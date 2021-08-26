What does it mean to hopefully have
a normal season?
“Being able to fulfill my senior year is important to me because I missed so many opportunities as a junior due to COVID last year. Having playoffs at the end of the season is beyond rewarding and gives us an opportunity to face schools with different levels of talent.”
Is there a set goal the Warriors are hoping
to achieve?
“Mainly just to play smart and come together as a team to be able to have a great season. I think wins are always a huge reflection of being on point with each other as a team. No man for himself.”
What are Wateska’s strengths?
“Most definitely defense. We are very physical team. I would say that will be our strong side this year.”
The one regular season game you circled on the calendar is ...
“The homecoming game on Sept. 17 versus Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac. We will have a few games under our belt and will be steady as a team. The homecoming game always packs the stands. It’s nice to be supported by the community, and the homecoming game is a huge reflection of that.”
What does high school football mean
to Watseka?
“It means a lot because the people in the stands at a high school football game are moms and dads, brothers, sisters, grandparents, your neighbors down the road, business owners, fellow students, past players and longtime residents of the community. If you attend a Watseka game on Friday night, you can see the positive impact it has and that we all can come together.”
Any pregame routines?
“An encouraging talk from our coach to get us in the correct head space, then we like to jam. I, along with a few other players, like to jump around. We get a little crazy to get our hearts pumping.”
What does it mean to represent the Warriors on Friday night?
“I am honored. I always wanted to be a Watseka Warrior, so being given the opportunity to represent WCHS my senior year means the world to me. It has taught me the importance of determination, perseverance, camaraderie, how to overcome adversity and sacrifice, which all are great lessons I will take with me after high school. All are strong suits that can not be taught or tested with pen or paper.
“I’ll never forget high school football and this experience.”