We caught up with Garrett Taylor late in his senior school year at Salt Fork High School — which included News-Gazette All-Area first-team nods in football, boys’ basketball and boys’ track and field — to recognize him as our 2022-23 Male Athlete of the Year. He, his father Ryan and his mother Tonya chatted with our Colin Likas and Joey Wright to discuss Garrett’s honor and road to this moment:
What does it mean to be named 2022-23 Male Athlete of the Year?
➜ Garrett: “It feels really good. I’ve put in a lot of hard work, and everybody else, the coaches have really pushed me. It just feels so great to see it all come together and work out how it has. It feels so good.”
➜ Ryan: “We’ve always tried to stress team first, family first, and I’ve always thought that the family has always rallied around each other. The boys really pushed each other and help each other out, and I’m really proud of what this family has accomplished.”
What impact did family have on your path to becoming a star athlete at Salt Fork?
➜ Garrett: “My brothers, Payton and Bo, when we were little they didn’t care that I was younger than them. They still just went so hard on me all the time. It kind of worked out in the end. They were just always pushing me. And my cousins, they didn’t care how old I was. They would still go hard on me. They just always push me to be better, and I’m thankful for it — even though sometimes I’d be very upset as a little kid, losing all the time.”
➜ Tonya: “Not a lot of fighting, but a lot of competition in games. Everything was a competition. They made a game out of everything.”
➜ Ryan: “When COVID hit, Payton and him would go out onto a bin site where we tore out a bin, and they would throw shot and disc off the concrete bin pad. They would throw it into a little crick there. They would take a little red wagon, and they’d go and load up all the discs and walk back and do it again. And they’d do that for hours and hours and hours. They’re very competitive and they want to continue to compete. It gave Garrett some time to kind of get his feet underneath him. Once he started seeing the results of the weightlifting, it was like he was hooked. And Payton and him have been doing lifting programs together since freshman year. I think that’s really helped him out a ton.”
➜ Garrett: “Whenever COVID hit, that’s when I started to focus on weightlifting with my brother. He really got me into it. That’s when I started to go with that, and I put on a bunch of weight and so much muscle. ... Football, I definitely had to learn, my biggest thing was I never was quick. I always felt like I was on the slower end. Getting myself faster in football, it definitely helped me in all my other sports. And basketball, you’ve got to be able to guard, you’ve got to be able to shoot, you’ve got to be able to rebound. You’ve got to be able to do all of that. It kind of just transfers over, and weightlifting is the biggest part of it for me.”
What are some of your favorite memories from your time at Salt Fork?
➜ Garrett: “There’s a lot of memories. Oh, my goodness, I don’t know if I can pick one. I remember my freshman year, my brother (Payton) was a senior and at practice we were doing a scrimmage, and Coach (Andrew) Johnson was the referee. And Payton did a backcourt violation, and he’s like, ‘That’s not a backcourt violation,’ and they start going at it with each other. I remember that was just so funny to me. And another memory from my freshman year, I remember Payton was guarding me one time (in basketball), and I remember I scored on him and I was pretty happy about that because I didn’t do that a lot. I don’t know if it was a drill or something, but that was pretty fun, too.”
➜ Ryan: “There’s a lot of things that kind of come to mind as far as senior year. Winning the regional in basketball, that was very enjoyable. Winning a playoff game in football, also very enjoyable. We were on the road all the way to Red Hill, that was very enjoyable. To us, it’s always been there’s going to be moments where Garrett had bad games. It’s part of athletics. But one of the things me and Tonya have always tried to stress is it’s a lot easier for us to accept the bad game when we win as a team. So it was a lot easier for us to swallow that.
“That’s what I would take out of senior year was the big-game moments, and there’s more in there that you could probably sit down and think about. It’s one of those things that you don’t get to enjoy it much during because you’ve got to move on to the next game, the next game, the next game. When the season’s over, you kind of reflect back, and those are the things that make you smile. You’re at work, you’ll be thinking of something and it just kind of pops up.”
What’s your biggest piece of advice to other Salt Fork athletes trying to follow in your footsteps?
➜ Garrett: “Definitely hit the weight room. That’s the biggest thing is the weight room. That’s what got it going for me, and without it I would not be where I am right now. That’s definitely the biggest thing is just get bigger.”
The Garrett Taylor profile
➜ Football: All-Area first-team selection as a junior (linebacker) and senior (tight end); caught 25 passes for 410 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season, also providing 76 tackles, 10 sacks and two touchdowns on defense.
➜ Basketball: All-Area first-team selection as a senior; All-Area second-team selection as a sophomore and junior, all as a forward; averaged 17.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and one assist in his senior season, also tying with Blake Norton for the program’s all-time single-season points lead at 581.
➜ Track and field: All-Area first-team selection as a sophomore, junior and senior; three-time IHSA Class 1A boys’ discus state champion and one-time 1A boys’ shot put state champion; threw 183 feet, 7 inches, to earn his third consecutive discus state title and tossed 60-71/4 to win his first shot put state crown as a senior.
➜ Coming up: Taylor is signed with the Illinois State men’s track and field program, joining older brother Payton among the Redbirds’ throwing ranks.