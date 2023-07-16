In-state alumni to watch
➜ Kennedy Bauer, Watseka. Since graduating as a Warrior in 2019, Bauer not only has become Lincoln Land volleyball’s all-time kills leader but also found a spot with Western Illinois volleyball, producing 83 kills last fall.
➜ Trey Bazzell, Prairie Central. His first season with Illinois Wesleyan men’s basketball was derailed by a broken foot, but the 2021 Hawks graduate recovered and averaged 6.0 points per game as a sophomore.
➜ Asher Bradd, Monticello. A 2019 product of the Sages, Bradd has parlayed a successful four years with Illinois-Springfield baseball into a fifth-year senior spot on Dan Hartleb’s Illini roster.
➜ Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton. Her freshman season with Parkland women’s basketball saw the 2022 Maroons alumna produce consistently off the bench, averaging 6.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 28 games.
➜ Elyce Knudsen, Unity. Easy to see why the 2020 Rockets product keeps making this list. She’s been unstoppable with Millikin women’s hoops, most recently winning the Jostens Trophy as Division III’s top player.
➜ Julian Pearl, Danville. Preparing for his sixth season with Illinois football, the 2018 Vikings grad and offensive lineman played in 12 of 13 games during the most recent Illini campaign, including in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
➜ CJ Shoaf, Mahomet-Seymour. One-time All-Area boys’ track and field Athlete of the Year has solid results as an Illinois high jumper, including the 2021 Bulldogs product recording the program’s eighth-best height this spring.
➜ Lizzie Stiverson, Monticello. Stiverson was a stud for Parkland softball as a freshman after graduating as a Sage in 2022, hitting .357 with four home runs, 30 RBI and 22 stolen bases on top of earning an NJCAA Division II gold glove.
➜ Mye’Joi Williams, Rantoul. Soft-spoken 2020 product of the Eagles is putting together a powerhouse career with Illinois State women’s throwing, qualifying for the NCAA women’s outdoor championships in shot put.
➜ Karley Yergler, Mahomet-Seymour. Former All-Area softball Player of the Year and 2022 Bulldogs alumna dazzled in her first season pitching with Parkland, garnering NJCAA Division II second-team All-America status.
Out-of-state alumni to watch
➜ Alec Barger, Champaign Central. The 2016 Maroons product and is pitching well in professional baseball since the Atlanta Braves drafted him in 2019. He’s 3-1 with a 3.06 ERA and five saves this year with Class AA Mississippi.
➜ Reed Broaders, Uni High. Her freshman season with Cal women’s swimming and diving may’ve been a bit better than her sophomore one, but the 2021 Illineks alumna and former All-Area Athlete of the Year has clear talent.
➜ Anthony Figueroa, Centennial. Figueroa received his Chargers diploma in 1995 and since has become a sought-after basketball coach, recently going from Parkland to North Central, and then to Northwestern State.
➜ Renni Fultz, Monticello. A multi-sport standout with the Sages prior to graduating in 2022, Fultz now rows with an Alabama women’s team that placed third in the 2023 Big 12 Championships.
➜ Sean Houpt, Danville. He and younger sister Erin found new college basketball homes this offseason. The 2019 Vikings alumnus Sean went from Division II Florida Tech to D-I William & Mary as a graduate transfer.
➜ Cayla Koerner, Mahomet-Seymour. News-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year in 2022 immediately became a star for SEMO women’s soccer, being named Ohio Valley Conference Forward and Freshman of the Year.
➜ Kaden King, Prairie Central. A weapon out of the backfield with Hawks football before his 2021 graduation, King has latched on as St. Ambrose football’s top rushing option, going for 703 yards and three touchdowns last fall.
➜ Joey Sprinkle, Monticello. Do-it-all athlete with the Sages prior to graduating in 2022, Sprinkle played two games at quarterback in his freshman year with St. Ambrose football, throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
➜ Penn Stoller, Cissna Park. Previously a key athlete with Milford/Cissna Park football, the 2020 Timberwolves grad was named a D3football second-team All-American last fall as a Wabash College tight end.
➜ Alyssa Williams, Tuscola. Two-time All-Area girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year made a positive impression in her first season with Murray State, as the 2022 Warriors alumna placed fifth in the OVC Outdoors’ 100-meter dash.
Programs on the rise
➜ Arcola baseball. Mike Phillips’ Purple Riders won their first regional title since 1984 with just two seniors on the roster. Several underclassmen played significant roles, and should continue to do so moving forward.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ track and field. Ryan Jefferson’s Knights may be following in the footsteps of Jefferson’s football team and making a jump, returning 18 of 20 from their 2023 roster.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball. Mark Dodd’s Blue Devils were pretty young this spring, boasting just four seniors and plenty of young starters. And they found their groove over the season’s final month.
➜ Judah Christian volleyball. Caesar Talili’s Tribe was young last fall and also beset by many injuries. With good health and more experience this coming campaign, Judah could be poised to make a significant leap forward.
➜ Le Roy softball. Doug Hageman’s Panthers surged to the Class 1A third-place team trophy despite not a single senior being on the roster. Le Roy recognizes expectations will be heightened with all returning in 2024.
➜ Monticello girls’ soccer. David McDaniel’s Sages had the best season in program history earlier this year, and did so with three seniors on the roster — not to mention, star sophomore Megan Allen was out with an injury.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling. Though Bill Gallo’s Spartans lose nine seniors to graduation, their numbers are strong, they recently received a revamped training space on campus and state medalist Holden Brazelton leads the way.
➜ St. Thomas More football. Nathan Watson’s Sabers seem ready to be a perpetual 8-man playoff contender, especially this coming fall. They’re losing just one starting senior from last year’s postseason semifinalist.
➜ Tuscola boys’ athletics. Andy Romine’s football team always is strong, Neal Garrison’s cross-country crew placed 12th in the Class 1A state meet, Justin Bozarth’s basketball bunch ranked third in Class 1A with very few seniors, Ryan Hornaday’s track and field team notched fourth in Class 1A, and Caleb Englehardt’s baseball lineup went through extreme youth growing pains.
➜ Villa Grove boys’ cross-country. Jim Kestner’s Blue Devils should have a potent top five this fall, returning two top finishers in Kurt Zimmerman and Chase White while also replenishing ranks with good IESA talent.