The closures of Urbana’s Stone Creek Golf Course and Gibson City’s Railside Golf Club last year pointed to a well-known issue in the sport of golf.
The Atkins Group, which owned Stone Creek, said in a press release at the time of that course’s closure that “waning demand for golf” paired with “escalating operating costs” is leading to the disappearance of some courses.
Of course, Stone Creek is now the Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois, with a multi-million dollar renovation project ongoing as it’ll eventually turn into the home course for the Illini. But is that “waning demand” trickling down to local high school programs?
Depends on where you look.
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf coach Dave Sebestik, also the golf professional at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet, said he had 37 athletes try out for his 2021 team.
“We had 13 players on our team in 2017,” Sebestik said. “I attribute this growth to our involvement in the community at the high school, junior high and elementary levels the past few years. We even started a junior-high program this year and had 39 total kids come out, boys and girls.”
Champaign Central boys’ golf coach Mike Osterbur, meanwhile, is fielding a team of nine this fall. He said it’s his lowest turnout in seven years with the team.
“Kids cut back on sports to concentrate on a certain sport over playing multiple sports,” Osterbur said. “That cost me several players from seasons past over to this season. I’m encouraged by what is in the pipeline at the middle-school level for Central golf, however.”
For another downturn, one can look at the St. Thomas More girls’ program. The Sabers have qualified as a team for each of the previous four Class 1A state tournaments, but their 2021 roster presently sits at three athletes.
However, the National Golf Foundation is reporting a rosier outlook.
The group’s website reads that “the number of people who played on a golf course for the first time in 2020 hit a record three million. The industry has had seven straight years with more than two million beginners. By comparison, there were 1.5 million beginners in 2011.” On the youth front, the group’s website states: “3.1 million juniors played golf on a course in 2020, remaining relatively stable in relation to recent years.”
“I hope the needle is pointing up,” Osterbur said. “The safety factor in playing golf should be a great selling point to parents on steering their kids toward golf.”
Sebestik pointed out Lake of the Woods possesses a par-3 course that allows kids to comfortably learn about the sport. Beyond that, he attempts to show young athletes the sport’s more personable side whenever possible.
“I make it a point to get to know their names and make them feel welcome each time they come out to our facility,” Sebestik said. “I tell each kid, ‘This is a sport that you can play the rest of your life.’”
Osterbur said camps and youth tours are critical to golf’s growth at the prep level. Keeping greens fees affordable, he added, also is an important talking point.
Of course, one only has to go back to The Atkins Group’s “escalating operating costs” line to realize it’s not easy for courses.
“We have three public courses open at this time in Champaign-Urbana. ... There is a cloud of uncertainty over the future of some golf courses in C-U,” Osterbur said. “If one public course closes locally, it could spell doom for youth and high school golf locally.”