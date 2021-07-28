Mateo Casillas
195 pounds
Mahomet-Seymour sophomore
➜ Why he made the first team: Our Wrestler of the Year deftly balanced this sport and baseball running simultaneous IHSA seasons and excelled in both, but it was on the mat where he really stood out. Casillas finished 27-1, his only loss coming in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A 195-pound state final.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen or Post Malone.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Clif bars and fruit.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional athlete or personal trainer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ken Griffey Jr.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jesus, Muhammad Ali and Ken Griffey Jr.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... win a national championship, attend the Olympics and go deep-sea fishing.
Hayden Copass
285 pounds
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior
➜ Why he made the first team: The three-time first-team selection and future University of Wisconsin wrestler published a perfect final season of his prep career, posting a 16-0 record that no doubt would’ve been even better if he’d have entered the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association postseason.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Koe Wetzel.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional golfer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zahid Valencia.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Criminal Minds.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart and Joe Rogan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, have a nice golf cart and go to the Eiffel Tower.
Rylee Edwards
195 pounds
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm junior
➜ Why he made the first team: Edwards was nearly flawless on the season before suffering an injury that prevented him from making an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association postseason run, though he still touted a 23-1 record and only lost to Wrestler of the Year Mateo Casillas.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Rage Against The Machine, if they still played.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... fruit or a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a college coach.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ray Lewis.
➜ His favorite TV shows are ... “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... my great-grandpa Cole, my great-grandma Edwards and Ray Lewis.
➜ One item on his bucket list is ... go watch the Olympics.
Ben Gavel
138 pounds
Unity senior
➜ Why he made the first team: The repeat first-team choice established the Rockets’ all-time wins record by achieving his 138th triumph during the regular season, and he ultimately concluded with a 21-0 record that didn’t include Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association postseason action.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Imagine Dragons.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a chicken wrap.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a game designer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jacob Warner.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Big Bang Theory.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Nikola Tesla, Albert Einstein and Socrates.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, go to space and invent something.
Kaden Gream
152 pounds
GCMS/Fisher senior
➜ Why he made the first team: Gream rarely was knocked off during his last prep go-round, winding up with a 13-1 regular-season record (the loss to an eventual state champion in Joe Lashuay). Gream finished one win away from earning an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state medal, as well.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Rod Wave.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Cinnamon Toast Crunch and drinks Pedialyte.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a police officer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... David Goggins.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Criminal Minds.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Kevin Hart.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, ride a bull and feed an orca.
Caden Hatton
106 pounds
Mahomet-Seymour sophomore
➜ Why he made the first team: Hatton was the Bulldogs’ undisputed top lightweight competitor, as he amassed a 32-4 record that included two wins at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A state tournament.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Luke Combs, because he is my favorite country artist.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a PB&J and drinks a Gatorade.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... construction, because that is what I want to do when I get older.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Last Man on Earth.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler, because they are three of the funniest actors.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, go bungee jumping and ride a bull.
Cale Horsch
132 pounds
GCMS/Fisher senior
➜ Why he made the first team: Horsch started his high school career as an All-Area first-team freshman and ends it as a first-team senior after he collected a 20-0 record this spring — minus any Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament involvement.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... peanut butter and jelly and drinks a Glacier Freeze Gatorade.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... own a personal veterinarian clinic.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Baker Mayfield.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Impractical Jokers.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler and Robin Williams.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, swim with sharks and visit the Great Pyramids of Giza.
Joe Lashuay
160 pounds
Oakwood/Salt Fork junior
➜ Why he made the first team: Lashuay rolled to one of the area’s two individual state championships at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 1A state meet, taking the top prize in his bracket and finishing with a 27-1 record.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Queen, if Freddie Mercury was alive.
➜ Before he competes, he drinks ... Gatorade.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... have a job where I get to travel the world.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... anatomy.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Frank Chamizo.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jesus, The Rock and Donatello the Turtle.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... jump out of a plane, visit every continent and run a marathon.
Nick Nosler
170 pounds
Unity sophomore
➜ Why he made the first team: On a roster filled with powerful heavier wrestlers, Nosler still stood out by turning in an unblemished 17-0 record that didn’t include any Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state matches.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... hot dogs.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a nurse.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Snyder.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Rick and Morty”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Dave Nosler, Daryl Dabble and Kyle Snyder.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, see the Olympics and jump out of a car.
Gage Reed
113 pounds
Oakwood/Salt Fork senior
➜ Why he made the first team: The 2020 Wrestler of the Year nearly picked up the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state title in his Class 1A bracket — what would’ve been his second state crown — but ultimately settled for runner-up status and a 24-1 record.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Lil Uzi Vert.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Clif bars and drinks Gatorade.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a K-9 trainer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ben Askren.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Mandalorian.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Mac Miller, Juice WRLD and Joe Rogan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, get scuba certification and own a Tesla.
Daniel Renshaw
220 pounds
Mahomet-Seymour senior
➜ Why he made the first team: The two-time first-team selection will walk on to the University of Illinois’ wrestling team after finishing 32-5 as a senior and notching fifth place in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A state showcase.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Three Days Grace.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... protein bars — like Clif or Met-Rx — or almonds and Craisins.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work to help people heal with the applications of biology and genetics.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... any science, like physics, biology or chemistry.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ronnie Coleman.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Expanse.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... my grandpa whom I never met, the first person to create fire and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... live in a Spanish-speaking country, have a family and own an Audi R8.
Grant Sant Amour
182 pounds
LeRoy/Tri-Valley senior
➜ Why he made the first team: Sant Amour joined Joe Lashuay in becoming a state champion, succeeding in his Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 1A bracket and boasting a 24-2 record by the end of the season.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... granola bars.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... have a good time.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor McGregor.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Game of Thrones.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ty Baxter, Owen Gulley and Ethan Matlock.
Ryan Vasey
182 pounds
Unity senior
➜ Why he made the first team: Vasey was the lone Rocket to compete at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 1A state meet, ending his prep career with a 19-2 senior year and earning third place in his state bracket.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Luke Combs.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... an apple and beef jerky.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a doctor.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Dake.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “American Dad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Dake and Coach Patton.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, go to another country and go to the moon.
Josh Woodrey
285 pounds
Prairie Central senior
➜ Why he made the first team: The two-time all-state football player carried his gridiron success onto the mats as a senior, cobbling together a 13-0 record and earning the Hawks their lone unanimous All-Illini Prairie Conference honor.