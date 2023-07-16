Teams of the year
➜ Arcola baseball. Purple Riders accepted their first Class 1A regional championship since 1984, and Mike Phillips relied upon many underclassmen for that feat to be achieved, leaving much hope for the future.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond volleyball. Knights carved out a record-setting season under coach Emily Crossman, winning 30 matches — including all 10 in Lincoln Prairie play — plus a Class 2A regional trophy.
➜ Centennial boys’ track and field. Chargers have built something potent under coach Josh Sterling, tying for fifth in the 2022 Class 3A state meet and rising to third place this spring courtesy four individual state titles.
➜ Champaign Central boys’ cross-country. Maroons began to strut their stuff last school year and kept the good vibes going under Steven Kesler in the fall of 2022, delivering a 13th-place display in the Class 2A state meet.
➜ Champaign Central baseball. Maroons topped the rugged Big 12 Conference and then nearly reached the Class 3A state tournament. Still, John Staab’s club racked up 26 wins and garnered regional and sectional plaques.
➜ Champaign Central boys’ tennis. Maroons levied a lot of personality on the court and used that to their advantage, including when Scott Davis’ band of players eked out a third-place team finish at Class 1A state.
➜ Danville girls’ tennis. Vikings have been the young-and-hungry squad for a few seasons running but boasted a senior-heavy lineup that propelled Kathy Houpt’s program to a share of third place in the Class 1A state tournament.
➜ Le Roy softball. Panthers followed in footsteps of their school’s baseball team by making a first-ever state tournament appearance, with Doug Hageman’s roster snaring the third-place trophy behind 33 victories.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour baseball. Bulldogs didn’t advance as far as they wanted to in the postseason but still had a spring to remember, as Nic Difilippo’s outfit produced a school-record 31 wins and offered some of the area’s top talent.
➜ Monticello boys’ golf. Sages continue to pace the area in this particular sport, advancing to Class 1A state as a group for a second consecutive year. Andrew Turner guided his latest bunch to a seventh-place state showing.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling. Combination of Comets and Storm athletes built a family atmosphere that fostered tons of winning under coach Mike Glosser, including the team’s first dual-team state trophy (fourth in Class 1A).
➜ Prairie Central boys’ basketball. Hawks were The Associated Press’ top-ranked Class 2A team at times this season, a result of losing just two games with coach Darin Bazzell at the helm before advancing to a sectional final.
➜ St. Thomas More volleyball. Sabers had a new coach in Evan Hook and a key senior-year injury to Mallory Monahan but still mustered up 31 match victories and brought Class 1A regional and sectional plaques to Champaign.
➜ St. Thomas More girls’ basketball. Sabers authored a memorable 2021-22 season with a pretty young lineup, and those players matured and performed even better in 2022-23, placing fourth in the Class 1A state tournament.
➜ Salt Fork boys’ track and field. Storm, like Unity girls’ cross-country, can’t help but win at the state level. Phil Surprenant’s fun-loving crew repeated as the Class 1A team state champion, the third such result since 2018.
➜ Tuscola boys’ cross-country. Warriors featured a fresh coach in Neal Garrison and a lineup filled largely with underclassmen, still soared to 12th place in the Class 1A state meet as a unit, paced by six non-seniors.
➜ Tuscola boys’ basketball. Warriors made history under coach Justin Bozarth, advancing to the IHSA state semifinals for the first time in program history before ultimately claiming the Class 1A third-place trophy.
➜ Tuscola track and field. Warriors’ girls and boys both impressed at Eastern Illinois University in May. Drew Sterkel’s girls placed third in Class 1A as a group, and Ryan Hornaday’s boys garnered fourth place in 1A.
➜ Unity football. Rockets came up one victory short of reaching a seventh state championship game under Scott Hamilton, still advancing deeper into the IHSA football postseason than any other area squad.
➜ Unity girls’ cross-country. Rockets are made to succeed as operated by coach Kara Leaman, which in this case meant they won their second consecutive Class 1A team state championship and their fourth since 2015.
Future blue-chippers
➜ Avery Allen, Mahomet-Seymour. Reigning All-Area volleyball Player of the Year already knows she’ll have a Division I college career in the sand version of that sport, since she’s verbally committed to Boise State.
➜ Celia Barkley, Urbana. Captured the most recent All-Area girls’ soccer Player of the Year honor with skills that allows her to thrive all over the pitch. She possesses high hopes for her senior season and beyond.
➜ Jack Barnhart, Centennial. He’s already captured multiple All-Area honors leading up to his senior year with the Chargers — both as a football defensive lineman and a state-medalist wrestler at 220 pounds.
➜ Jackson Barrett and Josiah Hortin, Tuscola. These Warriors push one another in distance running, leading to thrilling efforts that have bolstered their school’s cross-country and track and field teams.
➜ Ezra Bernhard, Champaign Central. Garnered the latest All-Area boys’ tennis Player of the Year distinction behind a fifth-place finish in the Class 1A state singles draw, and he’s also a standout soccer player.
➜ Alex Brown, Logan Lillard and Alison Pangburn, Villa Grove. All will play college softball (Brown at Danville Area, both Lillard and Pangburn at Lake Land), and all three additionally excel on the volleyball court.
➜ Peace Bumba and Julia Johnson, St. Thomas More. Both Ball State and Eastern Illinois have offered Bumba in football, while Johnson will head to High Point to continue her volleyball career after her senior year.
➜ Ashlee Freeman, Rantoul. Parkland commit is putting together strong volleyball performances with the Eagles and on the travel scene, including helping Rantoul from 0-12 as a freshman to 13-15 as a junior.
➜ Ayden Ingram, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Ingram feels like an athlete who could star at college in any sport. He’s an impact presence in Blue Devils football, boys’ basketball and boys’ track and field.
➜ Andrea Li, Uni High. A two-time IHSA girls’ badminton singles state champion, repeating the feat earlier this year. She’s also in the USA Badminton junior rankings and plays in national and international events.
➜ Addie Roesch, St. Joseph-Ogden. She’ll attend Parkland to play volleyball in 2024 and is a big reason why the future looks bright for Spartans volleyball, gaining All-Area second-team status back in 2022.
➜ Abby Sabalaskey, Westville. The fireballing softball pitcher has appeared as an All-Area first-team selection in that sport during each of her first three years with the Tigers. She’s amassed 738 strikeouts.
➜ Philip Shaw IV, Danville. A powerhouse athlete both on the football field and wrestling mat, he acquired All-Area first-team recognition in both of those sports during his junior year with a quiet, focused demeanor.
➜ Brock Suding and Erica Woodard, Unity. Suding helped Rockets baseball win its first regional since 1993. Woodard aided girls’ cross-country in a state title victory and medaled in Class 2A state track and field.
➜ Luke Teschke, Monticello. Long verbally committed to the Illinois State baseball program, Teschke thrived in his junior year with the Sages as both a baseball pitcher/hitter and football utility athlete.
State champions
➜ Mabry Bruhn, Monticello (girls’ cross-country, Class 1A individual).
➜ Braydon Campbell, Payton Campbell, Micah Coffman and Alec Thomas, Ridgeview/Lexington (boys’ track and field, Class 1A boys’ 1,600-meter relay).
➜ Mateo Casillas, Mahomet-Seymour (boys’ wrestling, Class 2A 195 pounds).
➜ Jacob DePratt, Nathan Kirby, Ethan McLain and Brysen Vasquez, Salt Fork (boys’ track and field, Class 1A 800-meter relay).
➜ Jackson Gilbert, Urbana (boys’ track and field, Class 2A 200-meter dash).
➜ Nathan Kirby, Salt Fork (boys’ track and field, Class 1A 110-meter hurdles).
➜ Daniel Lacy, Centennial (boys’ track and field, Class 3A 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes).
➜ Andrea Li, Uni High (girls’ badminton, singles).
➜ Voldy Makabu, Centennial (boys’ track and field, Class 3A high jump).
➜ Nolan Miller, Champaign Central (boys’ swimming and diving, 200-yard freestyle).
➜ Nick Nosler, Unity (boys’ wrestling, Class 1A 195 pounds).
➜ Lia Patterson, Tuscola (girls’ track and field, Class 1A 200-meter dash and 300 hurdles).
➜ Salt Fork boys’ track and field (Class 1A team title).
➜ Wade Schacht, Champaign Central (boys’ golf, Class 2A individual).
➜ Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork (boys’ track and field, Class 1A shot put and discus).
➜ Unity girls’ cross-country (Class 1A team title).