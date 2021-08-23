CHAMPAIGN — Kyle Johnson didn’t take long to meet Champaign Central boys’ soccer coach Nick Clegg‘s requirement that each of his athletes complete a 2-mile run in under 14 minutes.
Not all of Johnson’s teammates accomplished the feat on their first try.
So, according to Clegg, Johnson has continued taking part in the 2-mile runs as a means of pacing his fellow Maroons.
That’s one way Johnson is showing leadership ahead of his senior season, which begins Monday with a 6 p.m. visit from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Another fashion in which Johnson is likely to lead Central is by scoring goals.
Johnson turned in a team-best 13 goals during the Maroons’ 2021 spring season, and he appears a strong candidate to take over the local goal-scoring lead this fall following the graduation of previous All-Area Player of the Year Lucas Wood from Uni High. Wood scored 25 goals last season.
“With upperclassmen above me the first (two) years, I knew I was going to be a role player,” said Johnson, a forward. “I knew I wasn’t going to get very many stats. But then my junior year I just kind of knew it was my turn to step up and be one of the main guys.”
That was especially true with Class of 2021 member Judd Wagner, now a Division I soccer player at Wofford, forgoing his senior season of playing with Central to play with the Indiana Fire Academy.
Johnson has had plenty of solid influences within the Central system, chief among them two-time All-Area Player of the Year and current DePaul forward Santiago Rodriguez.
“Santi set a super-high bar with (goals in 2019) when he got 50,” Johnson said. “If we have 20 games, 30 goals would be a goal for me.”
Johnson said the key to his offensive prowess is not being totally reliant on his dominant right foot.
“Ever since I was young, my coaches pushed me to use both feet,” Johnson said. “I’m pretty comfortable with both my right and my left foot now. So I can use that to my advantage and go fake to my right and have a shot to my left.”
Johnson has forged a strong on-pitch connection with junior Cooper Carson, who served in the midfield last spring but projects to move up to forward this season.
“He’s more of a natural passer,” Johnson said. “He’ll probably be getting the ball more to his feet, and I’ll make runs from behind.”
Neither Johnson nor the rest of the Maroons got off to a very hot start in the goal-scoring column last spring, though.
A 1-0 loss to Big 12 Conference powerhouse Peoria Notre Dame and a scoreless draw with Mahomet-Seymour had Central seeking a breakthrough when it hosted Peoria Richwoods on March 16.
It was at this time Johnson announced himself as someone opposing defenses would need to pay attention to.
“I had two goals that game,” Johnson said. “So that game was — not just me, but the team — our breakout game, and we played really well from then on.”
The Maroons finished 8-3-2, including 5-3-1 in the rugged Big 12, in the spring. But they had no chance to vie for a third Class 2A regional championship in as many seasons, with the IHSA not holding a boys’ soccer postseason as part of its COVID-19 protocols last school year.
Now, Johnson could be at the forefront of the Maroons’ first-ever class to win three boys’ soccer regional titles.
“It means a lot, especially being on the varsity team as a freshman and sophomore and seeing those upperclassmen take control and lead us to regional championships,” Johnson said. “That kind of sets the goal for me to do the same.”