William Arana
Junior midfielder
Urbana
➜ Why he made the first team: Arana didn’t possess the flashiest statistics, finishing with five goals and five assists for a Class 2A super-sectional qualifier, but his ample athleticism and blistering speed made him a problem for opponents all season. He helped the Tigers allow just 15 goals in 22 matches in the latter regard.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... the World Cup final.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pasta and drinks a lot of water.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... love to keep playing soccer at a high level.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Arjen Robben.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “GOL.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Dani Alves, Lionel Messi and Arjen Robben.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... become a great player in a high level, travel around the world and meet my favorite athlete.
Noah Barkley
Senior midfielder
Urbana
➜ Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year is a two-time All-Area first-teamer who frequently turned the tide for a 19-1-2 Urbana squad both offensively and defensively. He bagged eight goals and 12 assists while using his steady presence to slow opposing attacks, which generated just one postseason regulation goal against the Tigers.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Playboi Carti.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... ice cream.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a pilot.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... chemistry.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin De Bruyne.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Breaking Bad.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Phelps, Pete Davidson and Christian Pulisic.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... fly a plane, travel to every continent and go skydiving.
Ben Brown
Senior forward/midfielder
Hoopeston Area
➜ Why he made the first team: Brown established a program record for goals in a season with 42 and tacked on five assists for a 19-6-1 Cornjerkers crew that finished unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference play and won two regional matches. Brown also finished with the new career record in goals for Hoopeston Area with 77.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... The Kid LAROI.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Reese’s Cup and drinks a water from Casey’s.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be working in sports management.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... government.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Luka Doncic.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Friends.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Luka Doncic, Michael Jordan and Lionel Messi.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Las Vegas, go to the Super Bowl and start my own business.
Cooper Carson
Junior forward/midfielder
Champaign Central
➜ Why he made the first team: Carson provided the Maroons a great secondary scoring option alongside Kyle Johnson, finishing with 24 goals and nine assists on his way to an all-sectional selection. Carson also aided Central defensively as it collected eight shutouts on the season.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a 20-piece nugget from McDonalds with sweet and sour sauce.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an entrepreneur.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Seth Curry.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Walking Dead.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jim Carrey, Seth Curry and FlightReacts.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydive, travel to Hawaii and scuba diving.
Dylan Ginalick
Senior midfielder
Monticello
➜ Why he made the first team: Ginalick was an Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection as he finished with 38 goals and 26 assists for the Sages, who rolled to 19 victories overall and their second Class 1A regional title in three seasons.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kanye West.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... fruit snacks.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... design clothes.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bernardo Silva.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “BoJack Horseman.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kanye West, Julius Caesar and Raf Simons.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go overseas, build my dream house and go to a Premier League match.
Kyle Johnson
Senior forward
Champaign Central
➜ Why he made the first team: Johnson was a constant threat for opponents en route to Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state status, booking 45 goals and 16 assists as the Maroons wound up within one victory of a regional title.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... J. Cole.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work with animals.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... biology.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Son Heung-min.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Kanye West and Bill Simmons.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to a Premier League game, catch a white sturgeon and go to the Masters.
Seth Kollross
Junior midfielder
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
➜ Why he made the first team: Kollross earned the Bunnies’ team-voted most valuable player honor after he provided 13 goals and 14 assists, garnering all-sectional recognition in the process as Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished with a 19-1-1 ledger.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Big Time Rush.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... honey-roasted potatoes.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play pro basketball.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Impractical Jokers.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Lionel Messi and Russell Westbrook.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to an NBA Finals game, win a regional title and go to Florida.
Noah La Nave
Senior forward
Uni High
➜ Why he made the first team: La Nave picked up where Uni High graduate and former All-Area Player of the Year Lucas Wood left off, as La Nave turned in 36 goals and 12 assists for the 11-8 Illineks. Among his top performances was a five-goal effort as Uni High knocked off Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a Class 1A regional final at Fisher.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Queen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a banana and drinks a cup of coffee.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play soccer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... physics.
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Francesco Totti, Roberto Baggio and Christian Vieri.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “House, M.D.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Trevor Noah, Marie Curie and Matt LeBlanc.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play at the Stadio Olimpico, go to Kyoto and play for the national team.
Chase Mandra
Senior goalie
Urbana
➜ Why he made the first team: The two-time first-teamer came up huge for the Class 2A regional- and sectional-champion Tigers on numerous occasions, having a hand in 10 solo or combined shutouts. Mandra added two penalty kick stops in Urbana’s sectional final victory over Normal West as well.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Kanye West.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a granola bar and a banana.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be playing professional soccer.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Manuel Neuer.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Hunter x Hunter.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jesse Lingard, Christian Pulisic and Kobe Bryant.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... graduate from college, visit the rest of the world and go to a Champions League final match.
Immanuel Nwosu
Junior forward
St. Thomas More
➜ Why he made the first team: Nwosu was an all-sectional athlete who ran circles around many of the Sabers’ opponents, tallying 22 goals and 16 assists for the Sabers in a season that began with 14 consecutive victories.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Nudy and 21 Savage.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pasta and Goldfish.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... compete in car drifting competitions.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Didier Drogba.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Dragon Ball Z.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Odell Beckham Jr., Duke Dennis and Pi’erre Bourne.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... to drive a manual Dodge Challenger Demon, to play soccer in college and to get an all-state selection next year.
Grant Powell
Junior Forward
Oakwood/Salt Fork
➜ Why he made the first team: Powell went down with a concussion at the worst possible time — during the Comets’ Cinderella regional run as a No. 6 seed — but he still amassed 29 goals and 20 assists and managed to set new single-season program records in both categories for an O/SF outfit that finished with an 18-8 record.
➜ He needs concert tickets to see ... Eminem.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... whatever food I can find.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a basketball or soccer coach.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javier Baez.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart and Tom Holland.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, deep-sea fishing and bungee jumping.