Emma Bleecher
Unity
junior outside hitter
➜ Why she made the first team: Now a three-time first-team choice, Bleecher averaged 4.42 kills and 2.39 digs per set, scoring 28 percent of the Rockets’ points.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Tyler Childers or Cody Johnson.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... some type of crackers and a protein bar.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... either be in the FBI or be a police officer.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lauren Carlini.
➜ Her favorite TV shows are ... “Criminal Minds,” “The Blacklist” and “Stranger Things.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... President Truman, Zelda Fitzgerald and Stephen A. Smith.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... traveling Europe, coaching a high school team and living out in the country in Tennessee.
Kennedi BurnettSt. Joseph-Ogden
junior outside hitter
➜ Why she made the first team: The two-time All-Area first-team selection was the Spartans’ leading offensive force during a 17-3 campaign, forming a potent 1-2 punch with senior second-team selection Payton Vallee at the net.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before she competes, she drinks ... a BODYARMOR.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a professional volleyball player.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Walsh Jennings.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kevin Hart, Bethany Hamilton and Yadier Molina.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... a trip to Hawaii, attend the Olympics and win the lottery.
Mira Chopra
Champaign Central
senior middle hitter
➜ Why she made the first team: Our Player of the Year now is a two-time All-Area first-team pick, and the future Michigan volleyball player made the offense click for the 14-3 Maroons. Chopra averaged 7.6 kills, 5.8 digs, 2.5 blocks and 2.2 aces per set for the co-Big 12 Conference titlists.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G and Chris Brown.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a banana.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a famous sports broadcaster or sports doctor.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... psychology.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Liam Hemsworth, The Rock and Megan Thee Stallion.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... Scuba dive at the Great Barrier Reef, go skydiving and swim with whales.
Kate Dean
Tuscola
junior middle hitter
➜ Why she made the first team: The North Dakota commit was hard to stop for both Central Illinois Conference and nonconference opponents, as she averaged 9.1 kills per set and racked up 23 aces, 21 digs and 21 blocks in 18 matches.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Harry Styles.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... spaghetti.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... help others and be financially stable.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Dana Rettke.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Big Time Rush.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Flo Hyman and my Grandma Pat.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel out of the country, meet a president and watch the NCAA volleyball championship game in person.
Jessica FreehillGibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior outside hitter
➜ Why she made the first team: A relentless offensive force for the 9-4 Falcons, Freehill averaged 12.3 kills and 5.7 digs per set during a season in which she broke her own school record for kills in a match (25). She also finished her career holding school records in kills (790) and aces (105).
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... The Weeknd or Ariana Grande.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... a 6-inch Subway sandwich and chocolate chip cookie.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be an orthodontist.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ogonna Nnamani.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Oprah Winfrey, Princess Diana and Marilyn Monroe.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... travel to a different country, travel to all 50 states and go on a cruise.
Kaylenn HuntTri-County
senior middle/outside hitter
➜ Why she made the first team: The Bradley volleyball commit averaged 12 kills across 13 matches for the 11-3 Titans, with the four-time Class 1A state track and field medalist also collecting 33 blocks, 27 digs and 14 aces.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Forrest.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... something light and drink a lot of water.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... own my own financial business where I specialize in helping Spanish-speaking immigrants.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... Spanish.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sanya Richards-Ross.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Lucille Ball, Jesus and Jerry Seinfeld.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... to become the mayor of Oakland, Ill., live in a Spanish-speaking country for a time and go to the indoor volleyball Olympic championships.
Caroline Kerr
St. Thomas More
junior setter
➜ Why she made the first team: Another three-time All-Area first-team selection, the Tennessee volleyball commit helped soften the blow of losing fellow junior star Anna McClure to injury by averaging 8.9 assists, 3.3 digs and 2.0 kills for the 18-2 Illini Prairie Conference-champion Sabers.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Justin Bieber.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... smoothies or Starbucks.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... play professional volleyball in the United States.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... English or math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lauren Carlini.
➜ Her favorite TV shows are ... “All American” and “Gossip Girl.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Karch Kiraly, Michael Jordan and Lauren Carlini.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... road trip out of state with my friends for a vacation, go to the Olympics as a spectator and travel to Hawaii.
Leah LuchinskiCentennial
senior setter
➜ Why she made the first team: The multi-time All-Area first-teamer — who also earned that status as a tennis player earlier this school year — averaged 14.8 assists, 7.8 digs and 4.3 kills for the Chargers, who advanced to the Big 12 Conference tournament title match.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Thomas Rhett.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... I usually don’t eat before I play.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... be a speech pathologist or an elementary education teacher.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “One Tree Hill.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... Jesus, Blake Shelton and my dad.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... compete in “The Amazing Race” with my sister Hannah, go to Hawaii and be part of a national championship.
Addison OyerPaxton-Buckley-Loda
junior outside hitter
➜ Why she made the first team: Yet another repeat first-team choice, Oyer powered the Panthers’ offense by averaging 5.0 kills and 2.9 digs as PBL won its third consecutive Sangamon Valley Conference title and recorded 16 victories on the season.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Uzi Vert.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Gatorade Energy Chews.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... work with animals.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “The Vampire Diaries”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... my grandpa, Vincent Van Gogh and Adam Sandler.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... visit Canada, go deep-sea fishing and travel to several beaches in a Jeep Wrangler.
Ainsley RansteadMahomet-Seymour
senior outside hitter
➜ Why she made the first team: The future Southern Illinois-Edwardsville volleyball athlete averaged 4.1 kills and 6.2 digs per set for the 14-2 Bulldogs, adding 19 aces and 17 blocks for the Apollo Conference champions who won each of their last 12 matches.
➜ She needs concert tickets to see ... Billie Eilish.
➜ Before she competes, she eats ... Jimmy John’s or whatever old snack I find in my bag.
➜ In her dream career, she would ... work at my own dental office.
➜ Her favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jacqueline Quade.
➜ Her favorite TV show is ... “Grey’s Anatomy.”
➜ If she could have dinner with any three people from any time period, she would pick ... George Washington, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and my Poppy.
➜ Three items on her bucket list are ... skydiving, visiting each continent and deep-sea diving.