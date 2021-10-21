Listen to this article

Bracket racket

A look at local first-round matchups for the Class 1A girls’ state tennis tournament, which starts on Thursday in the Chicago suburbs:

SINGLES(13) Lexi Ellis (Jr., Danville) vs. Maya Petryszak

  • (Jr., Ridgewood), at Vernon Hills High School

(11) Maddy Swisher (Jr., St. Thomas More) vs. Grace Hoene

  • (Sr., Teutopolis), at Hersey High School

Brooklynn Behrens (Soph., Danville) vs. (5) Savannah Webb

  • (Jr., Richmond-Burton), at Schaumburg High School

Maya Jenny (Soph., Schlarman) vs. (14) Ella Marvel

  • (Sr., Ottawa Township), at Schaumburg High School

DOUBLES

(9) Josie Hotsinpiller (Jr.)/Ava Towne (Jr.) (Danville) vs. Maggie Feely (Jr.)/Krithi Kandury

  • (Sr.) (Normal U-High), at Palatine High School

Sandhya Subbiah (Soph.)/Aviv Sagiv (Sr.) (Centennial) vs. (11) Maggie Ames (Sr.)/Lauren Emm

  • (Fr.) (Bloomington Central Catholic), at Palatine High School

Audrey Horn (Sr.)/Nora Kelley (Sr.) (St. Thomas More) vs. Kaeli Burchfield (Sr.)/Liberty Smith

  • (Sr.) (Carmi-White County), at Buffalo Grove High School

Reese Rundle (Fr.)/CiCi Brown (Jr.) (Danville) vs. (14) Amber Ehrlich (Jr.)/Simmi Mander (Soph.) (Chatham Glenwood), at Buffalo Grove High School

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

