BLOOMINGTON — Unity football is the lone local program to earn a No. 1 seed in the IHSA postseason, which was revealed Saturday night during the playoff pairings show.
Scott Hamilton's 28th Rockets team resides atop the Class 3A South region with its 9-0 record and will open its 26th postseason run in Hamilton's tenure at Tolono's Hicks Field against Newton (5-4).
That game and all other postseason contests will occur at dates and times to be determined. First-round matchups will take place either this coming Friday or Saturday, with the superior seed hosting each one.
Below is the playoff bracket for each of the IHSA's eight classes, with local participants highlighted.
A few local first-round games received announced dates and times Saturday night:
— Mahomet-Seymour will bring in Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Saturday for a Class 5A meeting;
— Unity will welcome Newton to town at 2 p.m. Saturday for a Class 3A game;
— Monticello will host Greenville at 2 p.m. Saturday in Class 3A action;
— Paxton-Buckley-Loda will host Eureka at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 3A showcase;
— St. Joseph-Ogden will trek to Mt. Carmel for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff in Class 3A;
— Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond will visit Pana at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 2A tilt;
— Westville will pay a trip to Maroa-Forsyth at 1 p.m. Saturday in another Class 2A showdown;
— Arcola will host Winchester West Central at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class 1A battle;
— Salt Fork will stop by Greenfield-Northwestern's field for a 1 p.m. Saturday start in Class 1A play.
Additionally, the 8-Man Association bracket was finalized Saturday night. St. Thomas More and Milford/Cissna Park will be part of the 8-man playoffs. Below is a photo of the bracket:
Milford/Cissna Park's first-round matchup with Pawnee will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday.