Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mostly sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 87F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.