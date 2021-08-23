Week 9 of the high school football season always is an intense portion of the calendar. Especially if programs are still vying for their chance to make the playoffs or improve their postseason position.
Some especially intriguing regular-season finales reside on this year’s docket for that fourth week of October.
Let’s start with Centennial and Champaign Central meeting at Tommy Stewart Field at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22. The Chargers won a pair of games between these cross-town rivals during the spring — the result of COVID-19 issues ravaging the Big 12 Conference and forcing hasty rescheduling.
“The game being scheduled at the end of the season is a double-edged sword,” Centennial coach Kyle Jackson said. “On one hand, it gives kids something to look forward to at the end of the season, even if things don’t go as planned. ... On the other hand, rivalry games spark a wide range of emotions and come with high expectations that can also be stressful.
“I just hope that we make it to Week 9 without getting shut down (because of COVID-19 issues), so we can play our rivalry game with Central.”
This year’s game exists in a traditional Friday night position after three of the last four games happened on Saturday morning or afternoon, the result of violence in Champaign.
“It is important for this game to be played under the lights on Friday night,” Central coach Tim Turner said. “Players from both programs work their tails off for the opportunity to display their skills under the lights to the entire city.”
A trip to Piatt County on Oct. 22 takes fans to an Illini Prairie Conference showdown between host Monticello and Unity. Each team posted an unbeaten record during the previous spring season, though the rivals weren’t able to face off against one another.
“It might add more meaning for the communities,” Monticello coach Cully Welter said. “I have had a number of people outside of either community tell me they wish this game would have happened last (season). But, as coaches, we try to limit the distractions and focus on the task at hand during that week. If anything, we try to temper the emotions a little bit.”
Welter and Unity coach Scott Hamilton are two of the area’s longest-tenured prep football leaders.
And most successful.
Welter has been at Monticello since 2009 and has led the team to a Class 3A state championship and 11 playoff berths.
Hamilton has coached Unity since 1994 and has guided the Rockets to five state runner-up finishes and a postseason appearance in all but one year.
“It is two very good programs and two very good communities with proud athletic traditions,” Hamilton said. “My favorite part of the matchup is being able to coach against Coach Welter. My first matchup with him was 1998 when he was at Aledo. Great football coach and even better person.”
And let’s not forget some Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance action that will take place on the evening of Oct. 22, as well.
Oakwood visits Salt Fork in a Vermilion County rivalry game that is accustomed to this slot on the schedule and typically involves playoff implications. The last time these teams met outside Week 9 in a non-COVID season was 2014.
“For the last five to six years, a lot hinged on the winner of those games in regard to moving on in playoffs or having home-field advantage in a first-round playoff game,” Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said. “I like playing later in the season, because it does add to the rivalry and brings up the intensity for the teams. The result could be that one team’s season is over while they watch their rival go on to another week of play.”