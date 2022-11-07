Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at the Illinois roster ahead of the 2022-23 season, which kicks off Monday against Eastern Illinois at State Farm Center:
No. 0 Terrence Shannon Jr.
6-6, 215, Sr., Guard
➜ Where he came from: The Chicago native spent the last three seasons at Texas Tech where he started 54 of 83 games, averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists. He helped the Red Raiders go 59-32 and make the Sweet 16 last season.
➜ Where he is now: Transferring “home” puts Shannon in a position he was never really asked to fill in Lubbock, Texas, as Illinois’ top offensive option. The Illini are also asking Shannon to do more with the ball in his hands.
➜ Where he can go: Early 2023 NBA draft projections have Shannon as a potential second-round pick. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, but a breakout performance for Illinois in the 2022-23 season could send his stock soaring and jumpstart his pro career.
No. 1 Sencire Harris
6-4, 160, Fr., Guard
➜ Where he came from: Harris finished his high school career at St. Vincent-St. Mary — also known as LeBron James’ alma mater. It was a successful run, too, with Harris helping the Irish win back-to-back Ohio state titles as he wound up a consensus four-star recruit.
➜ Where he is now: A guard-heavy 2022 recruiting class is a foundational piece for Illinois’ future. Harris will have to compete with some of his classmates for playing time, but his size and length give him his own unique advantage.
➜ Where he can go: Illinois had a defensive stopper in its backcourt the last several seasons in Trent Frazier. Even though he’s now plying his trade in Serbia, another long, aggressive guard wearing the No. 1 jersey will still be on the court. Defense will get Harris playing time early in his college career, and then he can show off his elite athleticism on the offensive end.
No. 2 Connor Serven
6-9, 235, Jr., Forward
➜ Where he came from: Depending on how future recruiting works out, Serven might want to claim credit for starting the St. Rita-to-Illinois pipeline. The Prairie City native spent his last two years of high school in the Catholic League before walking on at Illinois.
➜ Where he is now: Serven enters his third season with the Illini in the same place as his first two. The walk-on forward has his role in practice to help his teammates get better with the chance for occasional minutes during the season.
➜ Where he can go: Serven has appeared in 13 games in his Illinois career. What eluded him last year was some production. Making sure his minutes aren’t empty should be the goal.
No. 3 Jayden Epps
6-2, 190, Fr., Guard
➜ Where he came from: Epps won a state championship at King’s Fork (Va.) as a sophomore, didn’t play as a junior because the season was canceled by COVID-19 and then finished his prep career at Combine Academy (N.C.) playing a national schedule and emerging as a consensus four-star recruit.
➜ Where he is now: The dynamics of the Illinois roster mean Epps is nominally the team’s backup point guard. The Norfolk, Va., native might not be a traditional point guard, but his ability to create for himself and others with the ball in his hands is something Illinois can exploit.
➜ Where he can go: You’d be hard pressed to find another scorer like Epps, and he can do it in multiple ways. Part slasher. Part shooter. All buckets. Replicating that in game action at the Division I level, however, will be his initial challenge.
No. 10 Luke Goode
6-7, 210, So., Guard
➜ Where he came from: Indiana hasn’t been a very fertile recruiting ground for the Illini, but they did land Goode out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead in the Class of 2021. The former two-sport star — he was a standout quarterback — played a minor role as a freshman last season with potential for more.
➜ Where he is now: The more will have to wait. Goode fractured a bone in his left foot during Illinois’ “secret” scrimmage with Kansas, had successful surgery last week and is now in rehab-and-recover mode. It’s a tough break, literally, for Goode and the Illini.
➜ Where he can go: Illinois was counting on Goode to be a leader for this year’s team. While he can still do some of that from the sideline, his on-court presence will be missed from that aspect and the fact he’s the best shooter on the team. Healthy, he can still be those things. It’s just a matter of when.
No. 12 Brandon Lieb
7-0, 220, Jr., Center
➜ Where he came from: Lieb benefited from the recruiting chaos in the summer of COVID in 2020 to land multiple high-major offers and rethink his initial plans to play a year at a prep school and push back a potential college basketball career. Used sparingly in 2020-21, the 7-footer did double his opportunity as a sophomore.
➜ Where he is now: Playing behind Kofi Cockburn didn’t create many opportunities for Lieb the last two seasons. He did get to hone his craft practicing against the two-time All-American every day in practice, though, which provided a master’s level course in low-post play.
➜ Where he can go: Cockburn’s departure for a professional career doesn’t really change Lieb’s path. Illinois is shifting its offense to more of a five-out look and its defense to a switch-everything approach. The likelihood for Lieb in year three is more backup big minutes when available.
No. 15 RJ Melendez
6-7, 205, So., Guard
➜ Where he came from: Melendez checked a lot of boxes before he arrived in Champaign ahead of the 2021-22 season to play a reserve role. Crucial boxes that played a part in Illinois pursuing the Puerto Rican guard in the first place. He had international experience with Puerto Rico’s U17 team, and was a 2,000-point scorer and state champion at Central Pointe Christian (Fla.).
➜ Where he is now: This year’s Illinois roster might be full of newcomers, but the early going has shown the returning players will be as integral to the team’s success. Melendez played well in both the “secret” scrimmage and the exhibition game against Quincy, and he’s even more vital on the wing now that Goode is out indefinitely.
➜ Where he can go: Melendez showed flashes of his potential during his freshman season, and was trending toward a bigger role late in the year before a bout of appendicitis threw up a rather significant roadblock. His ability to score at all three levels could turn him into a breakout candidate in the Big Ten.
No. 20 Ty Rodgers
6-6, 200, Fr., Guard/Forward
➜ Where he came from: Rodgers is proud of his Saginaw, Mich., roots — it’s where he says his toughness on the court comes from — but he did finish his high school career as a News-Gazette All-State First-Team selection playing at Thornton for Tai Streets. He also added a gold medal from the FIBA Americas U18 Championship to his basketball résumé before arriving at Illinois.
➜ Where he is now: Rodgers’ versatility puts him in a unique position entering the 2022-23 season. The Illini’s desire to go position-less fits well for a player that can’t really be pigeonholed into a single spot. Regularly being the team’s top rebounder in practice and a willingness to make hustle plays will also get him on the court.
➜ Where he can go: It could be an interesting race for Big Ten Freshman of the Year this season. Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino is the leading candidate, but Rogers was one of five others to get votes in the preseason media poll. His ability to affect multiple areas of the game might only boost his chances.
No. 22 Paxton Warden
6-4, 180, Fr., Guard
➜ Where he came from: Warden arrived at Illinois fresh off starting for one of the more dominant teams in IHSA history. Glenbard West went 37-1 — only losing to California powerhouse Sierra Canyon — and won the Class 4A state championship in Champaign. A title game that saw Warden lead all scorers with 21 points.
➜ Where he is now: Four scholarship guards in the Class of 2022 doesn’t exactly create a pathway to playing time for Warden. But the bouncy 6-4 guard with a solid three-point stroke could wind up creating havoc playing on the scout team in practice. That’s a good thing.
➜ Where he can go: There’s a world where Warden gets on the court late in Illinois blowouts, splashes the occasional three-pointer and becomes an Orange Krush favorite. Or maybe throws down a dunk. Glenbard West teammate Braden Huff (now at Gonzaga) raved about Warden’s hops.
No. 24 Matthew Mayer
6-9, 225, Gr., Guard/Forward
➜ Where he came from: Mayer has what everyone at Illinois — players and coaches — is pursuing after helping Baylor win a national championship in 2021. Last season was Mayer’s first as a starter with the Bears, but he flashed ability as a good shooter, rebounder and defender at some juncture in four years in Waco, Texas.
➜ Where he is now: Mayer enters the 2022-23 season not quite at full speed. He was a late arrival in Champaign this summer after finishing some academic requirements at Baylor and was sidelined by a back injury when he did arrive. Mayer’s still looking to hit his peak form, but he could be a pivotal piece for this season’s new-look Illini.
➜ Where he can go: The NBA is the goal, and Mayer’s blend of size and ability would seem to fit what the league is looking for in its current iteration. Getting there isn’t easy, though, and Mayer will have to find a way to match the efficiency in which he played as a role player at Baylor with the higher-usage role he’ll have with the Illini.
No. 33 Coleman Hawkins
6-10, 225, Jr., Forward
➜ Where he came from: Hawkins was part of a “Big 3” at Prolific Prep (Calif.) with Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett on a team that won a Grind Session championship in the 2019-20 season before COVID-19 wiped out their shot at a GEICO Nationals title. His role at Illinois grew steadily in his first two seasons, as he turned from a full-on reserve as a freshman into a part-time starter as a sophomore.
➜ Where he is now: There’s a chance — even with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer — that Hawkins becomes Illinois’ best player this season. The potential is there based simply on the wide-ranging skill set he possesses for his size. Fully tapping into that skill set on a consistent basis is the challenge.
➜ Where he can go: Shannon isn’t the only Illini to get a second-round projection for the 2023 NBA draft this summer. Hawkins can be that guy given he’s shown a comfort level playing and defending all five positions. Seriously. Don’t be surprised to see him guard centers at one end and run the point at the other.
No. 42 Dain Dainja
6-9, 270, R-So., Forward
➜ Where he came from: Dainja spent Baylor’s 2020-21 NCAA championship season on the bench, sidelined with a foot injury that necessitated surgery and a lengthy rehab process. Three games into the 2021-22 season, the Brooklyn Park, Minn., native decided to transfer and wound up at Illinois in January thanks to his familiarity with Illini coaches Brad Underwood and Tim Anderson.
➜ Where he is now: Dainja’s presence means Illinois doesn’t have to fully pivot from all of its scheme that relies on a more traditional big man. But Dainja also is a strong enough passer and versatile enough offensively that he can still fit into Underwood’s new system. Not totally position-less, but fluid enough in skill to keep up.
➜ Where he can go: Underwood seems set on a mostly five-out approach with Coleman Hawkins as the nominal center. The Big Ten has enough true bigs, though, that Dainja will almost be a necessity to contend with the likes of Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Purdue’s Zach Edey.
No. 55 Skyy Clark
6-3, 200, Fr., Guard
➜ Where he came from: Clark was a five-star recruit and top-10 prospect in the Class of 2022 before he tore his ACL in the summer of 2021. He was also bound for Kentucky. Both changed in the ensuing year. Clark fell in the rankings because he barely played, and he flipped from Kentucky to Illinois thanks to the connection he had with assistant coach Tim Anderson.
➜ Where he is now: Healthy. Clark was fully cleared at the end of summer workouts, and that’s a rather crucial designation given the fact he will be Illinois’ starting point guard. It’s a heavy burden of responsibility for a freshman guard, but he’s earned the trust from the Illini coaching staff. Otherwise, open scholarships available, they would have pursued a veteran transfer much harder.
➜ Where he can go: Which Clark is Illinois getting? The one-time five-star prospect who could have fallen into one-and-done territory or the point guard that’s battled multiple injuries in the last calendar year? The former could push the Illini over the top in pursuit of another Big Ten title. The latter could lead to some uncertainty given the nature of the roster (i.e. a little short on traditional playmakers).