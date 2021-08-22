Centennial’s Max Braun, James Braun and Lino Jo, along with Champaign Central’s Ezra Bernhard and Brayden Helfer, gave local Big 12 Conference teams something to cheer about last June.
Max Braun won a Class 1A boys’ tennis singles state championship. The James Braun/Jo pairing placed sixth in 1A doubles, and the Bernhard/Helfer duo qualified for the 1A doubles quarterfinals. The Chargers placed second as a team.
It was a banner showing for the league on the boys’ tennis state stage.
The same could hold true for girls’ tennis this season, especially with Centennial and Danville in 1A instead of 2A.
“Our sectional in the past has been very strong, with several of the Big 12 schools,” Danville coach Kathy Houpt said. “This is the first year for us to be 1A, so I am unsure what that looks like.”
Non-Big 12 school St. Thomas More has prevented Champaign Central and Urbana from grabbing an excess of state berths out of the local 1A sectional in recent seasons. Maroons senior Alexis Jones in singles and the pairing of senior Claudia Larrison and sophomore Mariclare O’Gorman in doubles would have qualified for the 1A state tournament, however, if one was held in 2020.
“I would be surprised at any Big 12 program that didn’t make the state level in some capacity this season,” said Urbana coach Parker Sands, a Danville alumnus. “I have to give credit to our crosstown rivals in Champaign, as both Central and Centennial have built up great perennial programs. Every year, each school seems to add some freshman phenom to an already-solid veteran lineup.”
Chargers sophomore Sandhya Subbiah impressed at No. 1 singles last year, and the move from 2A to 1A postseason play — plus another season of experience — may permit her a deeper playoff run. Senior Aviv Sagiv would have qualified for the 2A doubles state draw with now-graduated Leah Luchinski, as well.
But it’s Houpt’s Vikings who are at the local Big 12 forefront.
The pairings of junior Lexi Ellis/senior Kedzie Griffin and junior Ava Towne/junior Josie Hotsinpiller all would have advanced to the 2A doubles state draw last year. Griffin currently is dealing with an injury, but all four also thrive in singles play.
“We have a very strong schedule and play girls from all over the state to get prepared for the conference tournament, sectional and state,” Houpt said. “We have a team goal of a strong conference and sectional finish and hoping to send as many of our players to state as we can.”
Urbana is led by the likes of senior co-captains Hannah Null, Jacie Owens and Myra Stevens. Sands helped now-graduated Bill Layton to the 1A boys’ state meet last spring and wants to provide that experience to some of his girls.
“The entire experience was something that I will never forget,” Sands said. “I was downright giddy to purchase my first state tournament sweatshirt, and nothing would make me happier than to amass a closet full of them over my coaching career.”
COLIN LIKAS