Every News-Gazette All-Area volleyball Player of the Year since 2014 has gone on to be a Division I athlete.
➜ Champaign Central’s Mira Chopra (spring 2021 honoree, Michigan volleyball);
➜ St. Thomas More’s Allie Trame (2019 and 2018, Alabama and Illinois State volleyball);
➜ STM’s Mica Allison (2017, Auburn and Illinois volleyball);
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden’s Kylie Michael (2016 and 2015, Eastern Illinois volleyball);
➜ STM’s Lexi Wallen (2014, Illinois State women’s basketball and volleyball).
The “streak-breaker” is Unity graduate Lizzy Barnard, who won Player of the Year in 2013 ... and then helped Parkland volleyball to an NJCAA Division II national championship.
The remainder of the Player of the Year winners from the 2010s featured even more D-I talent to boot, courtesy Centennial’s Lauren Cloyd (2012 honoree, Rutgers), Heritage’s Mariah Coleman (2011, Indiana) and Centennial’s Morgan Leach (2010, Indiana). And this doesn’t even take into account non-Players of the Year like Mahomet-Seymour’s Savannah Matthews (Kent State) and Ainsley Ranstead (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville), Central’s Rylee Hinton (Illinois), Watseka’s Katie Kidwell (Bowling Green) and Tri-County’s Kaylenn Hunt (Bradley).
“The key to it all is just the younger kids seeing others from the area go D-I, to let them know that it is possible,” Central coach Justin Tomaska said. “They are competing against these D-I commits, and it gives the others confidence and better experience because they are playing against other high-level players. Playing with and against the best is only going to continue to get you better.”
The local Class of 2022 already has multiple D-I commits, as well. STM’s Caroline Kerr, Anna McClure and Colleen Hege are pledged to Tennessee, Ohio State and Illinois-Chicago, respectively, and Tuscola’s Kate Dean has latched on with North Dakota.
“Girls are getting involved in volleyball at younger and younger ages, so they get to witness older players navigating the recruiting process and committing to play D-I,” said STM coach Kelly McClure, a former Illinois volleyball player and Anna’s mother. “That and the presence of strong club programs locally, like Illini Elite and Prime Time, offer excellent training and development.”
So can this trend continue? Considering simply how many former Players of the Year alone have gone on to the D-I ranks, it seems the answer should be a resounding yes.
“It does not surprise me, because the area has always had incredible athletes,” said M-S coach Stan Bergman, who coached Leach, Cloyd, Allison, Trame, Ranstead, Kerr and Anna McClure in high school. “Parents who stay involved in their kids’ younger-aged sports and in multiple sports sets them up for success. Youth volleyball is great to introduce the sport, but playing other sports and having parents keeping their kids connected makes better athletes.”
Kelly McClure said the rash of area volleyball athletes blazing the D-I trail “paints the vision that the goal of playing D-I volleyball is achievable.”
But this is about more than just trying to emulate a star player’s success.
“It also creates a network of support to tap into during the recruiting process. Younger players can reach out to older players and their families for help navigating the process,” Kelly McClure said. “The recruiting process can be overwhelming at times, so to have a network of support within your program and community is very valuable.”