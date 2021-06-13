FIRST TEAM
QUARTERBACKS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Athan Kaliakmanis Antioch 6-4 200 Sr.
Minnesota signee was Illinois’ 2020-21 Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Tommy Rittenhouse St. Francis 5-11 180 Sr
Future Illinois State athlete earned Metro Suburban Conference MVP and Red Grange Award for DuPage County’s best player after he threw for 1,278 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Isaiah Thompson Springfield SHG 6-0 185 Sr.
Indiana State baseball getting Central State Eight Conference football’s Offensive POY, with Thompson throwing for 1,430 yards and 14 touchdowns.
RUNNING BACKS
Jordan Anderson Joliet Catholic 6-3 230 Jr.
Illinois commit dazzled for unbeaten Hilltoppers, carrying the ball 94 times for 1,074 yards and 16 TDs en route to IHSFCA Class 5A all-state status.
Kaleb Brown St. Rita 5-11 183 Jr.
He committed to Ohio State less than a week ago and possesses offers from likes of Alabama, Notre Dame and nine Big Ten schools after producing 662 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns this spring.
Jacob DuRocher Rochester 5-11 184 Sr.
Rockets’ all-time leading rusher with just short of 4,000 yards contributed 897 of those this spring, not to mention the future Western Illinois player’s 20 all-purpose TDs.
Mar’Keise Irving Hillcrest 5-10 175 Sr.
Future Minnesota athlete piled up 762 yards and 13 TDs en route to securing Player of the Year accolades from the Daily Southtown News.
Justin Johnson Jr. Edwardsville 6-0 202 Sr.
West Virginia signee can do it all, running for 1,099 yards and 20 TDs, throwing for 144 yards and one TD and catching nine passes for 95 yards.
Vaughn Pemberton Loyola Academy 6-0 220 Sr.
Our Player of the Year is a Ball State signee who built upon a breakout junior season by rushing 103 times for 916 yards, 15 TDs as a senior with Class 8A’s top-ranked program.
Mike Sajenko Maine South 6-0 190 So.
One of two 10th-graders on the first team was Central Suburban League’s Offensive Player of the Year after he accumulated 927 all-purpose yards and 10 TDs.
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Luther Burden III East St. Louis 6-2 205 Jr.
Oklahoma commit and nation’s top-ranked 2022 receiver transferred from Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) and immediately thrived with Flyers, piling up 32 receptions for 737 yards and seven TDs.
Reggie Fleurima Naperville Central 6-3 210 Jr.
Northwestern commit will start at receiver and linebacker next season but flourished as a full-time pass-catcher this spring (420 yards, seven TDs).
Victor Mullen Ottawa Marquette 6-6 249 Sr.
Louisville signee caught 10 passes for 198 yards, two TDs while also serving as a key blocker in the Crusaders’ wing-T offense, adding eight tackles for loss and three sacks defensively.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Pat Coogan Marist 6-5 300 Sr.
Sixth-ranked athlete in Rivals’ Illinois Class of 2021 list taking his talents to Notre Dame after helping RedHawks to 4-2 record and average of 25 points per game this spring.
Luke Eckardt Richmond-Burton 6-6 290 Sr.
Future Arizona athlete graded 90 percent on the offensive line this spring and compiled 12 pancake blocks this spring, adding 18 tackles, four TFL, one interception-return TD on defense.
Otto Hess Oswego 6-7 310 Sr.
Boston College signee paved the way for the 5-1 Panthers to run the ball at will in most games as they averaged nearly 200 yards per game with Hess clearing paths in the trench.
Cameron James Simeon 6-8 300 Sr.
Wolverines won all three of their spring games, tallied 105 points along the way with James spearheading the offensive line, and he’ll join multiple others on our first team in playing at Minnesota.
Dagen Miller Montini 6-5 310 Sr.
Broncos struggled against challenging schedule but had future Iowa athlete Miller anchoring the line for an offense that scored more than 30 points per game the previous season.
ALL-PURPOSE
Hank Beatty Rochester 5-10 182 Jr.
Illinois commit productive at three different positions: 758 yards and 12 TDs passing, 523 yards rushing and 421 yards and 10 TDs receiving with the Rockets.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Drew Hughes Nazareth Academy 6-3 270 Sr.
IHSFCA Class 7A all-state first-team pick will display his athletic wares at Ball State after turning in 17 tackles and four tackles for loss in four games with the 2-2 Roadrunners.
TJ McMillen St. Francis 6-3 267 So.
McMillen holds offers from Penn State among other FBS programs, and he racked up 19 1/2 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks.
Jeremiah Pittman St. Viator 6-2 275 Sr.
Future Iowa player cracked IHSFCA Class 5A all-state first team when he netted 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack in just four games.
Brandon Svets Loyola Academy 6-4 240 Sr.
Playing against a schedule including multiple ranked foes, future Harvard athlete posted 39 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7 1/2 sacks, six QB hurries for 6-0 Hilltoppers.
Corey Walker Normal West 6-7 255 Sr.
Big 12 Conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year heading to Western Michigan after producing 25 tackles, 10 1/2 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions with 3-2 Wildcats.
LINEBACKERS
Reese Edwards Springfield 6-1 210 Sr.
SHG Central State Eight Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year willnext suit up for Illinois State after ending his prep career with 73 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions as a senior.
Timmy Malinowski Washington 6-0 205 Sr.
Also the long snapper for the 5-1 Panthers, future Pitt player accumulated 40 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Tyler McLaurin Bolingbrook 6-3 240 Sr.
Michigan signee carved out a spot on the IHSFCA Class 8A all-state team when he dished out 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and two pass breakups in his final prep season.
Brody Roth New Trier 5-11 178 Sr.
Central Suburban League’s Defensive Player of the Year — also an all-state rugby athlete —tallied 72 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and four pass breakups for 5-1 Trevians.
Bryan Sanborn Lake Zurich 6-3 235 Sr.
Before heading off to Wisconsin for college football, he collected 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one defensive TD, finishing third on Bears’ all-time tackling list.
SECONDARY
Austin Brown Johnston City 6-1 200 Jr.
Black Diamond Conference MVP is a three-time all-conference defender who made the IHSFCA Class 2A all-state team and holds an offer from Illinois — one of eight Big Ten offers.
Beau Edwards Arcola 5-10 175 Jr.
News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer also found spot on IHSFCA Class 1A all-state team after snagging 10 interceptions, including five in one game — to go with 26 catches for 372 yards, three TDs.
DiAndre Harris Montini 6-0 190 Sr.
IHSFCA Class 5A all-state first-teamer is now part of Georgetown’s football roster after providing 10 tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble in his last campaign with the Broncos.
SPECIALIST
Aiden Ellison Naperville Central 5-10 185 Sr.
He’ll boot the ball for Arkansas State after going 4 for 4 on field goals — his longest 42 yards — and 29 for 30 on extra points this spring.
SPECIAL MENTION 100
QUARTERBACKS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Michael Brescia Hinsdale Central 6-3 210 Sr.
Parker Brown Wheaton Warrenville South 6-0 185 Sr.
Nicholas Bulgarelli Wauconda 6-3 175 Sr.
James Cooper Jr. Harlem 6-1 189 Sr.
Keegan Glover Benton 6-0 165 Jr.
William Gustafson Freeport Aquin 5-7 150 Sr.
Hunter Hoffman Du-Pec 6-2 160 Jr.
Wade Jostes Maroa-Forsyth 5-10 180 Sr.
Justin Kowalak Crystal Lake South 6-0 190 Jr.
Jay Lemenager Clifton Central 6-0 190 Sr.
Cole Malawy Nashville 5-9 170 Jr.
Conor McCormick Williamsville 6-0 200 Sr.
Coltin Quagliano Annawan-Wethersfield 6-0 185 Sr.
Ashton Summers Mt. Zion 6-1 190 Sr.
Brett Winiecki Plainfield East 6-1 200 Sr.
RUNNING BACKS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
CJ Berry Rockford East 6-0 190 Sr.
Mason Blakemore Centralia 6-1 195 Sr.
Bryson Boes Maroa-Forsyth 5-9 205 Sr.
Denim Cook St. Teresa 5-9 230 Jr.
Landon Engelman Nokomis 5-9 175 Jr.
Kaden Feagin ALAH 6-4 220 So.
Seth Glatz Morton 6-0 182 Jr.
Grant Hardwick Tuscola 5-10 185 Sr.
Lane Innes Unity 6-4 271 Sr.
Alex Janke Huntley 5-9 175 Sr.
Jamal Johnson Lincoln-Way East 5-10 190 Sr.
Aidan Laughery Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-11 190 Jr.
Ryan Mann Vernon Hills 6-0 215 Sr.
Jaxon McKay Fieldcrest 5-10 170 Sr.
Ian Ridge Elk Grove 5-7 180 Sr.
Brandon Rossmiller Camp Point Central 6-0 205 Sr.
Cayne Smith East Moline United 6-0 195 Sr.
Thor Stepina Casey-Westfield 5-10 170 Jr.
Ronde Worrels Princeton 6-2 225 Sr.
Luke Zardzin Prospect 6-2 220 Sr.
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Matthew Bailey Moline 6-2 190 Jr.
Shane Becker Breese Central 5-9 170 Sr.
Will Doetch North Boone 6-0 175 Jr.
James Geers Providence 6-5 240 Sr.
Brock Jewson Crystal Lake South 6-1 180 Sr.
Aiden Jones Mascoutah 6-0 190 Sr.
Dino Kaliakmanis Antioch 6-2 205 Sr.
Jordan Knowles Plainfield East 6-0 180 Sr.
Kadinn Morris Springfield SHG 6-3 225 Sr.
Tyler Morris Nazareth Academy 6-0 175 Jr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Yaser Al-Awadi Maine East 6-8 312 Jr.
Zachary Barlev Plainfield East 6-5 290 Sr.
Logan Bartley Paris 6-4 305 Jr.
Jackson Carsello Glenbrook North 6-5 275 Sr.
Enrique Cruz Willowbrook 6-6 275 Sr.
Luke Dalton Marian Central Catholic 6-5 300 Jr.
Grant Foes Princeton 6-3 275 Sr.
Clayton Leonard Iroquois West 6-4 267 Jr.
Ryan Parchert Rockridge 6-1 290 Sr.
Andrew Polhemus Metamora 6-3 285 Sr.
Sam Pryor Kaneland 6-1 285 Sr.
Tyler Rapp Williamsville 6-2 215 Sr.
Trace Seefeld Mercer County 5-11 255 Sr.
Christopher Vazquez Whitney Young 6-0 281 Sr.
Jack Walsh Fremd 6-4 295 Sr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Mason Ahlers Edwardsville 6-3 210 Sr.
Jayden Alvarez Crystal Lake Central 6-1 235 Sr.
Carmine Bastone St. Charles North 6-3 275 Sr.
Demond Butcher Montini 6-0 280 Sr.
Hunter Dees Chatham Glenwood 6-0 243 Sr.
Ryan Gudaitis Hersey 6-4 265 Sr.
Ryan Hatter Jr. Lyons Township 6-2 250 Sr.
Averi Hughes St. Thomas More 6-3 220 Sr.
Jack Marth Quincy Notre Dame 6-2 240 Sr.
Tommy Matheson Warren Township 6-4 275 Sr.
Jonah Pace Marengo 6-5 250 Sr.
Jacob Petersen Richmond-Burton 6-4 220 Sr.
Ashtin Sorgea Piasa-Southwestern 6-3 260 Sr.
Simon Wilson East Moline United 6-0 300 Sr.
Josh Woodrey Prairie Central 6-4 265 Sr.
LINEBACKERS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Chris Dawson Deerfield 5-9 165 Sr.
Tylor Durflinger Watseka 5-11 225 Sr.
Carson Eggebraten St. Viator 6-0 215 Jr.
Carter Evans Prairie Ridge 6-4 235 Sr.
Michael Gaughan St. Rita 6-1 215 Sr.
Cade Janecke Orangeville 6-3 200 Sr.
Myles Jones Brother Rice 6-1 220 Sr.
Connor Leyden Maine South 6-2 225 Sr.
Shane Roth Naperville Central 5-11 190 Sr.
Cole Schrank Winnebago 6-5 240 Sr.
Iysten Syfert Cumberland 5-10 180 Jr.
Eric Watson BHRA 6-0 220 Sr.
Matt Weerts Batavia 6-1 225 Sr.
SECONDARY
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Chris Brown Monticello 5-8 165 Sr.
Jalyn Givan Plainfield North 6-1 170 Sr.
Matt Martin Eureka 6-0 185 Sr.
Deavion Pierce Phillips 5-11 195 Sr.
Cory Spour Charleston 5-11 185 Sr.
Londyn Little Columbia 5-9 170 Sr.
Sam Schuette Charleston 6-2 185 Sr.
Jaydon Varnado Streamwood 6-1 180 Sr.
Hunter Williams Monticello 6-1 155 Sr.
Jabril Williams Joliet Catholic 5-11 185 Sr.
Parker Wolfe Effingham 5-9 205 Sr.
SPECIALIST
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Kanon Woodill Plainfield North 5-10 160 Sr.