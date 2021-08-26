What does it mean to hopefully have
a normal season?
“It means a lot that I’m able to play a full schedule. Especially since it’s my senior year, it feels a lot better than the late start and short season of last season. Everyone wants a normal season after the shortened one last season.”
Is there a set goal Sullivan/Okaw Valley is hoping to achieve?
“The goal always is to win, and this year I feel like we should. A lot has changed since last season, and we are feeling better and playing better. After all the close games last season, we are motivated for this one to win.”
What are your team’s strengths?
“The offensive and defense lines have the most experience coming back. We will be strong up front for our offense, and we will make the plays needed to hold the other team on defense. It all starts with the line, and that’s where our experience is.”
The one regular season game you circled on the calendar is ...
“Shelbyville on Oct. 8 or Meridian on Sept. 24. We led those two games last season going into halftime and ending up losing both. This year, we are looking to finish off those types of games — especially against those two.”
What does high school football mean to
Sullivan and Bethany?
“On Friday nights not only one school community comes together but two — two towns who, outside of football, are rivals but come together as one on Friday nights.”
What’s the one
go-to spot for you
after a game?
“A lot of times we talk in the locker room after the game or out in our cars. We may grab a bite to eat together, but that’s an on-the-fly decision.”
What does it mean to represent Sullivan/Okaw Valley
on Friday night?
“I put on a jersey to represent two schools. It means a lot to have a community behind your back — two schools cheering for you to win.”