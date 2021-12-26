EAST ST. LOUIS — Luther Burden III’s football hype package includes a five-star recruitment ranking from multiple outlets, a No. 1 rating both statewide and nationally at the wide receiver position and the No. 8 slot in the Class of 2022’s ESPN 300 list.
Yet Burden wanted to make sure his final high school season with East St. Louis left no doubt that he deserved those plaudits.
“I felt that I proved a lot of people wrong and woke a lot of people up,” Burden told The News-Gazette. “Showing them that I’m the best in the country was very important to me.”
Adding one more honor to his list: Burden is The News-Gazette’s choice as its all-state football Player of the Year for the fall 2021 season, headlining our 86th annual team.
The Missouri signee proved close to unstoppable all season long for coach Darren Sunkett’s Flyers, who used Burden’s talents to help them gain a spot in the Class 6A state championship game.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound wide receiver hauled in 77 receptions across 14 games. Nearly 30 percent of those catches resulted in a touchdown, as Burden found the end zone 22 times in that manner. Burden amassed 1,280 receiving yards, including 106 on six receptions in East St. Louis’ 37-36 loss to Cary-Grove during last month’s 6A state final at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
In that state championship game, Burden accounted for three touchdowns courtesy catches of 53 and 12 yards from Flyers quarterback Robert Battle plus an 80-yard kickoff return.
And he also punted for the Flyers.
“I’ve never seen a high school player as good as Luther Burden,” Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. “He looked every bit as good in person as he did on film. He actually looked a little bigger in person.
“We were trying to kick away from him on kickoffs. He ran across the field to catch a kickoff. ... He smelled it, grabbed it and took it for a touchdown. Just a great, great player.”
Plenty of East St. Louis’ other opponents this fall raved about Burden’s talents as well.
The Flyers’ second win of the season came via a 32-17 decision over De Smet Jesuit out of the St. Louis area. Coach Carl Reed’s Spartans finished 8-3 on the campaign.
“Luther is not only one of the best players in the country, he is one of the best players that we have had here in the St. Louis metropolitan area in the last 20 years,” Reed said. “He is in the same league as a player as former St. Louis area prep stars Reggie Germany, Jeremy Maclin and Terry Hawthorne. The crazy thing about it is that his best football is ahead of him. There is nothing he cannot do on the football field.”
East St. Louis defeated coach Michael Harrison’s Belleville East squad 56-0 in Week 4.
“We placed a lot of emphasis on knowing where he was and trying to game plan to limit his impact. Even with that, he made an amazing one-handed touchdown catch with the defender in perfect position,” Harrison said. “He’s a really good ballplayer, and we are all excited to see what he’s going to do at the next level.”
The Flyers beat coach Jason Wells’ Belleville West team 68-0 in Week 6.
“One the scariest offensive weapons I’ve ever seen,” Wells said. “His highlight-reel punt return against us will be played for the next 50 years.”
Fourth-seeded East St. Louis knocked off coach Bret Kooi’s top-seeded Lemont 42-21 in the state quarterfinals.
“We did everything in our power to keep the ball out of his hands,” Kooi said. “He did receive a punt way over his head, Willie Mays style, and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. Thankfully, there was a penalty that brought it back. Been coaching for 38 years, and without a doubt in the top five best of all time.”
“If I was a (defensive coordinator) I would send extra guys at me,” Burden added, “but I definitely had to go up a notch in my game when that happened.”
Burden signed a National Letter of Intent with coach Elijah Drinkwitz’s Missouri program earlier this month. Drinkwitz has described Burden as “the headliner” of the Tigers’ 2022 class, and Burden will enroll early at Missouri. He picked the Tigers over Alabama and Georgia.
“We didn’t have the last visit, but knew that we had put a lot of effort and energy in,” Drinkwitz said. “We just said we’re going to get Luther or bust, so when you don’t have a lot of options, you’ve got to seal the deal.”
Missouri did. And landed arguably the top high school player in Illinois this past fall.
“I have accomplished enough (in high school),” Burden said, “and I’m just preparing mentally to get on campus.”