and .952 fielding percentage.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Luke Bryan.
Before she competes, she eats ... Filipino spaghetti.
In her dream career, she would ... be an orthopedic surgeon.
Her favorite subjects to study in school are ... anatomy and physiology.
Her favorite athletes are ... Jason Heyward and Kobe Bryant.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Reign.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandma, my grandpa and Jesus.
Three items on her bucket list are ... owning a Ford F-350, traveling to Paris and going bungee jumping.
Maddie Reed
Unity junior
Outfielder
Why she made the first team: Another dangerous piece of the Rockets’ talented Class of 2022, Reed hit .400, bashed seven home runs and drove in 23 runs out of the lineup’s No. 7 spot while also committing no errors on defense for a team that earned the program’s first-ever state trophy.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Drake.
Before she competes, she eats ... Jimmy John’s.
In her dream career, she would ... be an accountant.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
Her favorite TV show is ... “One Tree Hill.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kris Bryant, Drake and Michael Jordan.
Three items on her bucket list are ... going to Hawaii, skydiving and visiting New York City.
Kaitlyn Reifsteck
Tuscola senior
Pitcher
Why she made the first team: The Eastern Illinois signee was nearly untouchable pitching throughout the season for the 23-1, Class 2A regional-champion Warriors, collecting a 0.34 earned run average with 122 strikeouts against two walks while also hitting .386 with 16 RBI.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Taylor Swift.
Before she competes, she eats ... a bagel.
In her dream career, she would ... work for Disney World’s finance department.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... economics.
Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
Her favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Rachel Garcia, Tony Robbins and Taylor Swift.
Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to Australia, go scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef and travel to Greece.
Kendyl Ring
Tuscola senior
Outfielder
Why she made the first team: Ring will continue her softball career at Parkland College after pacing the Warriors in batting average (.649), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.523) and runs scored (42) as a senior and helping them win their first 23 games.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
Before she competes, she eats ... a Snickers and drinks a BODYARMOR.
In her dream career, she would ... own a successful business and be my own boss.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my great-grandma, someone from the future and Gordon Ramsay (got to make sure the food is good).
Three items on her bucket list are ... skydive, visit other countries and bungee jump.
Abby Sabalaskey
Westville freshman
Pitcher
Why she made the first team: Sabalaskey needed no time to establish herself as a force on the local prep scene, firing four perfect games and seven no-hitters en route to 12 pitching wins, a 0.35 earned run average and 175 strikeouts for the 14-win Tigers, also adding a .435 batting average and 13 RBI.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Kenny Chesney.
Before she competes, she eats ... mac and cheese.
In her dream career, she would ... be a professional softball player.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
Her favorite athlete is ... Monica Abbott.
Her favorite TV show is ... “FBI.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Martin Luther King Jr. and both of my grandpas.
Three items on her bucket list are ... travel the world, bungee jumping and skydiving.
Aubrie Shore
Mahomet-Seymour senior
Pitcher/infielder
Why she made the first team: The three-time first-teamer and future Southeast Missouri State athlete aided the 16-win Bulldogs both at the plate and in the circle and hit .526 with seven home runs, 14 doubles and 27 RBI while adding a 1.645 on-base plus slugging percentage.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
Before she competes, she eats ... almonds and salami.
In her dream career, she would ... be a pilot.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
Her favorite athlete is ... Javier Baez.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Donald Trump, Mike Trout and Post Malone.
Three items on her bucket list are ... play in the Women’s College World Series, own a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and go surfing.
Karley Yergler
Mahomet-Seymour junior
Pitcher/infielder
Why she made the first team: Yergler was a force in the circle and with a bat in her hands for the 16-8 Bulldogs, hitting .538 (1.735 on-base plus slugging percentage) with 14 home runs, 14 doubles and 37 RBI while amassing a 1.43 earned run average and 182 strikeouts across 103 innings pitched.
She needs concert tickets to see ... Bruno Mars.
Before she competes, she eats ... fruit.
In her dream career, she would ... be a travel blogger, so I could travel the world.
Her favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Walt Disney, Jesus and my grandpa.
Three items on her bucket list are ... cliff jumping in Greece, ride a boat through Venice and travel to Paris.