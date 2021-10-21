St. Thomas More junior Maddy Swisher won the Class 1A Danville Sectional singles championship last Saturday, her second consecutive sectional singles title. Now, she’s the No. 11 seed in the 1A state singles draw, which begins Thursday in the Chicago suburbs. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS caught up with the two-time former All-Area Player of the Year to discuss her state prospects:
You played in the 2019 Class 1A state doubles tournament along with Noelle Schacht. Considering there was no state tournament last year, what does it mean to get this state singles opportunity now?“It’s super exciting getting to compete at state for the first time by myself. Having been freshman year gave me an idea of what the tournament was like, but I’m excited to compete in it by myself. What I learned from freshman year is that a match isn’t over until the last point and that anyone can beat anyone. We had a match that went into a third set and we ended up having to finish it the next day, but we fought until the last point and ended up winning.”
How are you feeling about your play heading into Thursday?
“I’m feeling pretty confident, but being undefeated (18-0 in singles play) definitely adds a lot of pressure. Being as successful as I was in the regular season and sectionals adds pressure, because I know I can succeed, so I expect myself to go pretty far. I think the pressure helps drive me during my matches, though, so it’s almost a good thing.”
What’s the most important thing you’ll need to remind yourself of during the tournament?
“My biggest thing that I have to remember is that I can’t do anything about past points and I can only control what will happen in the next point. In past years, I would think about mistakes I made in past points, and it would cause me to make more mistakes. This is something I focused on a lot this year, and it definitely helped.”
Do you find it helpful that STM seniors Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley also will be competing at state, in the Class 1A doubles field?“I do find it beneficial that they are also there. Even though we won’t be at the same location, we are all pushing each other to succeed.”
What’s your top goal for this state tournament?
“To play the best tennis that I can play and to be as successful as I can be. I think I can place pretty high as long as I focus and only think about the point that I’m playing. It would mean a lot to me to earn a medal, for both me and St. Thomas More. It would be a great representation of how my hard work has paid off this season and how everyone’s support, along with my team’s support, has pushed me to be the best that I can be.”