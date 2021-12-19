2021 fall All-Area football Player of the Year: Kimball grabs bull by the horns with QB duties
TOLONO — Blake Kimball was among the thousands of Illinois high school athletes trying to stay prepared for the eventual resumption of athletic activities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of his responses to this issue: consistently hitting the workout room in his family’s garage, often flanked by fellow Unity seniors Dillon Rutledge and Tyler Hensch.
“My parents were skeptical at first, like any parents would be,” said Kimball, a Rockets football, basketball and baseball player. “They wanted to make sure we were taking COVID protocols (seriously) and being safe.”
On at least one occasion, this trio added a more unique element to its training regimen.
“One of the things I got into pretty heavily was smoking meat over the pandemic,” said Tony Reetz, Unity football’s offensive coordinator. “So (Blake) and Dillon and Tyler and some of those guys were all working out together. They actually went up to Old Time Meat and Deli (in Champaign) and bought a big, huge pork butt and brought it to me to smoke so they could get their protein after their workout. That was pretty cool.”
Kimball was working toward something big. Perhaps he knew it at the time. Maybe not.
But he’d soon become starting quarterback for one of the area’s most consistently successful high school football programs. Now, after the conclusion of his senior football season, he’s the 2021 fall News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year.
Kimball took complete control of the opportunity when presented the chance to run the Rockets’ offense. He eased into the role as a junior when Unity played a five-game spring slate in response to the pandemic.
And he busted out as a 6-foot, 170-pound senior this fall, completing 163 of 252 passes for 1,975 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was a force on the ground, too, rushing for 1,067 yards on 168 carries and 16 touchdowns.
The Rockets used that production and Kimball’s numerous intangibles to advance to the Class 3A state championship game and earn the sixth runner-up trophy in program history.
“It means everything. Growing up from (team) ball boy to now, just what I wanted. Just exactly how I wished,” Kimball said. “I’m excited with how it turned out. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Settling into QB duties
Kimball’s primary contribution to Unity football in his first two years of high school was as a holder on point-after kicks. But coach Scott Hamilton’s 2020 Rockets didn’t posses a clear-cut starting quarterback, and that season was pushed back to a March start because of the pandemic.
So Kimball decided to throw his hat in the ring.
“I told my dad I was going to try out for quarterback, and the ball kept rolling,” Kimball said. “My dad was like, ‘Just go for it. What’s the worst that can happen?’ You don’t expect to get quarterback, but the best that can happen (is) you can be the starting quarterback and something like this can happen.”
Tom Kimball is Blake’s father and Unity’s baseball coach. He admits he doesn’t know enough football strategy to explain exactly why he thought Blake would make a good quarterback.
Those aforementioned intangibles, however. That’s a different story.
“More than anything else, the leadership part of it,” Tom said. “Some of the things I’ve always tried to share with him (are) being a good person and working hard and being coachable are really important things to have. ... I feel like he’s done that.”
Reetz remembers each athlete who tried out for the Rockets’ starting quarterback job having different strengths and weaknesses.
“Blake’s strongest asset that he brought to the table was his leadership,” Reetz said. “We knew, if he was going to be the guy, he was going to buy in and he was going to do everything the way we wanted him to do things.”
Blake realized toward the end of the quarterback battle that he actually could win the starting spot. Once it became official, Blake’s biggest concerns were practicing hard and leading by example — good traits for any playcaller.
Oh, and he wanted to win some games. Even if Unity couldn’t contend for a playoff spot since the IHSA canceled the postseason last school year amid the pandemic.
“Coach Hamilton, Coach Reetz, super helpful,” Blake said. “Made sure I was doing the right things, had great tips, and without them I don’t know where I’d be today.”
Blake was placed in an optimal situation as a junior, and the Rockets put up a 5-0 record. Blake completed 58 of 94 passes for 816 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception and added 80 rushing yards and one rushing TD. He and Unity relied on running back Lane Innes, The N-G’s Player of the Year in the spring, to get the offense going.
“With Lane next to him and to have five senior offensive linemen in front of him, it was a nice introduction to varsity quarterback play,” Reetz said. “His progression was very natural, but not the straight-line path that most quarterbacks have.”
Getting creative amid pandemic
Straight-line paths in prep athletics have been hard to come by since the pandemic started. Part of the reason for that is the closure of school facilities at various junctures.
Enter the Kimball family’s home — well, garage — workout room.
“We just wanted to make sure we were ready once this ended and (that) we were at our best,” Blake said. “So that’s what we did, and we worked hard ... six days a week around the summer and just got better.”
Saturdays were the small group’s off day. Blake and company sometimes would use that free time to go hiking in Charleston or Oakwood.
“We learned to pick up each others’ body language and learned each other inside and out,” Blake said. “My whole body from the start, I wouldn’t say I was weak, but I wasn’t as strong as I needed to be. (The workouts) made me faster, stronger, (and) got me through everything I needed to do.”
Reetz noted how the Unity football staff pushed to create workouts for its athletes remotely early on in the pandemic, and how Blake was one of the Rockets who most took to what the coaches were selling.
“We would do challenges and things like post how many push-ups you can do in a minute, or take a video and post it on social media and tag us and show us how you’re making yourself better today,” Reetz said. “He was always posting that kind of stuff and always sending those videos and always being very active.”
Tom was pleased to see his son adjusting on the fly as many athletes struggled to find ways in which to keep training and preparing for the future.
“I was impressed that those guys were able to come to the decision that we’re not going to let COVID beat us and we’re going to get working,” Tom said. “I tried to help them make that an environment where, when the opportunity presents itself, you’ll be ready. Those guys worked their tails off.”
Handling the pressure well
The 2021 fall Unity football season was filled with promise before it ever began. That was especially true on the defensive side of the ball, with the Rockets returning a bulk of the starters from their previous five-game season.
Even if the offense looked different.
Gone was Innes, the bowling-ball running back who racked up 865 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. Also gone were all five of those starting offensive linemen who opened up holes for Innes and protected Kimball.
“We leaned on Lane so heavily for the run in that shortened spring season that Blake really didn’t have to carry the ball much (18 times),” Reetz said. “That was our biggest question. (Junior) Matt Brown coming in as our running back, we knew he wasn’t going to be a kid who carried it 35 times a game. So we were going to have to pepper the ball around a little bit.”
Brown actually did become a heavy-duty rusher for Unity, starting with 37 carries in a Week 1 win over Prairie Central. He finished the season with 260 carries for 1,776 yards and 21 touchdowns.
But Blake always was ready to move the ball with his feet if need be, whether via a designed rush or because a play had broken down.
“I knew I had to contribute to the running game a little bit more. Unity’s always had great running quarterbacks,” Blake said. “Eventually, I was to the point where I was super confident with my legs, and that comes with getting stronger in the weight room.”
Just because Blake was prepared to run the ball more, though, didn’t mean he had anticipated receiving that duty, thinking back to when he took over as the starting quarterback.
“I expected to be more of a pocket passer (and) run when I can,” Blake said. “Turned into at the end of the year where I had to take advantage of running the ball. It really helped. I didn’t see that coming.”
Blake exceeded his junior rushing total in a single game as a senior, compiling 86 yards in the opener versus Prairie Central. Then he went off for 112 yards and one touchdown on the ground in Week 2 against St. Joseph-Ogden. His season high came in a Class 3A state semifinal playoff game against Mt. Carmel, when he piled up 143 yards and three scores with his legs.
“It was harder for my wife to see him take some punishment,” Tom said. “I looked at it like he’s really going to benefit in basketball and baseball from the physical aspects of football. ... I’ve heard him make the comment already during basketball season, ‘I feel a lot more physical and I feel tougher.’”
Blake’s passing abilities never really were in question. A big reason why was his connection with Rutledge, who hauled in 79 receptions for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
“We’ve known each other since 4 or 5 years old,” Blake said. “He’s my best guy. We played in my back yard all the time, wanted to be out (at Unity’s Hicks Field). ... That bond was just unbreakable.”
It showed in the Rockets’ 3A state final appearance against Byron. With Unity struggling to get anything going on either side of the ball and halftime rapidly approaching, the Tigers held a 20-0 advantage on the scoreboard.
With just 18 seconds on the clock, Blake connected on two passes that pushed the Rockets to Byron’s 37-yard line. Then Blake uncorked a long heave toward the end zone, where a sprinting Rutledge hauled in the ball to produce a touchdown.
“I’m going to keep that forever,” Blake said. “We called that just back yard. When the route breaks, just back yard it. Back in the old days, get open, throw it to him and it’s awesome.”
“I told my wife as soon as he threw the ball — win or lose, however, this game goes — that’s a highlight they’ll definitely remember for the rest of their lives,” Tom added. “It was pretty neat to watch that.”
Playing on the ultimate stage
Reetz had a similar feeling watching Blake’s quarterback play all throughout this season.
Remember, Blake’s two seasons as a starting playcaller transpired in the same calendar year and included numerous pandemic-related hurdles.
And that’s not even considering Blake’s other sports-related commitments.
“It’s not like it was a fall junior year to a fall senior year. You’re only talking about the span of a couple months,” Reetz said. “But he got the experience he needed in those five games, and then he parlayed that into a good summer and then that rolled into a good fall camp.”
Blake’s quarterback story could have taken a dark turn, though, during the Rockets’ Week 9 game at rival Monticello back on Oct. 22.
Blake suffered a concussion and missed an important portion of the game. Junior backup Cale Rawdin performed admirably in Blake’s place, tossing a pair of touchdown passes to guide Unity to a comeback win in overtime and showing the cupboard won’t be bare because of Blake’s impending graduation.
More to the point, though, Blake’s head injury could have prevented him from contributing to a postseason run that saw the Rockets play each of their first four games at home.
“(My family was) there for me the whole night and made sure I was OK,” Blake said. “Without them, it would’ve been hard to recover from that and keep my confidence up. ... We had guys step in and make plays, and I couldn’t be more proud of my team in that situation.”
Proud aptly describes Tom’s feelings about Blake’s final go-round as a high school football player.
“It was exciting looking forward to every week and seeing what was going to happen,” Tom said. “He’s honored to be on that list of quarterbacks that have played here. As a father, it’s obviously awesome.”
Blake may be done playing competitive football altogether. His athletic future could lie in either basketball or baseball instead. He’s undecided about that matter at this point.
Regardless, he gave himself and those around him plenty to remember about his football career.
“He always knew what we were trying to do offensively,” Reetz said. “He kind of sensed that blood in the water, the same way we coaches sense that blood in the water. Playoff game, fourth quarter and we’ve got a team on the heels and we’re going for the kill shot.”
