The News-Gazette’s coverage area is filled with talented athletes across numerous sports. In some events more than others, however, it’s clear locals will play a big role when the IHSA postseason rolls around.
Cross-country is one of those sports.
Illini Prairie Conference members Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More and Unity have trotted out some of the state’s best individuals and groups in recent years. Think back to the last IHSA state series in 2019: Monticello won the Class 1A boys’ state meet and placed second in the 1A girls’ state field.
Add in perennially strong programs like Mahomet-Seymour and Uni High and an up-and-coming program like Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond — not to mention individuals from other schools — and there’s sufficient distance-running power in this area that translates to the state stage.
“Perhaps there is heightened interest in long-distance running in Champaign County due to attractive events like the Illinois Marathon,” said Kara Leaman, the Unity girls’ cross-country coach who has led her team to a pair of Class 1A state championships and five state trophies since 2015. “But I also think if you look at the consistency of coaching young athletes at many of the schools in Champaign County, you will find people who have been dedicated to helping young athletes for many years, and many at the same school.”
Even so, it’s no easy feat to win an individual state championship.
Consider this: The reigning N-G All-Area cross-country Runners of the Year — Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James — took third and fourth, respectively, at the 2020 unsanctioned Class 1A state meet hosted by ShaZam Racing.
Amazing results, to be sure. Just not first-place showings. Bruhn’s 3-mile time of 18 minutes, 21.66 seconds put her about 10 seconds behind Eureka’s Anna Perry, and James’ clocking of 15:50.36 sat about 16 seconds behind Herscher’s Drew Rogers.
All of that said, the last local individual state champion was crowned fairly recently. M-S graduate Mathias Powell won the 2018 Class 2A boys’ title in 14:31.77.
So it can be done, without a doubt.
Bruhn, a junior, and James, a senior, certainly are two early favorites to achieve the feat this fall at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, the traditional home of state cross-country.
Leaman sees Bruhn often via the Illini Prairie connection.
“Mabry Bruhn has been impressively fast, injury-free and consistently training hard for the last several years,” Leaman said. “It would not surprise me in the least to see her accomplish this.”
Both girls who finished ahead of Bruhn at state last year, however, are seniors this fall. And two of the three boys who crossed the line ahead of James are seniors this season, as well.
Elsewhere locally, Uni High junior Kate Ahmari (sixth in 1A state last year), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin sophomore Gabriella Moreman (10th in 1A) and Monticello junior Estella Miller (12th in 1A) all can contend for a state championship. So too can girls like Unity sophomore Erica Woodard (25th in 1A) and M-S senior Elizabeth Sims (26th in 2A), and boys like BHRA senior Eli Mojonnier (18th in 1A) and M-S senior Kyle Nofziger (18th in 2A).
The fact this many runners can be listed as viable state-champion contenders shows just how strong cross-country is in the area.
“I love it,” Leaman said. “In some capacity, we are all on the same team when we get to competing against others outside the area.”