RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 35-3 1 Spartans’ season ended sooner than expected, in a Class 2A sectional final, but they still racked up the most wins locally.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 27-6 2 Bulldogs earned Class 3A regional title for the second year in a row, topped 2021 state champion Springfield in sectionals.
3. Champaign Central 31-7 3 Maroons also climbed the Class 3A regional championship mountain before stumbling in the sectional semifinal round.
4. Monticello 23-9 5 Sages shocked St. Joseph-Ogden for their first sectional plaque since 2014, nearly defeated Maroa-Forsyth in super-sectional.
5. LeRoy 24-11 8 Panthers surged all the way to the Class 1A state tournament, earning their first-ever state trophy via a fourth-place finish.
6. Unity 25-5 4 Rockets were stymied by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a regional semifinal, abruptly ending campaign filled with success.
7. St. Thomas More 14-12 NR Sabers wound up one victory short of the Class 1A state tournament, dropping narrow super-sectional matchup to LeRoy.
8. Milford 17-9 9 Bearcats won a Class 1A regional title for second consecutive year before losing to St. Teresa by one run in sectional semis.
9. BHRA 19-11 6 Blue Devils struggled to the finish line, faltering in each of their final three games and six of their last nine games overall.
10. Westville 19-11 7 Tigers were ousted by Monticello in regional semis but thrived for most of regular season, winning 10 times in league play.