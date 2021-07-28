➜ Why he’s Coach of the Year: Ledin directed the Bulldogs to a 26-0 record and an Apollo Conference title. M-S then won a Class 2A super-regional, placed second in the sectional round and finished seventh at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association 2A state meet
➜ Season highlights: “I really was impressed with our kids and the culture we’ve created ... and making wrestling a priority for them. We had 35 kids sign up in September and had 32 come out. The culture of that, it was evident when we went to other schools. We weighed in, and a lot of schools didn’t have those kind of numbers. So I was proud that our guys kept a good attitude about it, made practice as fun and competitive as possible, so that kept them out. There were some kids that got two matches against other schools, but they kept coming. So that was big. Other than that, winning the super-regional ... against some quality teams like Chatham. And then the sectional, hosting the sectional and having what felt like a regular sectional where there were blood-round matches and kids were giving great effort. Having 12 sectional qualifiers, eight state qualifiers — we had three (state) placers. ... It was a season of having a good attitude, a good culture and having good kids and parents that were supportive and mitigating through all the different things that came out with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the state and IHSA.”
➜ A sporting event he needs tickets to see is ... a World Series with the Chicago White Sox or a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears. Other than that, it’d be nice to go back to the NCAA (wrestling) championships. I haven’t been there in a few years.
➜ If he wasn’t a coach, he would ... do some traveling with my wife and see some things. We actually started a few years ago, before COVID hit, doing just a trip with us, without kids. We’ve been to Memphis, saw Elvis and the National Civil Rights Museum. Then went up to Michigan, saw the Ford plant and the Ford museum. Then we went up to Cleveland and saw a couple games and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Long weekends just to spend time and not have to worry about everyday life.
➜ His favorite motivational tactic is ... I could be real intense and give some rousing speeches. I don’t know what I say exactly, but I’m pumped. I show a lot of passion and intensity, and I know the kids really enjoy it. But I’m not really the pre-match motivator. I think our work is done when we step out of that room after the last practice. I let them know it’s up to them. I let them come up with their own way. But really what I think is one of the most motivational things is just the one-on-one conversations I have with the kids, whether it be prior to the match ... (or) maybe it’s a talk after a practice, after a match. Just letting them know that win or lose I’m going to love them, the coaching staff’s going to love them, their teammates are going to love them and as long as they give their best effort we’re going to be happy with them.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school was ... history. I had some good history teachers who taught outside the textbook. When I do read — I’m not a big avid reader — I like reading and finding out the truth and being able to learn from that truth. Seeing the perspectives of people from the time period and seeing what are things that we can learn from that moving forward.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Walter Payton. I was fortunate growing up in the city and being able to meet him a couple times. I actually did a handstand contest with him walking down Soldier Field during the Olympathon, and he destroyed us. I think I made it 20, 30 yards and he went the whole 100 on his hands and then turned around and started walking back at us. Walter Payton was definitely that kind of person.
➜ His favorite TV shows are ... I got into “Lucifer” a little bit recently. My daughter, she kind of threw a bunch of things at us. “Community,” that one was pretty funny. “Big Bang Theory” is kind of funny, and, of course, old “Friends.” As a kid, my favorite TV show was “Batman.” I never missed a “Batman” when I was a little kid.
➜ If he could have dinner with anyone from any time period, he would pick ... Jesus — I’m not a real religious person, but it’d be really nice to talk with him. It was pretty cool to see how he befriended people who society tossed away. I don’t know if I’m smart enough to sit at a table with guys like that and Albert Einstein and Nikola Tesla, but it’s fun reading about those people. And then pioneers — you think of Amelia Earhart being a pioneer. I know women’s wrestling is really growing, and there’s just so many great women who we don’t give credit to in so many ways.
➜ What he enjoys most about coaching is ... the kids. The relationships that I have with them. That’s what really makes it special is we have a great culture. We have a family of being there for each other, supporting each other. I’m always impressed with the ways the kids are there for each other. A lot of times, especially during a tournament, I’m coaching a match, a kid loses, I give him a hug and tell him it’s OK, and I’ve got to go coach another kid. It’s their teammates that hug them after that and go in the hallway with them and be there to support. Those are the things that make it special for me.