INDIANAPOLIS — The air inside Lucas Oil Stadium wasn’t filled with cheers from Indianapolis Colts fans on Thursday morning.
But there was a palpable energy and renewed excitement for Big Ten football within the NFL facility as the conference’s media days event resumed its history following a one-year absence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The College Football Playoff national championship trophy and the Rose Bowl’s Leishman Trophy occupied separate small tables just beyond the main entrance onto Lucas Oil’s turf field.
Two rows of podiums numbering five apiece ran down the center of the field, lining up with field-goal posts at the edge of each end zone. Players and coaches took their turns answering media questions at these podiums throughout the day.
Next to them sat a throng of black-clothed tables representing radio row. News-Gazette Media’s WDWS 1400-AM occupied table No. 1, as indicated by a paper placard.
And then there was the biggest display.
Flights of narrow tables covered in that same black cloth were set before the main stage, which itself boasted a dais and small videoboard. League commissioner Kevin Warren and seven Big Ten coaches — including Illinois’ Bret Bielema — each spent a little time Thursday speaking to assembled media members en masse.
This main stage and BTN’s live television setup rested in the shadow of a Lucas Oil jumbotron — one of two in the building. If a coach was to turn around and look at that massive video board, he’d see himself in real time.
Quite the spectacle for the Big Ten’s first Indy-based media days foray following countless versions based in Chicago.
“We are a powerful force in college athletics. We are a powerful force in college football,” Warren said. “This morning is a special day. It’s special for me. It’s special for our conference. ... But most of all, it’s special for our student-athletes and their families. This is the start of our season.”
That last sentiment was echoed by Illini athletic director Josh Whitman, who stood not far from the main stage as Bielema addressed an in-person national audience for the first time since being hired by Whitman in December 2020.
“This event, to me, always kind of signals the start of college football,” Whitman said. “So we know we’re close now, and we’re looking forward to turning the lights on and seeing how it goes.”
★ ★ ★
Doug Kramer’s microphone initially didn’t desire to project the super-senior center’s voice during Kramer’s solo question-and-answer session with media members.
Until he was halfway through responding to a query about the upperclassmen who decided to take advantage of an extra year of college eligibility offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After our first meeting with Coach B and my one singular kind of individual meeting I had, I knew ...” Kramer began before his voice suddenly became much more clear to those around his podium.
“There it is,” Kramer said with a smile before finishing his answer. “I knew I was going to stay, and I kind of had a feeling that a lot of other guys on the team were going to feel the same way.”
Bielema said he was “floored” that 22 super-seniors decided to stick around in Champaign-Urbana for one more year.
Kramer wasn’t quite as surprised.
“I was a fifth-year guy. I thought I knew quite a bit about the game. But right when he walked in, I was like, ‘There’s a whole other side of this I don’t know,’” Kramer said. “And (Bielema has) got a lot to teach all of us.”
★ ★ ★
Kramer wasted no time attempting to start conversations about a local business partnership after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Illinois’ name, image and likeness bill late last month, allowing college athletes the chance to benefit monetarily off themselves beginning July 1.
“Looking for a restaurant in the Champaign-Urbana area to partner with the boys on the Offensive Line!” Kramer tweeted on July 6. “For inquiries, please direct message me!”
Kramer was asked Thursday about NIL, as well.
“Dream places to partner up with would be like a Portillo’s,” Kramer said. “It’s a little bit unique, because it’s going to be a group decision (by the offensive line). We’re all going to agree to it. We’re all going to get equal cuts. So we’ll see what comes of it.”
★ ★ ★
Owen Carney Jr. needed something extra to complete his media days ensemble, which was dominated by a royal-blue jacket and similarly-colored pants.
Something like a watch. A big watch.
So the super-senior outside linebacker turned to his head coach.
“I told (Bielema) I needed a timepiece,” Carney said. “First he tried to say it wouldn’t fit, like I was too small or something. But he ended up letting me hold it.”
This actually meant a great deal more to Carney beyond giving him a little extra flash for the media.
“I’m happy that I have a relationship with him where I can even ... have the dignity to ask him and him to say, ‘Yeah, OC, you can rock my watch,’” Carney said. “I’m grateful for it.”
Who wears that watch better?
“Me, of course,” Carney said incredulously. “You guys see it. I’m the best-dressed here.”
★ ★ ★
Before Vederian Lowe answered any media questions, he took to Twitter and announced some very important news.
The super-senior left tackle gained guardianship of his 14-year-old brother, Vydalis, via a judge’s order Tuesday.
Lowe, who is married with two children under the age of 3, began working toward obtaining Vydalis’ guardianship more than a year ago, not long after Vydalis began living with the Lowes. The process was put in motion by the death of Vederian and Vydalis’ mother in 2019.
“I knew it was something my mom would want me to do,” Lowe said. “I know she’s smiling down, looking at us and seeing how the relationships that me and my brother will build over these next few years (are) going to be something special.”
Lowe has gained several responsibilities of late.
In addition to the guardianship, he also was one of two Illinois athletes to speak at Pritzker’s NIL bill-signing ceremony inside State Farm Center, and he became the first Illini in 15 years to earn a speaking spot at the Big Ten Football Kickoff Luncheon.
“It’s an incredible honor,” Lowe said of the luncheon nod. “I’m so glad I was able to be presented with an opportunity to do that.”
★ ★ ★
For all the good vibes surrounding the return of media days, there was one somber element facing Illinois’ contingent.
Last Friday’s sudden death of former defensive end Bobby Roundtree, aged just 23, shocked those close to the program. Regardless of their connection to Roundtree, who was paralyzed in May 2019 following a swimming accident.
“As soon as I took the job until I received the news last week of his passing, just been overly impressed with who he is, what he represented, the lives he touched in a short amount of time,” Bielema said. “It was immediately well known to me how much of an impact he had on our team ... and the way he fought and the way he battled up until his passing last week is truly special.”
Whitman’s voice cracked a few times as he responded to a question about Roundtree.
“Our hearts were broken last Friday,” Whitman said. “It’s incumbent on me and on our staff to find ways to celebrate him, to memorialize him — not just in the short term, but in the long term. Those conversations are started, and we’re starting to figure out what the right way is to honor his memory. And we’ll make sure those people who never had the chance to be graced by Bobby’s presence still know who he was and why he was so important to Illinois athletics.”
Whitman said the team plans to send a group to Roundtree’s memorial service this weekend. Roundtree died in the Tampa, Fla., area.
Lowe said Roundtree always was “a life-of-the-party type guy.” That became abundantly clear to Lowe when he and Roundtree were freshmen in 2017.
“We were just meeting each other. Nobody’s comfortable around anybody yet,” Lowe said. “I just remember one time he ran through the hallway butt naked. Just running through the hallways of Bromley (Hall). And I’m just like, ‘Yo, what is going on with this guy?’ That guy’s crazy.”
★ ★ ★
Both Bielema and Whitman went out of their way to applaud Lovie Smith, the man whom Whitman fired as Illinois’ coach six days before hiring Bielema.
Bielema mentioned Smith’s name when discussing Kramer, Lowe and Carney for the first time on the day.
“Coach Smith, Lovie, did a really nice job,” Bielema said. “ I give him a lot of credit for, A, these three young men that are here for me today, as well as a lot of young men that are in Champaign that represent us on a daily basis. ... The character, the virtue, the type of people he brought to our campus is really special, and these three players today represent that.”
Whitman reiterated Bielema’s point, saying Smith still left a positive impact on the program despite departing it with a losing record.
“We built a strong foundation here with guys who care about each other, who care about this place,” Whitman said. “And that didn’t start with Bret Bielema’s arrival. That long preceded him.”
★ ★ ★
Bielema informed media members that super-senior outside linebacker Marc Mondesir is taking a medical redshirt this season, though Bielema did not clarify why.
Mondesir has spent the last four seasons on Illinois’ defensive line. He played in four games at defensive tackle last year, accumulating three stops and 1/2 tackle for loss, and has played in 28 games overall.
COLIN LIKAS