CHAMPAIGN — Caroline Kerr had something important to tell her mother.
“She just looked over at me and said, ‘Mama, it’s going to be OK. I’m going to do big things when I’m older,’” Angie Kerr recalls.
When did Caroline decide to deliver this message?
Mere hours after being forcefully ejected from the family minivan following a rollover accident.
“I was, of course, a mess,” Angie said. “I was just like, ‘Where did this come from?’”
Caroline was only 3 years old when the accident happened. But all these years later, the moment doesn’t surprise her.
“I know in second grade I said I wanted to go play college volleyball (and) I wanted to go win a state championship,” she said. “It seems like you set these big dreams, but then you work up to it little by little.”
Caroline fulfilled her goal of becoming a state champion last month as St. Thomas More’s senior setter. She’ll soon be a college volleyball player for the University of Tennessee at the same position. Both unlikely to ever happen without a bit of good fortune one summer evening.
“Statistically, 90 percent of people that get ejected from a car do not live,” said Jonathan Kerr, Caroline’s father. “We’re blessed. She not only was OK, but she’s made us beyond proud.”
The 2021 News-Gazette All-Area volleyball Player of the Year for this fall season put together a dominant final prep campaign. Caroline compiled 875 assists, 254 digs, 160 kills, 30 blocks and 60 aces as the Sabers earned 41 victories and a Class 1A state championship, the second such title in program history.
Caroline contributed 61 assists, 13 kills, 19 digs, one block and seven aces in her final two high school matches, a pair of three-set victories over Freeport Aquin and Augusta Southeastern in the 1A state semifinals and state championship match at Normal’s Redbird Arena.
She’ll leave STM as a four-time All-Area first-team selection and one of the most feared players among Sabers opponents.
“It’s just so amazing. I think it really propelled me into that future at Tennessee,” Caroline said. “Ending my (prep) career on the highest note ... really did mean everything.”
‘I’m glad I survived’The Kerrs were returning home to Champaign from Effingham on the night of July 4, 2007. Angie was driving a minivan that also was transporting Jonathan, Caroline, Caroline’s younger sister Addie and Jonathan’s mother.
The family was driving on Interstate 57 near Curtis Road, close to where its house is located. Jonathan was dealing with a bit of trouble-making from Caroline.
“She was learning how to keep getting out of her child seat, and this was like the third or fourth time she did it on the trip home,” Jonathan said. “That’s why I got out of my seat belt, which I was in the third row at the time, in our van to keep getting her. That was when all hell broke loose.”
The Kerrs suddenly became victims of a single-vehicle accident. An observer of the event later informed the family its van had rolled six times before coming to a stop.
Caroline was flung from the vehicle at some point during the crash and landed on the road.
She retains no memories from that night and was speechless the first time she heard about it.
“I wasn’t told until I was about 10,” Caroline said. “It’s kind of crazy, but I don’t remember it. But I’m glad I survived.”
A News-Gazette story published immediately following the incident indicated that Angie “was distracted in the process” of Jonathan trying to corral Caroline, per a police statement.
“The vehicle veered off the highway to the right into a ditch, swung back onto the road, lost control and went into the median, where the 2006 Dodge minivan rolled over,” the story reads. “Angela, Caroline and Jonathan Kerr were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana by Pro Ambulance, as was 6-month-old Addisin Kerr. Caroline Kerr was the only passenger thrown from the vehicle.
A fourth passenger, Elizabeth Kerr (Jonathan’s mother) ... had to be cut out of the wrecked van.”
An understandable emergency room visit followed for the Kerrs.
“(Caroline was) having MRIs done, CAT scans, all that kind of stuff,” Angie said. “Shortly thereafter, they said there was nothing wrong with her. She had a couple of scratches, and we were all released to go home at 2 in the morning.
“So ever since then it’s like, ‘OK, Caroline, you said you’re going to do big things. Where are these big things?’”
Their arrival was impending.
“The monsignor at our parish, he just kept reminding me that it wasn’t anyone’s time. It definitely wasn’t Caroline’s time,” Jonathan said. “She was meant to stick around here — and for a lot of good reasons, like we’ve found out.”
‘We’re not just volleyball players’Caroline’s four seasons playing volleyball at STM featured plenty of highs, but also with some lows. She became a Saber just after the program captured a Class 2A state championship in 2017 under coach Stan Bergman. Her freshman year included a third-place finish at the 2A state tournament in 2018.
But STM was bumped up to the 3A playoffs for the 2019 season because of its prior success and a new coach, former Illini Kelly McClure, took control of the program after Bergman left to become the volleyball coach at Mahomet-Seymour.
The Sabers won a regional plaque in Caroline’s sophomore campaign but couldn’t advance past the sectional round.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented any high school volleyball teams from vying for postseason hardware in Caroline’s junior year.
So Caroline entered her senior season still waiting to accomplish that second-grade goal of becoming a state champion.
Yet she also realized the 2007 car accident could have resulted in a far more tragic future.
“We remind ourselves that there’s more than volleyball. We’re not just volleyball players,” Caroline said. “To be able to live the life I live, I’m very thankful. ... I definitely don’t take that for granted that volleyball is something I get to do and enjoy, not because I have to do it but because I want to.”
At one point in May 2019, though, Caroline wasn’t entirely sure if she was cut out for the other part of her second-grade dream — becoming a college volleyball player.
She attended a three-day recruiting camp at the University of Tennessee after receiving an email from the staff of coach Eve Rackham Watt. Jonathan drove Caroline there and back.
“By the end of the three days, I was at the bottom court and basically just shut out,” Caroline said. “I remember just being extremely frustrated because you want to be at the top of your game competing, and obviously this meant a lot to me because that is something I wanted to do was go play in college.”
Caroline approached Rackham Watt after the camp to thank the coach for the invitation and to seek out advice for future improvement.
“She gave me a few tips and just appreciated me coming,” Caroline said. “And I walk out of that camp, I turned to my dad and I said, ‘I’m never going to Tennessee.’ ... I was definitely taken aback, and it definitely made me question if this is what I wanted to do.”
Jonathan was a Division I athlete in his own right, playing for Illinois football as an offensive lineman in the early 1990s.
“I just remember trying to tell her, ‘It could be a test of them bringing you back down and now really checking out your body language,’” Jonathan said. “You have a lot of coaches who talk about body language when things are going bad because everybody has great body language when things are good.”
After giving Caroline some time to think over the experience during the drive back to Champaign, Jonathan offered another thought.
“(I asked) is this something that you feel satisfied with where you’re at, or does it make you want to work harder?” Jonathan said. “Right away, she said, ‘No, it makes me want to work harder.’”
‘It’s funny how things work out’Caroline hit the gym and weight room hard after that camp.
The goal of playing in college only increased after he trip to Knoxville, Tenn.
“I took that as motivation,” Caroline said. “Not necessarily that camp in particular, but when schools or people had checked out on me, I think I kind of took that personally and kept going.”
Except Rackham Watt and the Volunteers hadn’t checked out on Caroline.
When schools could begin directly contacting Caroline at midnight on June 15, 2020, Rackham Watt was the first of 20 callers.
“It was definitely a shock,” Caroline said. “They kept keeping along with me, even if it wasn’t apparent to me. ... I kind of felt like, OK, maybe I’ve made some strides in my game. So I think I showed a lot of my work, and I wasn’t necessarily angry. But I was more excited and proud of myself because here it is, this school I thought was never going to happen was just a step away.”
Caroline verbally committed to Tennessee in July 2020 and signed with the Volunteers alongside fellow STM seniors Anna McClure (Ohio State) and Colleen Hege (Illinois-Chicago) last month on Nov. 10, two days before the Sabers’ 1A state semifinal match.
“(Back in 2019) it was just reiterating, first of all, you can only go to one school. So there’s going to be a lot of schools that you say ‘no’ to or that are going to say ‘no’ to you,” Angie said. “It’s always funny how things work out in the end.”
“She’s kind of always used that initial thing with Tennessee as a chip,” Jonathan added, “to never take things for granted.”
Caroline will enjoy one last run with the Illini Elite club volleyball team before starting her time with Tennessee next June.
This season’s Volunteers finished 20-10, including a victory over North Carolina in the NCAA tournament’s opening round.
Two different hurdles could have kept Caroline from pursuing her college volleyball dream.
Soon enough, she’ll enter the D-I realm as a high school state champion.
“I want to take it in for the last few months and then be ready to go full force at Tennessee,” Caroline said, “because I know they’re going to need me, whether it’s on or off the court. Just to be a part of the program, I’m super excited for it.”