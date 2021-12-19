Jack Gallier
Sophomore defensive lineman
Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why he made the first team: Already a two-time All-Area first-team pick, Gallier again muscled up a strong performance as the Bulldogs went without a loss until the Class 5A postseason’s quarterfinal round. As a defensive end, Gallier contributed 92 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for an 11-1 squad.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a protein bar and a banana.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... Earth science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Donald.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Two And A Half Men.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Abraham Lincoln, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... have a cookout with family, go to Italy and drive a tractor.
Austin McDaniel
Senior defensive lineman
Unity
➜ Why he made the first team: Another repeat first-team selection on the defensive line as well as an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A all-state pick, the defensive tackle made life hard on opposing offensive linemen. McDaniel finished with 93 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, adding a tackle for loss in the 3A state final.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... King Von.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a big breakfast of biscuits and gravy, and just a granola bar or something light right before. I am pretty nervous before games.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in the NFL.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... P.E.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Wilson.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Criminal Minds.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Tupac, my grandma from my mom’s side and my grandma from my dad’s side.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to college and play football, live in California and own my own boat.
Nick Nosler
Junior defensive lineman
Unity
➜ Why he made the first team: Nosler was a menace at defensive end for the Rockets as they allowed an average of 14.3 points per outing. With older brother Nat Nosler cleaning up behind him at outside linebacker, Nick Nosler produced 108 tackles — including a team-best 11 in the Class 3A state championship game — one tackle for loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Swedish Fish and Nerds.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a plastic surgeon.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... foods.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Snyder.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Rick and Morty.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Logan Patton, Donald Walker and Morgan Freeman.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, to win in bowling and scuba diving.
Rylee Edwards
Senior linebacker
Westville
➜ Why he made the first team: Edwards secured Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 2A all-state status and will take his athletic talents to the McKendree wrestling program after aiding Westville to a 7-3 campaign. Edwards’ contributions this fall included 75 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. His teammates also voted him as the Tigers’ most valuable player.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... a UFC fight.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Reese’s Cups.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a teacher.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ray Lewis.
➜ His favorite TV shows are ... “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Ray Lewis, Dick Butkus and Conor McGregor.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to an Aaron Lewis concert, go to Hawaii and go on a cruise to Key West.
Nick Golden
Junior linebacker
Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why he made the first team: Arguably the leading athlete on a defense full of talent, Golden was a force of nature at inside linebacker all season long. He turned in 98 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 13 sacks across 12 Bulldogs games — including 11 victories. He also chipped in one interception, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Garth Brooks.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Skittles.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional athlete.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Impractical Jokers.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Vince Lombardi, Aaron Rodgers and Steve Rinella.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend the Super Bowl, go to Alaska and skydive.
Jed Jones
Senior linebacker
Arcola
➜ Why he made the first team: Jones had plenty of say in the Purple Riders’ success on both sides of the ball during a 9-3 campaign that ended in the Class 1A quarterfinals. He put in 59 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns to go with 729 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a running back.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... own my own steakhouse, and it would be known for its gourmet steaks.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Manifest.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kyle Forgeard, SteveWillDoIt and Jett Lawrence.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skiing, travel out of the country and ride at the Bucks Bash sand motocross track.
Patrick Pierce
Senior linebacker
Tuscola
➜ Why he made the first team: Pierce’s statistics were hindered somewhat by a two-game COVID-19 pause among the Warriors, but he still became an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 1A all-state honorable mention choice by posting 67 tackles, forcing five fumbles, recovering three fumbles and picking off one pass.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a Slim 1 from Jimmy John’s.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... run my own business.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Julio Jones.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “All American.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Khalil Mack, Ronald Reagan and Chris Kyle.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, visit Hawaii and be a millionaire.
Garrett Taylor
Junior linebacker
Salt Fork
➜ Why he made the first team: The reigning Class 1A boys’ discus state champion brought his power back to the football field this fall for the Class 1A postseason-qualifying Storm. Taylor posted a team-best 85 tackles to go with nine tackles for loss and chipped in 15 catches for 365 yards and six touchdowns as a tight end.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pasta.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... become an NFL player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... agriculture.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rob Gronkowski.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Blue Bloods.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Walton Payton, T.J. Watt and Mike Alstott.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... be able to do a backflip, go surfing and meet Tom Brady.
Adonai Bumba
Senior defensive back
St. Thomas More
➜ Why he made the first team: Bumba grabbed Illinois 8-Man Association all-state first-team recognition as he did a bit of everything for the postseason-qualifying Sabers. He racked up 145 tackles, six tackles for loss and three interceptions on the defensive side while also compiling 866 rushing yards, 764 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Rod Wave.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... cinnamon belVita Breakfast Biscuits.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a rapper.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Peace Bumba.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Boondocks.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... my grandpa, Kobe Bryant and Meek Mill.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... travel the world, interact with wild animals and give back to my community.
Dawson Dodd
Senior defensive back
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
➜ Why he made the first team: A two-time first-team pick, Dodd guided the Blue Devils as their quarterback and aided the defense with 40 tackles, one interception and five passes defended. Back on the offensive side, he completed 98 of 131 passes for 1,912 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions as BHRA put together a 10-1 campaign.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Lil Wayne.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL quarterback.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dylan Dodd.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Family Guy.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Charlie Sheen, Pat McAfee and Aaron Rodgers.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play college football, make it to the NFL and win a championship.
Beau Edwards
Senior defensive back
Arcola
➜ Why he made the first team: The repeat first-teamer dazzled in the secondary for the Purple Riders, who finished 9-3. Edwards snared eight interceptions and added 40 tackles, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown en route to Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 1A all-state status. He also accounted for 22 touchdowns offensively.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... open a bunch of restaurants and have people work for me.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... psychology.
➜His favorite TV show is ... “The Flash.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... God, Kobe Bryant and Morgan Wallen.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... get floor seats to an NBA Finals game, get Super Bowl tickets and get tickets to the NCAA basketball championship game.
Mason Hackman
Senior defensive back
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
➜ Why he made the first team: Like teammate Dawson Dodd, Hackman contributed to both the attack and the stopping brigade for a Blue Devils outfit that won each of its first 10 contests. The four-year defensive starter provided 54 tackles and two interceptions on top of catching 46 passes for 962 yards and 17 touchdowns.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Lil Wayne.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Jimmy John’s.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mac McClung.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Money Heist.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Mac McClung and Deion Sanders.
Three items on his bucket list are ... go to a Super Bowl, go to Hawaii and skydiving.
Braylon Peacock
Senior defensive back
Centennial
➜ Why he made the first team: Peacock garnered an honorable-mention spot on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A all-state team as he recorded 49 tackles and three interceptions for a Chargers defense that allowed an average of 18.2 points per game. He also amassed 764 yards of offense and one kickoff return touchdown.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Rod Wave.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway or Jimmy John’s.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be in the NFL.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Adonai Bumba.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Power.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Stephen Curry, Tom Brady and Jay-Z.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to Bora Bora, ride a jet ski and buy a yacht.