2021 fall All-Area football: Meet the first-team offense
Wyatt Bohm
Junior quarterback
Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why he made the first team: Bohm’s first run as the varsity starting quarterback went so well that he earned Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A all-state status as a result. Bohm completed 184 of 313 passes for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns as the Bulldogs won each of their first 11 games en route to the 5A state quarterfinals.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Drake.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a protein bar.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... do anything where I could retire early.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Peyton Manning.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “The Office.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Michael Jordan.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, go to Hawaii and drive a race car.
Blake Kimball
Senior quarterback
Unity
➜ Why he made the first team: Our Player of the Year built off a solid first five games as the starting playcaller his junior year and was a star athlete as a senior for the 13-1 Rockets. Kimball completed 163 of 252 passes for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,067 yards and 16 scores on 168 carries for Class 3A’s state runner-up program.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Reese’s Cups.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a sports agent.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... civics.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Cowan Jr.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Monday Night Football” with the Mannings.
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... LaMelo Ball, Kevin Hart and Grandpa Jim.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... see a game at Boston Garden, attend a Penn State whiteout game and visit the Maldives.
Joey Spinkle
Senior quarterback
Monticello
➜ Why he made the first team: Sprinkle was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A all-state selection who could do a bit of everything from the quarterback position. He threw for 2,604 yards and 26 touchdowns on top of rushing for 585 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Sages generated an 8-3 record and one postseason victory.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Khalid.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pizza rolls with T-money.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL quarterback.
➜ His favorite subjects to study in school are ... math and science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Josh Allen.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Rick and Morty.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... my grandma, Sheri Myers and God.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, travel the world and play in a Super Bowl.
Tyler Smith
Senior running back
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
➜ Why he made the first team: Smith surged to Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A all-state honors as the every-down back for a 7-4 Panthers squad that finished 6-3 in its first Illini Prairie Conference season. Smith carried the ball 211 times for 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns, also rushing for a pair of two-point conversions.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Ariana Grande.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a banana and protein bar.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... weightlifting class.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Tom and Jerry.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Walter Payton, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... eat pizza in every state in the U.S., take a yoga class and recreate a picture with friends when we are all older.
Triston Foran
Senior wide receiver
Monticello
➜ Why he made the first team: Foran was the leading pass-catcher for an offense that averaged just shy of 30 points per game and finished as one of the top receivers in Monticello history. He bagged 73 catches this season, turning those into 1,039 yards and 11 touchdowns for a team that was held below 28 points just three times all fall.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pizza rolls.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL player.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Wilson.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Survivor.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Jesus Christ, Russell Wilson and Stefon Diggs.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... visit the Bahamas, go to a Super Bowl and dive at the Great Barrier Reef.
Quenton Rogers
Junior wide receiver
Mahomet-Seymour
➜ Why he made the first team: Rogers was an offensive dynamo for a team that averaged 39.5 points per game. He hauled in 58 receptions for 1,255 yards and 11 touchdowns, returned 15 kickoffs for 530 yards and four scores — including two return touchdowns in a Class 5A quarterfinal versus Morton — and rushed 19 times for 166 yards and four scores.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Polo G.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... three eggs.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a business owner or professional athlete.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Cobra Kai.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Adam Sandler, The Rock and Justin Fields.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, scuba diving and buy a tiger.
Dillon Rutledge
Senior wide receiver
Unity
➜ Why he made the first team: Rutledge was Unity quarterback Blake Kimball’s primary target throughout the Rockets’ 13-1 campaign, recording 79 catches to the tune of 934 yards and 10 scores on his way to Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A all-state honors. Rutledge accounted for Unity’s lone touchdown during its 3A state championship game.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Drake and Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a banana and granola bar.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... work/coach for a college football or NFL team.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... math.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... T.J. Watt.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Outer Banks.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Stephen Curry, Roberto Clemente and T.J. Watt.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... attend a Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl, travel to Fiji and go on a safari in Africa.
Bryce Burnett
Senior offensive lineman
Westville
➜ Why he made the first team: The Eastern Illinois football signee was a dangerous presence on both sides of the ball for the 7-3 Tigers, and he helped the team recover from a winless season when he was a freshman. Burnett allowed Westville to average 28.7 points per game and was voted the Tigers’ best offensive lineman by his teammates as a result.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Polo G and Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... Subway or Jimmy John’s.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be an NFL offensive lineman.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... science.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Quenton Nelson.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Friday Night Lights.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Kobe Bryant, Sean Taylor and my younger self.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to an NFL game, visit the Bahamas and meet Quenton Nelson.
Gabe Byrne
Senior offensive lineman
Centennial
➜ Why he made the first team: Byrne secured All-Big 12 Conference first-team accolades for a 6-5 Chargers outfit that earned a first-round upset in the Class 6A playoffs as a No. 14 seed. He did so by blocking for 1,278 rushing yards and 1,059 passing yards produced by Centennial, chipping in 33 tackles on the defensive side of play as well.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... chicken and rice.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... play in the NFL.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... welding.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryan Bresee.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Rust Valley Restorers.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... George Strait, my great-grandfather and Luke Combs.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... skydiving, move to Texas and build my mom a house out in the country.
Daniel Hawkins
Senior offensive lineman
Prairie Central
➜ Why he made the first team: Hawkins was a first-team pick in a loaded Illini Prairie Conference as he cleared the way for the Hawks’ devastating ground game, which contributed mightily to the team averaging 23.1 points per game and finishing with an 8-3 record that included one triumph in the Class 3A postseason.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Kanye West.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... pasta.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be playing in the NFL.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “How I Met Your Mother.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and LaVar Ball.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go to college and earn an education, go to college and play football and live a life with no regrets.
Clayton Leonard
Senior offensive lineman
Iroquois West
➜ Why he made the first team: The Illinois football signee cracked the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 1A all-state team as he stood up numerous defensive linemen for an 8-3 Raiders group that earned the program its first playoff appearance since 2006, as well as a first-round win. Leonard added 40 tackles and two sacks on defense.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Motley Crue or AC/DC.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... nothing. I get too nervous.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be playing in the NFL or be an offensive line coach in the Big Ten.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... history.
➜ His favorite athletes are ... Taylor Lewan and Quenton Nelson.
➜ His favorite TV shows are ... “South Park” and college football.
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Dick Butkus, Junior Seau and Walter Payton.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... play in the Rose Bowl, coach football and graduate.
Kaden Feagin
Junior all-purpose back
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
➜ Why he made the first team: The Division I recruit dealt with an injury early in the season but still put together a noteworthy campaign with 143 carries for 1,249 yards and 16 touchdowns as the Knights qualified for the Class 2A postseason. Feagin showed his versatility by filling in as ALAH’s quarterback later in the season as well.
➜ He needs tickets to see ... Lil Baby.
➜ Before he competes, he eats ... a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
➜ In his dream career, he would ... be a professional athlete.
➜ His favorite subject to study in school is ... English.
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Henry.
➜ His favorite TV show is ... “Friday Night Lights.”
➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Will Smith, Michael Jordan and Adam Sandler.
➜ Three items on his bucket list are ... go skydiving, go to another country and go to an NFL game.
Damian Melgoza
Junior kicker
Iroquois West
➜ Why he made the first team: Melgoza’s abilities were put on display during a Week 3 win over Oakwood, in which he kicked a game-tying 46-yard field goal to force overtime. He finished 26 of 34 on his point-after kicks and 2 of 3 on field goal attempts, also averaging 45.6 yards per kickoff and 37 yards per punt for the 8-3 Raiders.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.