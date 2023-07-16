We caught up with Ella Boyer late in her senior year at Tuscola High School — which included a News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year accolade in girls’ basketball, plus an All-Area first-team plaudit in softball — to recognize her as our 2022-23 Female Athlete of the Year. She, her father Dale, her mother Amy and her younger sister Ava chatted with our Colin Likas and Joey Wright to discuss Ella’s honor and road to this moment:
What does it mean to be named 2022-23 Female Athlete of the Year?
➜ Ella: “It was really a surprise. My family kept it a secret from me. I really didn’t know going into it. It’s something I feel like I’ve worked really hard for in both sports I’ve participated in this year, so getting something like this is kind of cool.”
➜ Dale: “As a parent, it’s something that’s just an unbelievable feeling. Something you never expect or anticipate. It’s just an unbelievable recognition for one of your kids to achieve. To be able to share that with coaches and teammates at the high school level, I know Ella will be the first to tell you she doesn’t get this recognition without the others on the basketball team or the softball team, or the instruction she’s gotten from her coaches and the support from the administration and sports staff here. We’re very blessed at Tuscola High School with some great leaders throughout the building.”
What is the sister dynamic like on the basketball court and softball diamond?
➜ Ava: “She really lifts me up in the toughest situations. If I mess up, she’ll let me know what I did wrong and I’ll fix it. I really love playing alongside of her. It just brings out the best in me. ... I specifically remember this one time my mom took us to (a basketball court), and we were 1-v-1’ing and getting really mad at each other. We beat up on each other a lot that night. I probably started crying, got a little mad, face got really red. That’s just one of the moments I’ll always remember.”
➜ Dale: “The younger Boyer got off to a pretty good start in softball (this year) and took the lead in the home run race, and then the older one let her know a little bit about it and back and forth. ... We’ve been blessed as parents to have kids that are successful on the court and diamond, and in the classroom and other areas, too. Just to be able to sit back as parents and watch the two of them play together is something that’s been hard to put into words. It’s a dream come true when you see your kids play any sport, but to be able to play together and have success together is absolutely mind-blowing.
“I think they bring out the best in each other. I know Ava would be the first to say she looks up to her older sister quite a bit. I think Ella has set the bar high for her. But I think that helps drive and motivate not only Ava, but we also have a little guy ... he’s in third grade right now. It’s just a great role model inside the house to try and strive for success like Ella’s been able to experience these last few years.”
What are some of your favorite memories from your time at Tuscola?
➜ Ella: “Especially with the beginning part of our (basketball) season, we always play a tough pre-conference schedule. So even going 3-0, because the year before we started off 0-3, against some of the top teams in Central Illinois was a really good feeling. Knowing we lost against them last year, but with all the hard work throughout the summer and throughout the offseason, we knew we could accomplish anything we put our minds to. So when we ended up getting to 25-0, it was a good feeling. It was a setback losing our first game, but getting that one back in the sectional’s first game (against Effingham St. Anthony was nice).
“Basketball was something I took serious, but it was just a sport I played for fun — more stress-free than softball, since that’s what I’m going to be doing for the next four years. Just really sitting back and enjoying playing with all my teammates, younger and my age, just doing something fun with them was a fun experience.
“Going out on the court or on the field, playing with all my teammates who you play a lot of sports together (with) for a small town, you really make a nice bond with all of your teammates. And obviously making the connection with people around town, Tuscola’s a big sports town. ... It’s really fun to be a part of as well.”
What’s your biggest piece of advice to other Tuscola athletes trying to follow in your footsteps?
➜ Ella: “Sometimes sports, they can really get into your mind. Sometimes, you’ve got to look back at everything you’ve accomplished and everything you’ve done and just know that sports is a game. It’s something you do for fun. It’s not life or death. If you go 0 for 3 batting or you go 0 for 3 in free throws, don’t hang your head too much. Fortunately for me, I always know that even after high school I’ll have a next game. But really cherish all the memories you have, all the games you have with all your friends. I know I’ll cherish all the memories I have with my sister, playing on the court and playing on the field with her. It’s just a game. It’s supposed to be fun. Try not to read too much into it.”
The Ella Boyer profile
➜ Basketball: All-Area Player of the Year and first-team selection as a senior; All-Area special-mention selection as a junior; All-Area honorable-mention selection as a sophomore, all as a guard; averaged 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals in her senior season, also setting a single-season three-pointers record with 78 made.
➜ Softball: All-Area first-team selection as a junior and senior; All-Area second-team selection as a sophomore; hit .516 with 11 home runs, 48 RBI and 50 runs scored in her senior season, also adding 12 doubles, 20 walks and 27 stolen bases.
➜ Coming up: Boyer is signed with the Illinois State softball program.