CHAMPAIGN — “Can’t beat the original” is a phrase that’s turned into a frequent hashtag for the Champaign Central High School athletics Twitter account.
When discussing the 2022-23 school year, The News-Gazette has determined that statement to be a fact.
Central has earned News-Gazette Program of the Year status for its cumulative sports accomplishments between mid-August 2022 and early June 2023. This marks the first time the Maroons have topped the local listing of 46 high schools.
It’s also the second consecutive year in which a first-time winner has emerged, following Mahomet-Seymour for the 2021-22 campaign. The Bulldogs garnered runner-up status behind Central this time around.
“It felt good. My last four years have been great,” said outgoing senior David Dorsey, a football player, wrestler and track and field athlete. “It makes me feel very good about (Central’s) future.”
A contingent of 22 Maroons athletes — mostly outgoing seniors — converged at Champaign Central High School late last month to celebrate this Program of the Year accomplishment.
The upperclassmen saw their respective freshman years upended by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but managed to work through it in order to obtain great individual and team successes. Some were rewarded with new competitive setups, including members of the baseball, softball and soccer teams.
“It went awesome, but specifically our senior year with all the new facilities,” said outgoing senior Grace Deering, a golfer and girls’ soccer player. “We were the first team to use the new soccer field, so it was really nice having it right across from the school so we don’t have to drive all the way over to McKinley (Field) and waste practice time.”
Central’s run to the top of our Program of the Year chart started with the volleyball and baseball teams each winning at least 20 games, as well as the boys’ soccer team winning at least 15 matches. That gave the Maroons six points.
Central obtained regional championships in boys’ soccer, boys’ golf and baseball along with sectional titles in girls’ swimming and diving, boys’ swimming and diving, baseball and boys’ tennis, garnering another 14 points.
The Maroons were flush with state medalists, logging at least one in boys’ golf, boys’ cross-country, boys’ swimming and diving, boys’ track and field, girls’ track and field and boys’ tennis. That provided another 18 points.
Outgoing seniors Wade Schacht and Nolan Miller captured state championships to accrue another 12 points for Central — Schacht in Class 2A boys’ golf, Miller in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle swimming event.
The remaining 27 of the Maroons’ 77 total points came from News-Gazette end-of-season honors.
Central boasted All-Area first-team selections in volleyball, boys’ soccer, boys’ golf, girls’ golf, boys’ cross-country, girls’ swimming and diving, girls’ basketball, boys’ swimming and diving, baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, girls’ track and field and boys’ tennis. The Maroons also received All-Area Athlete and Coach of the Year honors in girls’ swimming and diving, boys’ swimming and diving and boys’ tennis, plus an All-Area Player of the Year nod in boys’ golf.
Both Dorsey and Deering maintain fond memories from their senior years as Maroons.
“Going 2-0 on senior night (wrestling), winning both of my matches,” Dorsey said. “My second match, it was second period, I pumped the crowd up. It was a good experience.”
“Probably beating Urbana in the first round of regionals. Because we lost to them earlier in the season,” Deering added. “It’s awesome. My freshman year wasn’t as good as this, so it went a lot smoother this year.”