CHAMPAIGN — As Mira Chopra prepared to enter high school and play volleyball at Champaign Central, she experienced a fun piece of motivation for her athletic career.
Her older brother, Varun Chopra, bagged his second consecutive All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year award from The News-Gazette as a Uni High senior in the fall of 2016.
Sure, Varun’s primary sport was different than Mira’s — though she plays golf, competing in that sport for the Maroons last fall. But Mira saw an attainable goal within her own home prior to becoming a ninth-grader in 2017.
“I know when he got it, I was like, ‘Woah,’” Mira Chopra said. “I always looked up to that and his article (in the newspaper). I thought that was super cool.”
As with her brother in golf, Chopra had four chances to become N-G All-Area volleyball Player of the Year. No easy feat, considering the breadth of local talent vying for that same honor.
“She has intent,” said Mike Deterding, Central’s volleyball coach during Chopra’s sophomore and junior seasons. “When Mira was a junior, we had this conversation. She goes, ‘I want to be the Player of the Year.’ And I said, ‘Mira, I want you to be the Player of the Year. But you have to be the best player in the gym or you may not get it. Even if you are, you may not get it.’”
Chopra cracked the first team as a junior. Then waited to see if she’d even have a senior season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately playing in 17 matches for the Maroons between March 16 and April 20.
Now coached by Justin Tomaska, Central finished 14-3 and earned a share of the Big 12 Conference championship.
And Chopra garnered her desired accolade.
Our 2021 All-Area Player of the Year this spring is a force in the middle and a viable six-rotation athlete. She averaged 7.6 kills, 5.8 digs, 2.5 blocks and 2.2 aces per set for Central, rounding out her prep career with the sort of dominance that made her a target for the Michigan volleyball program that she’ll join in July.
Chopra was a four-year varsity player and helped the Maroons to a pair of Class 3A regional championships while working under three different coaches in her four seasons.
“I feel like I’ve definitely left a legacy of winning,” Chopra said. “I just want for everyone coming in (to know) you’ve got to just play your hardest when you’re on the court, because you only get one shot at being a Central Maroon.”
★ ★ ★
Chopra’s time at Central could have been split evenly between two sports. Or focused on a venture other than volleyball. Standing 5 feet, 10 inches around third or fourth grade, Chopra was thrust into both volleyball and basketball. She credits nine years of dance for helping her grow into her body and become coordinated more quickly.
“At first I remember, being in middle school, I liked basketball better,” Chopra said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I want to play basketball in college. That seems really fun.’”
But Chopra also looked up to older volleyball players as a student-athlete at Champaign’s Next Generation School — both on the area high school scene and at the University of Illinois.
Chopra and some friends even attended an Illini volleyball-hosted lock-in at the Armory building on the UI campus, obtaining autographs from some of the players.
“They were super confident,” Chopra said. “You would see them on the court, and it was like there was nothing that could stop them. And I also remember watching U of I games. I would be in the stands, and I would be like, ‘They hit the ball so hard’. I was like, ‘I want to hit the ball that hard someday.’”
Even so, Chopra opines that she was a better basketball player until about eighth grade.
“I switched from Prime Time to Illini Elite,” said Chopra, referencing a pair of high-level club volleyball programs frequented by area athletes. “It was way more time commitment. I had to choose between basketball and volleyball.
“I remember in eighth grade, a basketball club, Illini Truth, really wanted me to play. And I actually wanted to do it, but I was already getting letters from schools for volleyball, and I was like, ‘Let me stick with this.’”
Andy Erins was Chopra’s first coach at Illini Elite. The club director noted how Chopra’s coordination stood out, considering some taller young athletes struggle to adapt to their size.
“She was strong enough and athletic enough and put together enough for her size,” Erins said. “It was pretty obvious pretty early on she was going to be an athletic volleyball player and she was going to have a good future.”
Chopra played up an age group for her first two years with Illini Elite, a program that boasts more than 300 alumni who went on to play at the collegiate level.
“She held her own against bigger, stronger, faster middles,” Erins said. “It really helped her understand what she was shooting for. ... As she matured, she understood what it meant to work hard. Early on, that was probably the most important part.”
★ ★ ★
Chopra was destined to serve as a middle hitter and middle blocker on a volleyball court. Similar to how she played center in basketball, Chopra’s size dictated that she claim a volleyball position that’d make best use of her height.
“I saw a video of myself playing in sixth grade or seventh grade, and I kind of just run up to the ball and swing at it — and it scored in middle school,” Chopra said. “Eighth grade is when I learned the approach, how to actually (hit) it — get on top of the ball and jump and hit it down.
“And then eighth grade through the rest of high school, the power became more and more every year.”
Having three different high school coaches means working within three systems that will likely vary in some fashion.
Chopra’s freshman year was overseen by Manny Rodriguez, in the second of his two years in charge. Deterding followed for two seasons, and Tomaska rounded out Chopra’s high school career with one season as her coach.
“It was pretty hard,” Chopra said, “because freshman year I was a middle with Rylee (Hinton, now an Illinois middle). Then when Deterding came in, he had me playing outside sophomore year. And then last year I started outside, then I played middle, then right side — pretty much all over. This year, I was back to middle again.”
Don’t take Chopra’s assessment of this experience to mean she doesn’t value it.
Far from it.
Her time with the Maroons should only benefit her once she arrives at Michigan to vie for playing time.
“I love to play everything. I can play any position in the front row, and the back row, too,” Chopra said. “I’m proud that people can trust me, and I can do that for the team.”
Deterding recalls a 2019 match between Central and St. Joseph-Ogden in which Chopra worked with setter Riley Anton in a 5-1 system — Anton providing all the sets for Chopra.
“Mira played pretty much all around, and we just took St. Joe apart. And St. Joe was good,” Deterding said. The Spartans eventually took third in the Class 2A state tournament. “When she goes to Michigan, it’s going to be that times 10 every day. She’s moving in the right direction.”
Tomaska’s first match coaching the Maroons this season was a home match with Big 12 foe Normal West. It started with Central dropping the first set before the Maroons knocked off the Wildcats in three, led by Chopra’s 10 kills.
“She just took over when she needed to,” Tomaska said of Chopra. “When she needed to make a play, she just told the extra setter, ‘Get me the ball. I’ll put the ball away.’ ... You just see the extra gear, and you’re like, ‘Wow, she does have it.’”
★ ★ ★
The final piece of Central’s season-opening 11-match win streak was an April 7 visit to Maroa-Forsyth. The Maroons again lost the opening set, with Chopra committing a rare error on the final point of a 26-24 set.
“She took that personally,” Tomaska said, “and she just took over the next two sets.”
Chopra racked up 13 kills as Central rallied for another three-set triumph.
“She just completely used that anger as motivation to win,” Tomaska said.
Chopra also has given herself an opportunity to succeed in volleyball by surrounding herself with the right people.
Outside of Central, Chopra credited Erins and fellow Illini Elite coaches Michelle Erins and Kyle Caldwell for assisting in her on-court improvement.
Similar to two-time All-Area Player of the Year Allie Trame, Chopra also works with Champaign trainer extraordinaire Joe Yager, the owner of the Perform Every Day facility.
“I would not be where I am today without him,” Chopra said of Yager. “With my fitness, he’s just really helped me, and he makes training super fun.”
Then there are her fellow athletes. Chopra has grown close with the likes of Hinton, Trame, St. Thomas More junior Caroline Kerr and Sabers senior Maris Green.
Hinton, Trame and Kerr all are playing or plan to play volleyball at the Division I level, just like Chopra.
“It definitely helped just to have a friend with the same goals as you who knows what you’re going through,” Chopra said. “Someone to talk to whenever you need any kind of help.”
★ ★ ★
Coach Mark Rosen’s Michigan program is filled with like-minded competitors. The Wolverines went just 4-9 in a 2021 season hampered by COVID-19 but posted at least 20 wins and qualified for the NCAA tournament in each of the previous five campaigns.
“I’m just hoping to find my spot on the team, and I’m going to get there and see how I stack up against everyone,” said Chopra, who is part of a three-player Michigan Class of 2021 with Georgia’s Jacque Boney and Downers Grove North’s Maddi Cuchran. “Hopefully, I can find a spot to play as a freshman, but even if I don’t, I’m going to Michigan because I love the school.”
Considering Chopra’s penchant for playing all over the floor, it’s unsurprising Rosen isn’t fully committed to using Chopra solely in the middle.
“At the collegiate level (she) could also be an opposite,” Rosen said. “Early on, we will experiment a bit with her position and see where she’s going to make the most impact.”
Tomaska, Deterding and Andy Erins all believe Chopra’s volleyball abilities will translate to the Big Ten level. Erins said he’s curious to see how Chopra is used in Ann Arbor, considering the talents that make her so strong in the middle.
“She’s always better running behind the setter, running off one leg, because she’s good at it and she enjoys it,” Erins said. “They may find and decide she can be a middle or a right side but have her as a right side who runs off one leg.”
Deterding said Chopra isn’t one to shy away from hard work or change, evidenced by her development as a multi-tool volleyball player. That, he feels, can make her a viable threat for the Wolverines.
“Mira’s going to make the Michigan team better,” Deterding said. “At the Big Ten level, that’s pretty exciting.”