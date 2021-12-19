Now a two-time recipient of this award, Hamilton’s 28th season in charge of the Rockets was yet another successful one for the
program based in Tolono. It started with Hamilton earning his 250th career coaching victory in Week 1 versus Prairie Central.
From there, the Rockets went on to finish atop a daunting Illini Prairie Conference, capping their 9-0 regular-season run with an overtime triumph at Monticello. Unity earned the area’s lone No. 1 seed in the IHSA football playoffs, and then the real fun started. The Rockets won their first four playoff games — all at home at Hicks Fields as Unity outscored its four opponents 123-48 — to clinch the program’s sixth trip to the state title game under Hamilton. Unity didn’t get the final result it wanted, falling to Byron in the 3A state championship game, but the
Rockets still left Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium with a state runner-up trophy. We asked Hamilton’s longtime defensive coordinator,
Dave Fink, to explain Hamilton’s long-lasting influence on Unity football and what made this season special for the Rockets’ coaching staff:
“When the IHSA decided to have an abbreviated spring football season, Scott met with all of us and planned out what 2021 football would look like. We owed it to our seniors to make the most out of this season, but we also wanted to use it as a springboard into the fall. We shortened practices, simplified the playbook and our seniors got to enjoy an undefeated season. Our underclassmen greatly benefited, and the success we had this fall is the direct result.
“As assistant football coaches at Unity, we have what is close to a ‘dream job.’ We have a community that supports us, a school board and administration team that provides us everything we need, players who want to be coached and a Hall of Fame head coach to lead the way. With Scott, each assistant coach is given large responsibilities and held to high expectations. Sustained success doesn’t happen without all those factors.
“I’ve been fortunate to have coached in 11 semifinal and six state championship games. Each of those teams had something memorable about them. This year’s team is no exception. Whether it was against Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Williamsville or Mt. Carmel, they never lost their confidence, even when they trailed in the game.
“This year was special with 19 games in nine months. The fall season started with Scott winning his 250th game. We got to battle against some fantastic programs. We got to experience four straight home playoff games and make a return trip to the NIU campus. The semifinal win against Mt. Carmel brought Scott’s total to 262 wins. My biggest hope is that he won’t be happy until he well passes 300. There is something special about this place. We are Unity.”