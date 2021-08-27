Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with football athletes from 25 local high schools ahead of the 2021 fall season and got them to discuss a variety of topics — including the current team and community:
Mark Truex, Arcola
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
"Being able to play a full season this year means a lot, especially with it being my senior season. Finally having a 'normal' season means playoffs, which is something a program like Arcola always looks forward to and works for."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
"For me, taking one game at a time is always my mindset. But as a team, our goal is making it back to the quarterfinals and looking beyond. Being able to go further each year is always something we look to achieve."
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
"I feel our run game is our strongest aspect because of our front five and our backfield. Our focal point is our passing game, due to inexperience at quarterback and the receiving corps."
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
"Tuscola on Aug. 27. That's all that needs to be said."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
"Against Decatur Lutheran my freshman year. During that game we had two linemen get injured, and Zach Butler and I had to step up and play. That experience was one that cannot be topped. Being those guys that the team was looking to to step up was very nerve-racking and exciting."
What does high school football mean to your community?
"Football to our community means everything. The tradition in our program is unmatched. I began to learn this at a young age, watching people like Giovanni Salinas and Jon Jenkins — people I was close to — and seeing what they did with the program. Watching them and all the other guys run out on the field gave me chills every time."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"Before games, I always listen to the same songs such as 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem, 'In The Air Tonight' by Phil Collins and 'Trophies' by Young Money. Two hours before the game the whole team walks the field, where we walk goal line to goal line to getour minds right. And after that I get taped up and get my mind right. A teammate of mine, Caiden Miller — watching him get hype does it for me. Glad he's on our side."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
"Wherever the girls are. Usually at Beau Edwards' house, where we hang out in the hot tub and talk about the game. This is more of a personal hangout spot than the entire team. A few years ago after games, we made videos for a YouTube channel called 'PeeShivers.'"
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
"Our new locker room. That has to be the nicest locker room in all of 1A football and possibly Illinois. Being able to have a locker room like ours is very nice."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
"To be able to represent my school's program means everything. This is all that the senior class and I have worked for, and to see it starting to unfold is a dream come true. Having all the responsibilities is important because if the community isn't involved in the program then we don't have any supporters. It's our job to help keep the community involved."
Kolbe Brown, Argenta-Oreana
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means a lot. I watched the seniors last year finish their last season with only six games, and I know it sucked. I'm glad and lucky I get the chance to show other teams what we’ve got, especially when it comes to playoffs.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
"Bomber football has always strived to win. At the same time, our only goal is to put in the work before game time and give it our all. As long as we do that our coaches and I will be very pleased with the team.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“Our defense is looking killer. I see a lot of big things coming from our defense this year and can't wait to see what it brings. The worst part of out team this year is special teams. We don't have our starting kicker from last year, but we don't think that'll be a problem with what our team is showing.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“All of them. With last year being shortened it made everything a little more bland, so our team is hungry to play any team that comes at us.”
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Not necessarily my favorite, but my most memorable game was last season against Arthur. We didn't win, but it was my last game with the seniors and that was a memorable moment for me.”
What does high school football mean to your community?
“When I was little I would watch the high school games. Seeing those guys care about something and work so hard at it is really inspiring. It's really something that makes you want to give it your all in everything you do.”
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"The first thing is mentality. I always make sure I get mentally prepared before game time. Sometimes I like to hold a ball before a game, just to get a feel of it before I'm holding it in game. And, of course, as a team we go through stretches and get a feel of our positions before the game.”
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“We like to celebrate our victories as soon as we get to the locker room. Sometimes we will stay for a while, just being loud and enjoying ourselves for our victories.”
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“A-O recently got a turf field. It's not necessarily a look thing, but the field came as soon as I came into high school and I just feel lucky to use such a great field.”
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It's an amazing feeling. I've always aspired to be one of the leaders on my team, and showing the younger guys what it means to be a Bomber football player means a lot to me.”
Austin Abercrombie, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It really means a lot getting to go back to a normal, full-length schedule with playoffs again for my senior year. Last year, while still fun and worthwhile, we as a team didn’t have a specific goal to go for — no playoffs to contend in. Getting back to that lets us have a goal in mind for what we want to achieve this season.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“Right now, the goal is to get back to playoffs again and go as far as we possibly can as a team. I believe we can definitely achieve that goal and go far in the postseason as well.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“I really feel that we are one of the fastest teams in the conference and have a lot of talent with us on offense, even more so than defense. Overall the biggest thing to improve on coming into the season would be our teamwork and experience. Reason being last year’s team had so many seniors starting varsity, meaning that we have a lot of guys coming in who haven’t had the chance to start a varsity game before. But as we play more and more, we’ll just get better and better.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“We have several rivals in our area, but the one I’m most excited for is Arcola on Oct. 1. They’ve always been our biggest rivals as well as our next-door neighbors, and I’m looking forward to seeing which way the game will go.”
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Against Carrollton during my sophomore season. It’s the first and only playoff game I’ve been a part of, and the atmosphere surrounding it — how tough the team was, how many people were cheering us on even though it was a game several hours from our hometown — no matter what the outcome was, it was exhilarating.”
What does high school football mean to your community?
“Football is big in our community, something I never thought about growing up as a kid. The moment I understood how much the game meant to our community was as a freshman. I was playing in the homecoming game against one of our biggest rivals, and the stands were absolutely packed. The fences were lined with so many people, and they were all cheering and yelling loudly after every play and whistle, encouraging and yelling out advice to try and help us win the game. Beforehand, it was just a given that we would cheer our town on. But being out there under the lights with that many people for you and your teammates, it shows.”
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“Everyone on the team has their own way of preparing for a game. Some try to joke around to ease their nervousness. Others use music as a means to pump themselves up and get the adrenaline going. But what I do is slightly different. I just close my eyes and visualize the game; what the other team will do, what we will do, how to adapt and react to different plays that may happen out on the field. I keep doing this until it’s time to head out and warm up, and by then the nerves are gone. I’m ready and focused to handle anything sent my way.”
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“A lot of the time my teammates and I will go out to eat Mexican food at one of our local dine-ins. We don’t do it every time, but after a stressful game it’s nice to just unwind and smile with friends. I wouldn’t say it’s tradition quite yet — maybe in a few years if the freshmen and sophomores keep it going.”
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“My favorite part would have to be the home field and the press box at the top. I have a lot of good memories in that press box watching games when I was younger, mainly being JFL games when my father was the announcer. It’s a nice bit of nostalgia and makes me even more proud to play for ALAH on the field I grew up on.”
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means everything to represent my high school football program. I’ve played and started varsity every year throughout high school, so to be the face of it in my senior season is thrilling. Even with school and how difficult it can be with the sport and my studies, I love the game of football. I grew up watching this team play and am proud to be a part of it every second I could. The difficulties just add to the challenge and make it that much more fun in the end.”
Mason Hackman, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“Just having more motivation toward the opportunity to make it to the state championship this year and have a full season one last time with all my teammates means a lot to me and the team.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“The goal is to go 9-0 and win a state championship.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season?
“I feel our offense is a strength. In our game, being able to run a spread offense and a wing-T offense anytime we want to is a big advantage.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I’m looking forward to Clifton Central in Week 1 because they went undefeated last year and were ranked higher than us all last year. So I think there will be a lot of hype going into the game.”
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Against Salt Fork my freshman year. It was my favorite game because it my first time starting in a game, and we ended up winning by a last-second field goal.”
What does high school football mean to your community?
“High school football means a lot to our community considering that we are a football town. I began to understand that when we lost our playoff game my sophomore year, seeing how many fans were supportive.”
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“A pregame ritual we have is every game day we have a team breakfast before school.”
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“The Walmart parking lot. I don’t know why, but everyone goes up there to hang out after every game.”
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“Our weight room, because that’s where all the work to make it to the state championship happens at.”
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means a lot to be a part of a winning program like I am. It is important to give it my all in this program, to be a good example for the younger kids so they can do the same.”
Jack Young Jr., Centennial
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“Being able to play a full season this year and a chance to play in the playoffs this year means a lot to me. I just love playing football. Even though we only played four games last year, I had fun playing all of those games because of how much fun I have playing this game, and I just can’t wait for a full season this year.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“The team goal is year is the make the playoffs. That’s what everyone on this team is expecting, and we are just going to speak it into existence. Also, I feel like this team is so talented and deep enough that this might be one of the best teams to come out of Centennial.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“I feel like the strongest part of the team is our team chemistry. This team that we have right now, we’ve been playing with each other since we were in little league football, and we’ve grown together all around and have a great bond on and off the field. I feel like that’s a key part in a great football team. Something that I feel the team needs to improve on is execution. Like I’ve been saying, we are going to have a great team and hope to have a great season. So I feel like if we get rid of the small mistakes and errors and start capitalizing on them and changing them into touchdowns (on offense) or stops (on defense), we will achieve whatever we want to achieve.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“The game that I have circle in my calendar is the Peoria Central game on September 24. I want Peoria Central because two years ago they, as everyone knows, gave us the worst lost I’ve ever took. After that I just feel like that’s all other schools, including them, thinks of us as: the team that got 96 put on it. But this time around we are going to come into that game to prove to everyone that we aren’t the same team anymore and that we are on the same level as them.”
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“My favorite game of my high school career has been the game against Peoria Manual this past season. I picked this one because it was the first win of my high school career as a varsity player and the first one for Coach (Kyle) Jackson as my head coach. This was hard-fought game, and I was the only person to score for our team this game. Just knowing that I helped us get over that losing streak that we had just makes me happy.”
What does high school football mean to your community?
“High school football means a lot in this community because it’s gotten a lot of kids and adults to go watch high schoolers playing a kids’ game. High school games’ atmosphere is just so amazing. Everyone in the community comes to watch not just because their kids are playing; they are watching because they love the game and are glad that we are able to play it the right way. I found out how important football means to this community was when I used to be the kid coming up after school to watch the game and grew to being the kid in the game that younger kids are watching.”
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“After school I go take a nap, get back to the school and eat what the team is providing us, then go lock in listening to some music in my headphones. I’m most likely listening to NBA YoungBoy or Lil Baby. Then, as a team, after we do our little warmups we go back in the locker room and Coach Jackson gives us a pep talk and gets us hype with his ‘C3’ chant. Then we go into our end zone and Braylon Peacock gets us hype with the former Illinois player Josh Ferguson’s 'we hit the field like' chant.”
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“After a game we usually just get something to eat. We don’t really have a specific spot that we like, but we mostly go to B Dubs (Buffalo Wild Wings) after.”
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“There are so many things that I like about our locker room, but the big thing that stands out is on the wall we have a writing that says ’It’s Charger Country,’ and I see that all over the school so it just hits different when I see it getting ready for the field on game time.”
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means a lot to me to being able to play for Centennial High School because I just really loved seeing those jerseys as I was a kid growing up, and being able to be one of the players on the field just amazes me every time. it’s important to me because I just love the game of football and being able to showcase my skills in that nice Centennial blue jersey every Friday night.”
Wyatt Martin, Clinton
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means a lot that I’m going to have a real season with my teammates this year. Last year was very hectic and stressful since we weren’t given a lot of time to prepare for the season. I hope to make the most of the opportunity we have this year.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“Our main goal this year as a team is to win conference. As far as I know, Clinton has never won Central Illinois Conference. It would be awesome if our senior class could lead us that far. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but I think we can do it.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“The strongest area is our attitudes. The coaches this year go by a saying, “New season, new attitude.” I think the team is buying into that and becoming more prepared. The most improvement we need is our bodies. In my nine years of football I have never worked this hard. A lot of us were out of shape, but we have worked extremely hard and are becoming in-shape.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“Our homecoming game versus Warrensburg-Latham on Oct. 8. If we win, it will mean a lot since it’s my and the seniors’ last homecoming ever.”
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Against Meridian last year. We called it our homecoming game although it wasn’t actually homecoming because of COVID restrictions. It was a long-fought game, going back and forth. With little time left they scored a touchdown and made the score 28-26 Clinton. They ended up going for two to tie the game, but a couple teammates and I stopped him right before he crossed the goal line. The whole team and stadium went crazy. That play secured the game for us. I’ll never forget that game.”
What does high school football mean to your community?
“Football is the community’s favorite sport to watch. I didn’t really understand how much they supported us until this year. They help us out a lot with all of the fundraisers we do. FNL (Friday Night Lights) really brings the community together, and they support the future of not only the players but everyone.”
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“Before the game we listen to music to hype us up. After that we walk out onto the game field, and we hit a sign that says ‘Clinton Football.’”
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“Clinton’s hot spot is definitely B Dubs (Buffalo Wild Wings). A bunch of the guys argue about who is going to drive there. We usually end up taking about two to three cars full of players. B Dubs just hits different after football games.”
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“Just the community showing up and supporting us. It’s cool to see and hear all of the fans cheering us on. Despite whether we win or lose, they always support us.”
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means a lot. I’ve worked really hard during my high school career, like working out. It’s important because it teaches you life lessons, like to never give up or always try your hardest. You also form bonds with people you never knew you would have them with. It’s overall a team sport and teaches you to work together.”
Blake Terven, Fisher
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means a lot, especially since it’s my senior year. Football has become a lifestyle for me and many other people on the team, and losing a season was hard for me and everyone else. But I was only a junior. I have this year left. We’ve worked so hard all throughout the year, and now we actually have an opportunity to put our hard work to use.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“My expectation is to make a run in the playoffs. we have the ability to do it. It all just depends on how we execute week to week. We have the talent and potential to be something really special. We just have to reach what we are capable of.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“Our strongest area, I believe, is our offensive and defensive lines. They all started as freshmen or sophomores and are now upperclassmen and are very experienced. Our weakest area of the game would have to be our commitment and mentality. A lot of underclassmen are coming into the program thinking it’ll be easy, but we are getting the point across that it takes every ounce of effort to succeed.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“Week 1, Villa Grove. Our head coach, Jake Palmer, and our offensive coordinator, John Deedrick, are both Villa Grove alumni. They have a little extra motivation and so do we. I think it be fun and competitive game.”
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“My most memorable game would have to be Dee-Mack, Week 6 of my sophomore year. I played one of my best games so far and remember the last play very well. It was 30-24 and they were throwing a last-second Hail Mary, and earlier in the game I intercepted the ball on fourth down and got an upset talking to. So the last play I high-pointed the ball and caught it, spiked it into the ground before I landed and as I was lying on the ground Will Delaney leaned over me and fake punched me in the chest as a celebration.”
What does high school football mean to your community?
“Everyone knows who football players are. There are people I have never seen or met before, and they have come up to me and said they’re looking forward to watching us play and know me and other players by name. Every Friday you can drive around and see windows painted, signs in yards and the grandstands packed from side to side with fans. People are crowed around the fence of the field, there to support every week. It really means something to all of us to see them out each week.”
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“Before every game we have the same warmup we do every game, set up by our coaching staff. We walk the field, whether it is home or away. We all have headphones in, and we spread out and walk the entire length of the field and touch both goal posts. My individual ritual would have to be when we walk the field I would touch the bag around the base of the goal post twice on each side. Also, I say a prayer immediately following the National Anthem.”
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“Buffalo Wild Wings or Steak ‘n Shake. During my freshman year it was always Steak ‘n Shake, but during my sophomore year it changed to Buffalo Wild Wings and we’ve gone there ever since.”
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“Our practice field is separate from our game field. It is right off Route 136 west of the high school. Every practice at least one person will honk their horn as they drive past, and it’s just a great feeling to know we have the town’s support everyday and not just Friday nights.”
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“Football is different than just a sport — it’s a family. Especially at Fisher, the bonds I’ve made with my teammates will last forever. We spend more time with our football teammates than with any other sport. During football season we have more than practice — we go bowling, do an obstacle course, have dinners, go to a pool and so much more. We have developed a tight-knit bond with everyone on the team. Football is hard and keeping up with school work makes it harder, but the competitiveness, fun and family you make along the way makes it all worth it.”
Braylen Kean, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“I am beyond excited to play a full season this year after what we had last spring. The four-game stretch just didn’t have the same feel as a regular season, and it all went by in the blink of an eye. One of the things I’m most excited about is the Friday night games that we didn’t get last year. This year’s postseason is something that my team definitely has in our sights as we prepare for the season.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“The ultimate goal that we want to achieve is to win the state championship. Us seniors have witnessed some great football players in the classes ahead of us who have achieved that goal, and we believe that we have a chance to do the same. We have a good group of players, and as long as we stay healthy then we could make a deep playoff run.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“I feel like our defense is going to be a force this season and is probably our strongest area. We have some good fits, and I think that it could really help us win games. Going into the season I think that, as with most teams, we could memorize the plays a little better and also work on our conditioning, but that will come with time.”
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“My junior year last spring we played against El Paso-Gridley as our third game of the season. I made a lot of tackles and had a few pancake blocks, so it was overall just a fun game for me. We also had lost the past few games, so to go out there and win again felt pretty good.”
What does high school football mean to your community?
“Football on Friday nights means a lot to the Gibson City community. I always get chills looking up at the stands during the game and seeing it packed full of people who love watching us play. I really started noticing it when I was a middle-schooler, seeing people show up to our youth football games.”
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“Personally I like to play a few games of Madden on my Xbox just to calm my nerves a little and have some fun. The night before games we usually have a team dinner where we can relax and just hang out. If the game is on Saturday we like to go out and eat breakfast as a team early in the morning.”
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“After games, we like to hang out at my house since it is right across the street from the field. My family likes to have people over and cook big meals for them, so my friends and I usually eat whatever is left over. This is more of a recent tradition, but since my younger brother is only a freshman it could continue for years to come.”
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“I love the location of the field since it is across the street from my house. It makes me feel like I am still at home. Being so close makes it easy to stay calm and relaxed in tough situations.”
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the team than I am right now. After seeing how the team volunteered to help people with the flooding that devastated many people in the community, I am glad that I get to go to practice with such great people. I also love how the community supports my team and me throughout the season, and I am excited to experience that for my final year of high school.”
Clayton Leonard, Iroquois West
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
"With nine games, we have a chance to finish off our high school careers the right way: fighting for a spot in the playoffs. It really does mean a lot. After the struggles with no camp or time to get ready before the spring season caught many of us off-guard, we have a chance to compete for a conference title and a spot in the playoffs."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“Making it to the playoffs. That is my goal with having a postseason is to make it there. It’s been a long 15 years since IW has made it there, and this team is going to be the one to change that. We have a great group of athletes and coaches that can really change IW football and the way we play."
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“Our biggest thing going for us this season is our run game. We have a mean, big and quick offensive line, not to mention the running back, receivers and quarterback we have. Our offense should run like a well-oiled machine. I don’t know if this will really be a struggle for us this season, but in the past our biggest downfall was our pass defense. I think this year we have a very solid defense that will change that this season."
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I’m looking forward to two games: Week 7 against Clifton Central and Week 9 against Watseka. These two have been my biggest rivals ever since youth football, and it’s been a long time since our high school has beaten them. Plus Central is our homecoming game, and after what's happened in past seasons we are going pedal to the metal all game. And that’s how it’s going to be all nine games. No mercy!"
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“I don’t have one yet. I’m waiting for that game that our team just has fun. Losing hasn’t been fun lately, and I hate it. So this year I’m looking for this to be my favorite season — not just one game, but all nine (plus the playoffs)."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“Our high school team is a big part of our community. Even though we’ve been going through a dry spell, we still get tons of fans at our games. With us having a legit shot at being a good team, I think that our community will value us even more."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“I always listen to my rock music and put in my eye black. I go out on the field and work on my step before anyone else and kind of relax. Then, once we get strapped up, I’m locked in. Before we walk into the stadium I get butterflies and get nervous, but once I get out there and hit someone I’m on cloud nine."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“We all have our own things that we do. Some players go home and rest up, some go out to eat in Gilman and some have bonfires. I personally go home, watch film and eat. There’s tradition we have, but we’re trying to change this program and that means changing traditions."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“I love our scoreboard. John Boma was a powerhouse coach while at IW. He coached my grandpa and my dad. He even coached me in youth. But having his name on that scoreboard gives us hope that, maybe one day, we can bring football back to what he had it at."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means everything to me. I love this community and I love the people in it. Yeah, we have some people who doubt us and only come to watch the band, but that’s changing. I want my community to be proud of this team and what it stands for. Friday nights in Gilman are going to be all about football and bringing back pride to our school."
Mitchell Gallier, Mahomet-Seymour
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“To play a full nine-game season plus a postseason means a lot to me and my teammates, along with the other players in the state of Illinois. We finally have the ability this season to show everyone the hard work and dedication we have put in for a full season.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“As a team, we expect to make a deep run in the playoffs. However, this is not a set goal. All the things we want to achieve are internalized, and with our hard work we know we can do the things we want to accomplish as a group.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“Our team chemistry is the strongest it has been in years. Everyone loves playing for and with each other; nobody is selfish on our team. Our team could work on energy at times. Sometimes when guys are tired we tend to lack energy, which we need all the time. We keep pushing to get better at this.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“A regular-season game our team is looking forward to is the Mt. Zion game on Sept. 10. Not only is this our big Dawgapaloza game, but we are looking to get revenge from a close game last season. I know, for a lot of guys, the way we lost left a sour taste in our mouths.”
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“My first one my sophomore year. Even though we did not win, I was in awe of the atmosphere of that game and that is the biggest crowd I have ever played in front of.”
What does high school football mean to your community?
“High school football to my community means family. It is something that everyone can come together for, whether you know someone on the team or not. Bulldog football is something special, and this season we are hoping to see the community rally behind us.”
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“Before a game I always have to eat because I will get hungry if I don´t. After I eat a pregame meal I will lift with my team to get our bodies right, then walk the field with my team. After that I start to get taped and get my gear on for the game. Then we warm up with our position groups. After that it is game time.”
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“Usually we will grab food somewhere in town, or the next day. We love Los Zarapes, a local Mexican restaurant. This has been a popular place throughout high school for us.”
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“Something that I love about our complex is our fieldhouse. On game day this is really nice for walkthroughs, and it is connected to our weight room and locker room. I feel blessed to have something like this because I know a lot of schools do not.”
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“To represent my school´s football program means the world to me. To have people recommend me or want me to represent the team is a very special thing, especially here in Mahomet.”
Triston Foran, Monticello
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means a lot to be able to compete in a full season, especially after going undefeated in the shortened season last year. This is great for us, but more importantly for last year’s seniors who didn’t get the chance to play a full season or even see how far we could’ve went in the playoffs. We are definitely excited about this year because we know what we are capable of, and we are very excited to see how far that takes us.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“I don’t think we really have a set goal for this season other than to do the best we can and make a run in the playoffs. We definitely want to make the playoffs, but playing for Coach (Cully) Welter in the program that we play in, making the playoffs is an expectation. We know that if we play our game the way that we need to we can compete with anyone in the state, so we are just looking to do something special in the playoffs this year.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“Our offense is definitely our strongest part of our game coming into the season. We return a lot of key pieces offensively, so that’s where we are strongest right now. We lost a lot of great defensive guys from last year; that’s no secret. So I would say that’s our ‘weakest point.’ However, we have new guys stepping up and filling those roles, and Coach (Steve) Kirk does a great job of making sure our defense is always ready. So our defense is by no means a weak point and could end up being the strongest part of our game, just as it was last year.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I’m really excited to face off against Unity this year on Oct. 22. That game is set up to be a blast for many reasons. We both finished undefeated last year and didn’t get to play each other, so this game is almost a battle of two years and not just one. It’s toward the end of the year, when both our teams should be playing our best football and preparing for playoffs, so that will be great. And you can’t forget that it’s our senior night game, so we will be looking to go out with a bang and they will be looking to spoil our senior night.”
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“My favorite game to be a part of would definitely be last year’s Prairie Central game. It was early in the season and we weren’t quite sure of what we were capable of yet. On paper they were definitely supposed to beat us handily. We knew everyone was expecting us to lose coming out of the gate, but we didn’t care. We came out with a chip on our shoulder, fired up and ready to play. It was a great game that came down to the wire, and it meant a lot to beat a team that was supposed to beat us without a doubt.”
What does high school football mean to your community?
“High school football is so important to our community in Monticello. I’ve always known that, growing up seeing all the fans in the stands and the crazy noise they make, but it really struck me when I was a freshman standing on the sidelines at the state championship game. Looking up and seeing all the people packed in the stands of Memorial Stadium. People from the town, people who used to live here, many alumni. We had more people in our stands than residents of our town, and that’s when I really knew how much football meant to this community.”
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“Our team just tries to stay loose before the game. We get to the field about two hours prior to game time, so we have plenty of time to get ready in the locker room and stay loose while doing so. Once it gets closer and closer to game time, everybody naturally starts becoming quieter and focusing in. By the time we walk out to the field everyone has locked in mentally and we are ready to play. One thing that is very important to me is my prayer before the game. After the team runs out, I run to the back of the end zone to pray. And that means a lot to me, because there are much more important things to me than just football.”
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“We don’t have a particular spot to hang out after the games. We make sure to all hang out together and celebrate our victory for plenty of time in the locker room after the game. Oftentimes we will end up at somebody’s house after the game for pizza, but there is no set spot where we hang out.”
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“The game field is definitely a part of our complex that motivates you. Starting every day at the practice field, you just look over at the game field and the empty stands. You can imagine what Friday night will be like when those stands are packed, and it motivates you to get better while nobody is watching so you can be the best possible when it comes time for people to watch what you can do.”
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means so much to represent this football program, especially since this program is so much deeper than just football. It’s so much more because of Coach Welter and what he centers the program around, the way the community looks at our football team and the way the kids look up to us. Coach Welter makes sure we learn about so much more than football. Football isn’t even the most important part of this program. It’s growing as an individual and becoming the best man that you can be. And it’s great to spread that message to younger kids, because they listen to us. They look up to us players and they want to be like us. So it’s so important that we come out and set a great example on and off the field for them, and because of that there’s no other program I’d want to be a part of.”
Gaven Clouse, Oakwood
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“I’m glad the season is back to normal and that we have a postseason.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“We would like to make it to playoffs.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“Offense because we have a lot more experienced players returning. We all need time to get back into the routine because last year was so different.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I’m looking forward to the homecoming game, Sept. 25 against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, because we didn’t get one last year."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“The second game during the 2019 postseason, against Pana, where I reached my goal of 1,000 rushing yards.”
What does high school football mean to your community?
“I think it means a lot, and I began to understand it in all of my years in youth football."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“I don’t have my own routine, but as a team we have weekly team dinners and we get to the field early to hang out and set up the field."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“Last year with all the changes we didn’t have a spot to hang out."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“Being right by a cow farm."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means a lot because I have always loved football."
Tyler Smith, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“Being able to have a normal regular season means a lot. I get to play the game I love more and get to spend more time with my teammates. It means a lot to have a postseason to play toward, too. It gives us something more to work for and it will push us harder.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“As a team, we want to make it to the playoffs. When we get there we want to make it as far as we can. We want to leave our footprint at PBL High School for being one of the best teams to attend here. While we are doing this we also want to have fun and enjoy our last ride together.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“I feel our team is strong in all areas of the game. We work well together and have a strong bond with our coaches. We find a few things here and there, but we work together and get them figured out.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I am looking forward to every game this season. Since we are in the new conference, the Illini Prairie Conference, we don’t really know any of the teams so I couldn't pick one specific team. I can’t wait to start the season."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Against Iroquois West last year. I caught the ball on a running back screen and ran all the way for a touchdown. That was my first touchdown playing for varsity."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“It means coming together and enjoying time together. There wasn’t a specific time I first understood, but at every Friday night game the stands were full of people from our community. Everyone was chatting it up with someone and enjoying the game."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“As a team, we have always run out onto the field with a flag right before the start of the game. For myself, before games I listen to music while I’m getting ready to pump myself up. Then right before we are getting ready to take the field I zone out everything else and gain my total focus on the game."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“After games we would always go to the firehouse for a team dinner. The parents all got together to have a bunch of food ready to eat. That was until last year, when COVID-19 changed everything. So we will have to find out what we are doing this year and maybe start something new."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“My favorite part is the football fields. They are the same ones I got to play on as a kid. It’s really cool to see them still in good shape and being played on."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“I feel very honored to be chosen to represent PBL High School’s football program. We are a family, and it’s my teammates and coaches that have really made our football program a family. It means a lot to be able to represent that family we have formed together."
Owen Rafferty, Prairie Central
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means a lot to me. Last season our senior class lost a lot — a normal season and a chance for a run in the playoffs. For us to have a regular nine-game schedule and a chance for the playoffs, makes it super special. It also gives our whole team a reason to continue working hard every day to honor the class that lost what they wanted.”
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“One of our team’s goals is a deep playoff run. Our team last year, along with the outgoing seniors, did not get that opportunity. Since that happened our team is motivated to achieve that goal, because we were disappointed with how things went last year.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“I believe our team’s strongest area is our fast-paced offense. We get onto the ball and go. What we need to improve on is our turnovers. We need to cause more turnovers.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I am looking forward to the Paxton game. It will be our homecoming game this year, and I expect our home crowd to really be into it. The week building up to it makes playing that game so much more enjoyable. Paxton is also new to our conference, so will be exciting to face a new team."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Our second-round playoff game in 2019, against Columbia, when I was a sophomore. It was a home playoff game on a Saturday afternoon. The community was very supportive; the stands were packed and had a standing room only crowd. To see the community come out and support the team to a victory made it my favorite memory."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“High school football to our community is very important, and they take pride in our team. I first began to understand this my freshman year, when we had a playoff game about four hours away in Murphysboro. To see that the stands were packed with fans from our hometown was amazing. This made me realize how supportive the community was and how important high school football was to the community."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“To put my headphones in and listen to music to help calm my nerves. As a team we always eat together and discuss the game plan that night. After eating we go to the weight room and usually put on a movie so everyone can relax before we head out to the field for pregame."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“The team usually hangs out at one of the team members’ houses, after every home game, to talk about the game and to relax with the team. Previous classes seemed to do something similar. We recently just started hanging out at one team member’s house, but we don’t stay out long because we will have an early-morning practice the next day."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“My favorite part of the teams’ football complex is the new bleachers being filled with the colors of white and blue. Seeing all the support that we have for our team makes each game more meaningful every Friday night. Also, the student section is some of the biggest support that helps us keep our energy going through the whole game."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“I take great pride in representing my high school’s football program. Our program has been very successful, and I take pride in contributing to that continued success and helping future players to develop into successful players."
Cody Schluter, Rantoul
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“I am really excited to be able to play at least nine games this year. Last year we were scheduled to play six, but due to COVID-19 we were only able to play three."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“Our team goal is to win Week 1 and improve on all the little things that are necessary to make a push to the playoffs, which we feel we have the talent to do so.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“Our offensive line is our team’s strongest area, because we are all experienced and we have a great chemistry with one another. I think our defense will need some improvement in just trusting the man next to you to do their job.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I look forward to playing Paxton this year, because they are the new team in the conference and they are a short drive from Rantoul."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Sophomore year when we played Pontiac. They had Steven Lewis, who is a beast, and I had to block him on offense and it was a challenge all game. That game was memorable because he is playing ball at Southeast Missouri State and I felt I held my own against him, so it made me believe in myself a lot more."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“I think it means a lot. We get a lot of support from businesses in the area and the people in the community are always cheering for you, so it means a lot to us as players to see the town has our backs."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
“Every home game when we run out on the field we have people in the community rev up their motorcycles and we run right by them, and it always gets me and the guys pumped up."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“After a game, me and the guys either come to my house or we go eat at Steak ’n Shake, because it’s about all we can afford and the food’s good."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“The bleachers behind the field goal post where the student section sits is always something I look at after big plays to get even more hyped. When we play well the section is lit."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means a lot to be able to not only represent the football program but also the high school and the town. It’s important to me to be involved with the program because it’s an escape from from all the outside influences, and on game day it’s just me and my brothers fighting for the win."
Tanner Laesch, Ridgeview/Lexington
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It is great to be able to play a full season again, especially with a postseason. It is making players work harder to achieve our goals for the season. We have all been through so much with the pandemic. I am thankful we were able to play four games last year but definitely looking forward to a full season this year."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“It would be great to have a winning season and make it to the playoffs, but there isn’t really a set goal for the team. Everyone is just trying their best with the new coaches and some new plays.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“I believe our run game will be great because of our experienced offensive line, and our running back is very strong and becoming a good running back. Our biggest area of improvement would be learning and executing the new plays in the beginning of the season. But once we get in the rhythm of things, I believe we will succeed.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I am looking forward to the first game, Friday at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, because it will be our first game with the new coaches and playbook and it’ll be my last first football game of my high school career. Another game I am excited for is when we play Gibson City on Oct. 1, because they have one of the best players in the state and it will be a big challenge to play against a team with great success."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“The first game of my sophomore year, against Rockford Christian. It stands out the most to me because it was my first varsity game and it really showed me the difference between freshman football compared to varsity. It just felt like a more serious game. I was very nervous before the game started, but once it got going I felt more relaxed and so excited to finally play under the Friday night lights."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“Quite a few years ago my town had been great at football and the whole community was involved. Even though recently we have had some bad seasons the community still is heavily involved and excited for the season coming up. I first realized how big football was in our community when I was 5 and we went to the state championship game at the U of I, and I remember all of Lexington was there. Now as I am older I notice that every Friday night everyone comes out to the football game, home or away. It always seems as if our team brings in the biggest crowds."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"Before games I like to just stay quiet and listen to some music to get ready for the game. The rest of the locker room is extremely loud, and everyone gets pumped up. We also always walk the field before we get our pads on, to get a feel and to become even more pumped up with the game starting."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“After games either a player or someone from school will have a bonfire that a lot of people enjoy going to. Having s'mores and talking about the previous game is just a great way to end a night."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“In one of the corners of our home field is a big sign with all of the years of the team going to the playoffs. Seeing that sign almost every day makes me want to work harder so I can have a chance to be on that sign."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“Having a chance to represent my school, community and team is such a great honor because being in a co-op is such a hard thing to do. But seeing the two communities come together is awesome because it gives kids like me a chance to play in such a great sport as football."
Coby Miller, St. Joseph-Ogden
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means a lot to know that I'll have a full football season for my senior year, and it is exciting to know that we will have a postseason to play towards after not knowing what the season would look like because of COVID. Also, with only playing one game due to an injury last year, I'm thrilled to be able to play a full nine-game season this fall."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“Our team goal is to win enough games to earn a home playoff game and also to win a playoff game. This is our goal because we feel like we have the pieces to do it, and St. Joe football needs to get back to winning playoff games.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“I feel like our defense is the strongest part of our team because we bring back almost our whole defense and have a lot of experience on that side of the ball. One part of the game I feel like we can improve on is our passing game and making more splash plays as a team.”
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“Monticello, Week 1. We get to play a top team in the state who has dominated us the past couple of years, and I'm excited to come out in front of our home crowd the first week for this game. My team and I couldn't be more excited for this game."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“My sophomore year against Rantoul. My brother and I both scored touchdowns in this game, and it was my first varsity touchdown I ever scored."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“In this community, SJ-O football means a lot because we have a tradition of winning and the entire community looks forward to football season every year. I first began to understand that when I was in grade school and started coming to the football games every year."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"What I do for pregame is come home from school and then shower. Then, I come back up to the school and eat something before the game in the locker room. After that, I get dressed and listen to music while walking around outside the locker room."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“The hot spot is normally at a teammate's house. Every year at St. Joe, someone on the football team hosts a party for all the football players. We all eat dinner together and hang out at that place for the night."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“Our practice field because I used to spend so much time on it as a kid during the football games."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means so much to me to represent our football program because our program is known for winning, and we have had some great players play here. It is important for me to be involved because I want to be one of those great players to go through our football program. Also, I want to inspire the youth to play football when they go into high school, to keep our winning tradition going."
Adonai Bumba, St. Thomas More
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means everything to the team and I. We refer to last season as the spring season, like they do in college ball. It just drives us even more knowing that we not only have a fully lengthened season but also a postseason to look forward to. We’re determined to take it all the way this year."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“Our big end goal as a team is winning the 8-man state championship. The goal for every practice is to get 1 percent better than the last so that we can eventually reach that end goal. We know that we’re a talented and hardworking team, so we just put a big emphasis on execution.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“The area of the game that I feel our team is strongest at is endurance. Our coaches make sure that we get a really good amount of conditioning to compensate for our small roster. The area that I feel we might need the most improvement is not playing down to the level of our opponents. We know that we’re a great team and can beat anyone. We just have to make sure that we’re always playing our best game no matter who it is that we’re playing against."
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“Definitely our season opener against Milford. There was a bit of back-and-forth chirping on social media between players from our team and theirs before our game against them last year, but we weren’t able to play against them due to COVID. It should be a pretty competitive game."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“My favorite varsity game to play in so far was against Rantoul my freshman year. We played at Memorial Stadium and had to come back after halftime in order to secure the win. I didn’t play much that game, but the energy and atmosphere was definitely unmatched."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“High school football means a lot to our community, and I understood that pretty early in my high school career. It’s evident in the different donations and support that we receive from people that just want to see our program succeed. We’re very grateful for our fan base."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"Before a game I make sure that I pray and visualize different game-like scenarios in my head. After that I listen to some music in my headphones and pray again with the team before we head out of the locker room. We also recently made it a tradition to huddle around a corn husk as a team right before kickoff. It’s something that I randomly started in practice, and we’ve all just been doing it ever since."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“In the past, we would usually go to Steak n’ Shake as a team, but now we usually head over to Bobo’s Barbecue or Buffalo Wild Wings. It just depends on whether we play on a Saturday afternoon or a Friday night."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“My favorite part about our football complex is just the fact that we’re basically in the middle of nowhere. The majority of people driving around that area are there because they’re coming to see us play. You get a sense of pride knowing that this is your own little area and your house."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“I’m very honored to be able to represent my high school’s football program. Being a high school football player can be difficult, but is also very rewarding. The vigorous training that is required in order to play football can translate to real life when facing any difficult situation, and I love being able to use it."
Cam Smoot, Salt Fork
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means so much knowing that I will get a normal season for my senior year. After not knowing what was going to happen all of last year and having to wait around all fall and winter, it means a lot that I get a full season."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“As a team, we want to come in to every practice and get better. We want to set the bar higher day by day. As of right now, I’d say a big goal of ours is playing a playoff game on our home field in Week 10.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“I feel like we are a pretty balanced team. There is always room to get better at all aspects of the game, and we are going to continue to do that throughout the season."
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“There isn’t a specific game in the regular-season I’m looking forward to. I’m happy I get to participate in all nine games. I want to take each game week by week and focus on the task at hand. When you start looking ahead to different weeks it becomes a distraction."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Week one of last season. We played Hoopeston. Even though it was on a shortened schedule, I got my first varsity start and played meaningful minutes all game. The atmosphere was so different on a Friday night, and it was a great experience. We won the game as well."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“High school football means a lot to the community. I’ve known this since I was a kid. My parents would take me to the home games, and there would always be so many people there watching. There wasn’t a particular moment, but being at all the games throughout my childhood helped me understand."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"The team gets there about two hours before kickoff. We immediately start to get our minds right, listen to music and do whatever we need to do. We stretch and get loose as a team. We go out on the field and divide up based on positions. As time gets closer to kickoff we’ll run through some plays, head back down to the locker room one last time, and once we get on the field we’re ready."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“There really isn’t a place we all go after a game. A few of us might go to a restaurant, but that’s about it."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“I just enjoy being out there with my teammates and coaches."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means a lot to me representing my team. I’ve always enjoyed watching the game of football but never played until high school. Since my freshman year I knew I wanted to be a part of the program, and wanted to help make it better every year."
Braeden Nichols, Sullivan/Okaw Valley
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means a lot that I’m able to play a full schedule. Especially since it’s my senior year, it feels a lot better than the late start and short season of last season. Everyone wants a normal season after the shortened one last season."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“The goal always is to win, and this year I feel like we should. A lot has changed since last season, and we are feeling better and playing better. After all the close games last season we are motivated for this one to win.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season?
“The offensive and defense lines have the most experience coming back. We will be strong up front for our offense, and we will make the plays needed to hold the other team on defense. It all starts with the line, and that’s where our experience is."
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“Shelbyville on Oct. 8 or Meridian on Sept. 24. Those two games last season were disappointing, leading going into halftime in both and ending up losing. This year, we are looking to finish off those types of games — especially against those two."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Shelbyville last season. The whole game was feeling amazing. Everyone on the field was ready and energized."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“On Friday nights not only one school community comes together but two — two town who out of football are rivals but come together as one on Friday nights."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"To come home from school for a bit and get a sandwich or a snack and lie down. After a bit I drive to Sullivan and get taped up and ready. I may walk out to the field and walk around it, too."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“A lot of times we talk in the locker room after the game or out in our cars. Talk about the game or maybe make plans for the next day. Or we may grab a bite to eat somewhere together, but that’s an on-the-fly decision."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“The weight room. It’s the place where anyone and everyone gets better. You can always do something in there. Or the practice field. There’s nothing better than being next to all your friends on the practice field, getting ready to play the game that week."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It means everything. I put on a jersey to represent two schools. People hear about you in both schools. It means a lot to have a community behind your back — two schools cheering for you to win."
Greg Reese, Tri-County
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means the world to me. I’m really excited that we get a chance to play all the games. I think the guys will be more excited to play this year since we have something to look forward to when we succeed."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
“We’re hoping to do better than last year — only going 1-4 — and make a playoff push like we did in the 2019 season.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season?
“I feel like we’re most solid in the run game because that’s what we’ve always done, and we’re bringing back most of our line and running backs."
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I’m really looking forward to the Argenta-Oreana game on Sept. 24, because the last two games we’ve played against them we lost by a few points late in the game."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“My favorite game was our homecoming upset win against Cumberland in 2019. It was the hardest and toughest game I’ve ever had to play, and it felt so good to come out victorious."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“Football means a lot, especially in the COVID era. Hopefully fans will come back out and get back into their social lives. We’ve always been a football community, and it broke a lot of hearts whenever there was a capacity limit and not everyone was able to attend the games."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"I usually listen to a playlist that I’ve put together to get my mind right and get together with my team and talk about what we need to do to win this game. Then we all huddle up, say a quick prayer and run onto the field."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“We don’t really have a set place we hang out. We usually go out to eat after a home game, or after an away game we find someone’s house to go to and chill out."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“My favorite part about the team’s complex is I know they have my back. No matter what happens out there on the field, they’re my brothers and I can trust with any task that needs to be done."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It’s really important to me because as a little kid I looked up to the high school football players and dreamed about one day being out there on the field under the Friday night lights. Knowing that the little kids now look up to the team like it’s a huge honor to represent that."
Haven Hatfield, Tuscola
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“It means so much to me that we can finally look forward to a postseason after missing out on so much from last year. We were playing our best football at the end of last spring, and just after Week 6 it just ended. Having the playoffs is going to bring lots of excitement back to high school football in Illinois, and especially for Tuscola this season."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
"The set goal for the 2021-22 Tuscola Warriors this season is to get that Central Illinois Conference title. The CIC is a very competitive league, and it would be great to bring home a championship.”
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“The area of the game I feel like the Warriors are strongest at leading into the season is our defensive mindset and physicality. This team has a lot of tough-nosed kids who want to get after it on the defensive side of the ball, and that’s going to help us win ball games this fall. We have all worked especially hard over the summer, in the weight room and training. We have some areas of the game we can improve on, but that will definitely come with time this season. We don’t have a lot of returning varsity experience this year and we have some crucial positions to replace, such as a great running back. We have lost some key pieces from last year, but the best thing about Tuscola is that we expect ourselves to keep building each season. There are some of my teammates who will be stepping up into these valuable roles and are going to shock some people this fall."
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“A regular-season game I look forward to playing is the Arcola game Week 1. Tuscola versus Arcola has been a long rivalry in the state of Illinois, and the crowd is always ready to watch a great football game. Both teams have a great tradition of success, and that’s a game that people need to come out to and experience for themselves."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Over the past three years, my favorite varsity football game I've participated in was my sophomore year when we took on the Flora Wolves in the first round of the playoffs. I remember being super nervous because it was my first playoff game as a starter. But then when the ball was kicked off and I ran onto the field and took the first snap, and the game felt natural. We ended up winning the game, and I was proud of our team and also the way I performed."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“When I was in fifth grade I moved to Tuscola and I became friends with many of my classmates very quickly, though sports, and one of the first experiences that I made with them was going to the Tuscola High School football games. I could tell that the people of Tuscola took the game of football very seriously and it was a proud tradition of the town. My eighth-grade year I watched the 2017 state championship-qualifying team participate in the game at Northern Illinois and realized that basically the whole town of Tuscola was there filling up the stands, because it meant something to them. It’s important to see your small town do great things, and we really looked up to those guys playing that season."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"A pregame tradition we do is listen to “That Was A Crazy Game Of Poker” by O.A.R. We also listen to “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor. It starts to hit you that there’s less than 20 minutes until you get under those lights with your best buddies and battle for them and have the time of your lives playing the game you love."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“The hot spot to hang out and get food after a game is usually Buffalo Wild Wings. After a big win, it’s always nice. Sometimes some friends and I hang out at my house and celebrate and talk about all of our best plays from the night."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“My favorite part of our complex is most definitely the Tuscola water tower that sits next to our practice field. People know when they get to Tuscola because of our big water tower that has the Tuscola logo on it."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“To wear the word “Warriors” across the front of my jersey, it’s a true honor. Countless hours of hard work have been put into the program from not just the players, but the coaches, the parents and everyone who supports the Tuscola football program. It’s important to our town because of the tradition it’s become in our city. People here understand the hard work you put in and the values you gain out of playing for Tuscola football. It’s not just about the game — it’s about dedication, teamwork, tradition and accountability. You not only come out a better football player, but also as a better individual in life because of playing football here in Tuscola."
Chance Ingleman, Unity
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“I think it means everything. It really puts the importance of postseason and having something to play for into perspective, as well as having the opportunity to continue a great tradition."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
"The goal is obviously a very deep playoff run. As for the team, I think we have a lot of great players and guys who have all bought into our team and its traditions."
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“Our defense is definitely our strongest suit going in to the season, as we expected. I really don’t believe we have a weak spot. We just lost a lot of seniors. We’re just working on recalibrating and getting back into the groove."
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I’m really excited to play Monticello, Week 9. I think they have a really good team, and getting to play them right before playoffs will be a huge game. It’s going to be a barnburner game and a good one, for sure."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“My favorite game was Mahomet last year in the spring. The game was a very good game between us two teams. The crowd was lively, and it was awesome to play an old Unity rival."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“When I first realized how much football meant to our community, I was 4 or 5 on the fence with my dad, watching my godbrother play. It was just a realization of how a whole community can come together on Friday nights and all cheer for us. From that moment, I knew there wasn’t anything in the world like it. The emotions, the feeling anxious, the excitement — it’s an indescribable feeling. I learned how much pride our towns have about our school and football team."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"Depending on a home or away game, I usually go grab lunch with the boys or we will eat as a team. I will try and just enjoy the day and get my mind ready to play and compete. As a team, we always walk the field pregame and bump music stuff like that. My big thing personally is when I put my eye black on, when I do that something mentally clicks and my brain and I know it’s go time."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“As of recently the hot spot has been Buffalo Wild Wings in Savoy. As for me, though, I’m not really into going out after games. I’m usually very worn out and ready to chill out. You will definitely find me hanging out with my girlfriend after games."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“The turf, for sure. There is just something about having the opportunity to have our home field be turf and not having to worry about field conditions or anything that comes with that. It is just such an amazing thing that I can’t thank our administration and boosters enough for."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“It is important to me for a number of reasons. Football is way more than just a sport about any scheme or strategy. It’s a game that teaches you about life. It means everything to me that I can represent my school and my program that has given so much. It is a great privilege and honor to represent my team and my community."
Ryder Matteson, Urbana
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“At the very least, playing a whole season means everything to me. I am incredibly excited to get the opportunity to play and compete this season. Since we couldn't play last year, Urbana will be more competitive than we have been in years."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
"The 2021 state championship is our goal. We as a team are competitive enough to do so, and we all believe it is an achievable goal. Every single day Coach (Edmund) Jones gives us the confidence to think we will win it. Even if we don't achieve this goal, we know that we'll have been one of the state's strongest and most competitive teams."
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“The team is strong, confident, and supportive of each other. We also work well together. Although currently there are many new players and coaches in past seasons, and the team has struggled with discipline and coachability. However, the new coaches have emphasized discipline and have worked well with new and seasoned players thus far to improve these struggles."
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“I and everyone else on the team look forward to the first game of the season against Centennial. It's a big rivalry, and many Champaign-Urbana athletes, students and fans enjoy watching us play. We, as a team, are looking to bring the Wright Street Trophy back to Urbana. We also believe it will be much fun and showcase our improvement as a team."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“I have loved playing in every game I've been in and try not to take any for granted, but playing against Centennial my sophomore year was incredible. I think it's one of my favorites because the team played well in that game. We all knew that we wanted to beat Centennial, and we went out that night and did just that. We took the Wright Street Trophy home, and that was an incredible experience."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“High school football means a lot to athletes, students and fans alike in Urbana. There is much energy at the field when Friday night rolls around, and the atmosphere is excellent. When I played my first varsity game, I knew we took football seriously."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"Before games, the team likes to get hyped up in the locker room, whether listening to music or simply gathering ourselves in our heads to focus before the game. Once we come out of the locker room, we tear through the Tigers banner and get on the sideline for the National Anthem."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“As a group, we like to cool down and chill in the locker room after a game. We are all pretty tired after a game, so taking an ice bath or icing ourselves is excellent. But, of course, we all also talk about the game — good plays, bad ones and even funny ones. That is how it has been ever since I have started playing football my freshman year."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“The field. Every time I see the center logo, I get excited about our next game. Every time I touch the turf in my cleats, I get pumped to play. Whenever we practice, and I take time to admire it, it takes me back to past games and practices. I wouldn't want to play anywhere else."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“Being able to represent our program is a dream come true. In being a football player, I have always wanted to succeed and get better as an athlete. Being one of the faces of our program shows how far I've come as not only a player, but a person, too. I would've never thought about the opportunity to be in this position when I first came into high school. Being involved with this program has helped me grow more than I could have ever imagined, and I can't wait to see where it takes me next."
Liam Barr, Villa Grove
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“I’m really excited we get to play a full nine games this season and participate in the postseason. The shorter season last year left us all feeling like we had so much more to accomplish as a team. I think we would have had a great postseason last year if we’d have been able to play, and I know if we work hard we can make it there this year."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
"Our goal is to win. Period. To do that, we have to work together to be the best we can be. We have a great group of upperclassmen and a strong future with the freshmen and sophomores coming up. We expect to improve at each practice and win a lot of games this season."
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season, and what area of the game do you feel your team needs the most improvement in?
“Our running game is very strong starting the season because we have several great upperclassmen in the backfield. A couple of our key defenders graduated last year, so we will have to build in that area as a team. Our defense is tough, and we are working to improve every day."
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“The homecoming game on Sept. 24 against Cumberland is the game I’m most excited for. We won against them in the final seconds of the game during my sophomore year, helping us to advance to the postseason. However, last year we just didn’t click as a team during that game. I’m looking forward to beating them at home."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“Last year’s home game versus Sangamon Valley. I threw four touchdown passes, and the team came together really well that night. It was my first real varsity start at home as quarterback and helped build my confidence for the rest of the season."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“In Villa Grove, Friday night football is huge. Living in a rural community, football really brings everyone together. When I’m around town, people stop and ask me how the team is doing and tell me how much they’re looking forward to this season. Their support means a lot to me and the whole team."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"Our team is led onto the field by the Villa Grove fire truck, with its horn blaring and lights flashing. We gather in the end zone in an inflated blue and gold football helmet to pump us up for the game. We run out through the blue smoke led by the American flag and Blue Devil flags and hear the cheers from the fans. It’s a really special moment."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“Most of the local restaurants are closed by the time the game is over and we get out of the locker room. We usually just go to a friend’s house after the game. It’s nice to unwind and chill together."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“The Russ Ghere Field scoreboard is meaningful to me because Coach Ghere was very close to our family. He was a legend at Villa Grove and coached my great-uncles in the 1960s. Just being able to run on the field, knowing that connection, is special to me."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“I love playing football and am honored to represent my team and school on the field. The time commitment can be tough, but any difficulties are just background noise to all the fun and excitement the game brings. In the end, I just love to compete and be with my friends on the field."
Chasine Walwer, Watseka
What does it mean to you that you're able to participate in at least nine games once again after what happened last school year, and that you have a postseason to play for this fall?
“Being able to fulfill my senior year is important to me because I missed so many opportunities as a junior due to COVID last year. Having playoffs at the end of the season is beyond rewarding and gives us an opportunity to face schools with different levels of talent."
Is there a set goal the team is hoping to achieve?
"Mainly just to play smart and come together as a team to be able to have a great season. I think wins are always a huge reflection of being on point with each other as a team. No man for himself."
What area of the game do you feel your team is strongest at leading into the season?
“Most definitely defense. We are very physical team. I would say that will be our strong side this year. Power!"
What's a regular-season game you're especially looking forward to playing in this season?
“The homecoming game on Sept. 17 versus Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac. We will have a few games under our belt and will be steady as a team. The homecoming game always packs the stands. It’s nice to be supported by the community, and the homecoming game is a huge reflection of that."
What's been your favorite varsity game to play in during your high school career?
“My first varsity game sophomore year. I was a new student of WCHS and came from an 8-man league, so everything about that game was memorable — from being on the field to playing with 11. Now that was the football I was searching for."
What does high school football mean to your community?
“It means a lot because the people in the stands at a high school football game are moms and dads, brothers, sisters, grandparents, your neighbors down the road, business owners, fellow students, past players and longtime residents of the community. If you attend a WCHS Friday game, you can see the positive impact it has and that we all can come together."
What's your pregame routine or ritual, if you have one?
"An encouraging talk from our coach to get us in the correct head space, then we like to jam. I along with a few other players like to jump around. We get a little crazy to get our hearts pumping."
Where's the hot spot for you and your teammates to hang out after a game?
“Our weight room. It’s just our element. It’s a no-judgment zone. We all feel great together in the weight room."
What's your favorite part of your football team's setup?
“I love our practice field. The beginning of the season we share the space with the Mighty Mights youth league. It reminds me where it all started for me. I love it."
What does it mean to represent your high school football program?
“I am honored. I always wanted to be a Watseka Warrior, so being given the opportunity to represent WCHS my senior year means the world to me. It has taught me the importance of determination, perseverance, camaraderie, how to overcome adversity and sacrifice, which all are great lessons I will take with me after high school. All are strong suits that can not be taught or tested with pen or paper. I’ll never forget high school football and this experience."